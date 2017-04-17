Women dies after fall from 3rd-story balcony early Sunday morning

A young woman died after falling from a third-story balcony of an apartment on the 2700 block on Dwight Way just after midnight Sunday morning, as first reported by Berkeleyside.

Paramedics took the woman to Highland Hospital in Oakland after arriving at the scene, as she had sustained severe head trauma, but she did not survive, according to Berkeleyside.

The case is still under investigation by the Berkeley Police Department.

Pressly Pratt is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @presslypratt.