BPD releases list of 20 individuals arrested in connection with crimes from Free Speech Rally on Saturday

Berkeley Police Department issued a Nixle alert Monday with a list of 20 individuals who were arrested in connection with violence that erupted at the Free Speech Rally on Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park.

Charges include assault with a deadly weapon, battery and committing a criminal offense while wearing a mask, according to the alert. Police will continue to review video footage to identify individuals involved in criminal activities Saturday. BPD is also soliciting photos and videos from the public, which can be uploaded using any web-enabled device.

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín issued a statement Monday regarding Saturday’s demonstration.

“Berkeley values are rooted in the ideas of free speech and peaceful protest. Unfortunately outside groups chose Berkeley as the location for a confrontation with intentions to create violence,” Arreguín said in his statement. “We are committed to bringing perpetrators of violence to justice and protecting the right for peaceful assembly. … The safety of our residents and our businesses will continue to be our top priority.”

Below is the list of 20 individuals and the charges they are facing, as released by BPD:

Kyle Chapman, 41, of San Francisco, for a warrant for alleged battery from the March 4 demonstration at the Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park

John Cookenboo, 27, of Albany, for allegedly inciting a riot, for alleged possession of switchblade knife and for allegedly wearing a mask while committing a criminal offense

Jonathan Dalili, 32, of Berkeley, for alleged battery

Allyn Jensen, 30, of San Francisco, for alleged vandalism and for allegedly wearing a mask while committing a criminal offense

Genevieve Jones, 27, of Berkeley, for alleged battery and violation of a Berkeley municipal code

Dennis Luke, 36, of Huntington Beach, for alleged assault with a deadly weapon

Sean O’Brien, 35, of Oakland, for alleged violation of a Berkeley municipal code

Robert Peete, 51, of Berkeley, for alleged assault with a deadly weapon

Addae Reciado, 19, of Richmond, for allegedly resisting and obstructing a police officer

Lee Robinson, 68, of Berkeley, for alleged public intoxication

Levi Romero, 23, of Palmdale, for alleged battery and violation of a Berkeley municipal code

Robert Rundo, 26, of San Clemente, for alleged battery on a police officer and for allegedly resisting and obstructing a police officer

Nicholas Ryan, 24, of San Mateo, for alleged battery and violation of a Berkeley municipal code

Rachel Schwarz, 33, of Oakland, for alleged violation of a Berkeley municipal code and for allegedly resisting and obstructing a police officer

Robert Scott, 39, of Oakland, for alleged battery and violation of a Berkeley municipal code

Christopher Smith, 37, of Martinez, for alleged battery

Unidentified female juvenile, 17, for alleged battery

Moira Vandewalker, 21, of Albany, for alleged violation of a Berkeley municipal code and for allegedly wearing a mask while committing a criminal offense

Enrique Yarce, 22, of Santa Rosa, for alleged battery and violation of a Berkeley municipal code, for allegedly wearing a mask while committing a criminal offense and for allegedly resisting arrest

Vincent Yochelson, 23, of Oakland, for alleged violation of a Berkeley municipal code and for allegedly wearing a mask while committing a criminal offense

Harini Shyamsundar is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @hshyamsundar.