Are you smarter then a Daily Cal copy editor?

As I write this, I am 6 hours into my flight, in a middle seat on a packed airplane full of other people as willing to give up all their personnel space in order to save a few bucks as I am.
Instead of a seatback TV screen, the budget airline with which I am flying opted to give me a seatback advertisement for the local Icelandic bus system. There’s also no in flight magazine, meaning that I am forced to actually read the two chapters of organic chemistry, which I only brought along for the effect of creating an allusion of productivity. And, as if all that wasn’t enough, I have been listening to the same hourlong podcast on repeat for the past five hours.
To sum all of this up in a few words: I. Am. Bored.
So, here, thousands of feet above the Atlantic Ocean, I think wistfully back to last night, when I was young and carefree and able to stretch my legs as far as I wanted. Now, what did me and my fellow copy editors do to take advantage of our blissful, uncrowded time together at the office? We took a New York Times copy editing quiz.
Yes, it’s true — looking for mistakes in our own newspaper isn’t enough.The mark of true grammar nerds are willingly seeking out opportunities to catch an errant ellipsis or a misplaced em dash.
So, my deer reader, as I continue my journey towards Iceland, this article will be my gift to you — a copy-editing quiz. I made no less then 10 mistakes on purpose, and probably a few more accidentally, including everything I could think of, from style errors to grammar gaffes.
If you find all of the mistakes I made, let me know, and you’ll definitely earn my respect and possibly even a prize. And, if you can think of a snappy headline for this article on top of all that, you should probably apply to the night department next semester.
View the answers to this quiz here.
