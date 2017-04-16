Episode #9: Not Your Mama’s Sex Ed

Sex ed in high school isn’t too far off from that scene in “Mean Girls,” where we all get chlamydia and die. But some students are fighting the good fight to make sexual health and reproductive rights fun and accessible. Chris and Josh chat with one of these folks. Elizabeth Wells is a fourth-year sexpert — she’s the head student coordinator of the Sexual Health Education Program (SHEP) at UC Berkeley, and a co-director at Students United for Reproductive Justice (SURJ) . She gives us her take on pegging, some tips (heh) about the right way to use a condom, and her experiences as the big dick on Sproul. Read the Fusion article that Elizabeth was featured in here.

Hard and Soft is The Daily Californian’s podcast on love and sex in the Bay Area. Contact them at [email protected]