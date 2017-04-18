Editorials

Antifa presence helped defend communities

CITY AFFAIRS: National media coverage has inaccurately portrayed the violence as pro-Trump against anti-Trump.

Willow Yang/Senior Staff

By | Staff

This week, a portion of the Editorial Board dissented with the majority opinion. Read the dissenting editorial here.

Black and white. Good and evil. These dichotomies make it easier for an audience to pick a side to root for. But with the recent protests in Berkeley, the national media has taken to sensationalizing and oversimplifying the event to a debate over free speech and Trump.

The event, as it is being covered, was a battle that pitted pro-Trump against anti-Trump, free-speech advocates against masked assailants. This narrative is especially appealing, considering it happened in the city of Berkeley — a sizzling cauldron for protests — and centered on a contentious president. This characterization, however, waters down the circumstances of this event in an attempt to fit it into a national argument.

The national media oversimplification largely skims over the fact that neo-Nazis and white nationalists were involved in the Free Speech Rally. People carried signs with anti-Semitic messages and performed Nazi salutes. Members of the alt-right, white-nationalist groups Identity Evropa and Proud Boys were arrested amid the violence.

Antifa did not come solely to protest Trump supporters. Similar to its presence during the Milo Yiannopoulos protests on campus in February, Antifa came as a reaction to white supremacism. It has just so happened that at both events, hate-groups and Trump supporters overlapped.

Whether its tactics were morally right or wrong, and whether it instigated the resulting violence or not, Antifa should not be equated to the groups it came to protest. The net consequences of its actions were that neo-Nazis and white-supremacist groups with violent rhetoric were denied a platform to speak in the city of Berkeley. Had it not taken action, neo-Nazis would be free to roam the streets of Berkeley and be considered a legitimate voice that can force communities to live in fear.

Antifa was the most visible opponent at the rally to defend communities under attack. The type of violence that hate groups represent is a constant presence in the lives of people of color, transgender people and so many other marginalized communities. Allowing them to come to our city only propagates that brand of violence further and puts already marginalized communities in further danger. But by challenging their ability to deliberately spread hate, Antifa was able to protect people, albeit by using violence itself.

Passive protests, legislation, votes and think pieces have not deterred nationalists from organizing and have failed to remedy the seemingly impenetrable ideological disconnect in this country. For that, at the very least, the Antifa group should be commended.

If this event had to be oversimplified in any way, it should be viewed as the conflict between violence as a means to protect versus violence as a means to further attack and harass certain communities. It is the outcome of a system that has regularly failed to protect the communities most in need, that has elected Trump into office and that has allowed white nationalists and neo-Nazis to propagate hate.

  • utera

    Violent self righteous people in masks claiming to protect the community.
    Reminds me of the KKK.

  • Very simple rule. Anybody who posts 700 replies trolling any/everyone who disagrees with him is, in fact, a TROLL.

    Shoulda figured that out after he started snickering about “making more than your folks”. Only a kid would write that.

  • Madfoot713

    Here’s the thing, even if there are hard neo-Nazis and white supremacists, they have the right to express themselves as long as they’re not engaging in violence against anyone else. Of course, Antifa has a right to make a stand and protect the communities they feel are threatened. But if you initiate force, you’ll create more neo-Nazis and white supremacists, because the impression is that *they’re* protecting me against *you*.

  • Anthony Bakker

    Do you realize how RIDICULOUS that reads? It is the “Progressives” equivalent to the Viet Nam era silliness that, “We had to destroy the Village in order to save it”. Tell yourself whatever you need to in order to find your “safe space”, but I will stand on the side of liberty and freedom. I want my neo-Nazis out in the open, NOT to lend them credibility, but so their ideas can be mocked and derided by a free and pluralist society. Conversely, I can only assume that AntiFa’s penchant for hoodies and masks is because they do not wish the same scorn and derision heaped upon them.

  • JAY

    this op-ed is incredibly weak. Almost as bad as the Orwellian tripe they spewed after the milo event.

  • Marlin Seras Bolero

    Absolute BULLSHIT. Antifa is a bunch of violent, unhinged Fascists and everyone with an objective brain knows this. The pro-Trump people were told they could only have their rally if they promised not to bring anything to defend themselves. Then they were given stand down orders when Antifa showed up. The obvious and predictable chaos ensued.

  • JustMeAgain

    ANTIFA=Liberal Fascists.

  • SecludedCompound

    Nah, the right wing is largely over 65, and you’re going to die off. there’s nothing you can do about it. Younger right wingers are vastly outnumbered. Your failure is inevitable. Have fun knowing that as you die off. Nobody will miss you.

  • garyfouse

    I think it is fair to say that neither side covered themselves in glory. It was ugly all around. However, we now know from videotapes that one antifa person assaulted several people in the head (at least four) with a bicycle lock. One victim suffered severe head bleeding.

    The perp has reportedly been identified, and you might expect charges at any time. I won’t use the name because it has only appeared in blogs, but you might be very surprised when it is announced.

  • ESPM360

    The DC editorial board should all be fired. What a crock of zhit. Antifa is the ISIS JV team. Both groups look the same and both groups hate America.

    I would like the editorial board to come up with a list of acceptable conservative speakers who can speak at Berkeley. PS, my list of acceptable liberal speakers includes anyone who wants to speak out.

  • Left Unsaid

    Defending brownshirts is what I expected from the Daily Cal.

  • David Bach

    I find it hysterical that these children are calling themselves “Antifa” for “Anti-Fascist”, openly & eagerly behaving exactly like Brownshirt 1920’s, mimicing Mussolini or Hitler street gangs before their individual rise to power. It can only make you wonder if a similar sociopath will try to rise to power using Antifa as shock troops.

    Grow up, snowflakes! Read a freaking book! >:(

  • Anax of Rhodes

    If no antifa showed up, the free speech rally would have failed to make even local news. Their violence and intolerance propelled the event to the national spotlight. Antifa’s tactics backfired colossally. From a strategic perspective alone, they should stop. From a moral perspective, they should already know their actions are reprehensible.

    And as long as Berkeley police are ordered to stand down, angry citizens will try to do the peacekeeping for them. It will get worse before it gets better, I predict.

  • princess luna

    I can only imagine the wide world of Looney Left Wing Berkley: Nasty screaming feminists crying over rape and hating men; effeminized males running around with rainbow flags; Birkenstock wearing Granola Crunchers planting trees; professors of cultural studies making suburban white kids feel guilty. Ugh, the oppression out there must be stifling! I do expect Ann Coulter to appear and a highly televised stand-off will ensue. Let’s see if the State of California will take the steps necessary to ensure Ann’s right to speak.

  • Jérôme du Stridon

    Amazing article. Communities must always be defended from Fascist violence.

    • lspanker

      Antifa are the real fascists.

      • Jérôme du Stridon

        How can anti-fascists be the real fascists… Read a book you dimwit.

  • FreedomFan

    No doubt the fascist black bloc thugs and their Democrat defenders like this author feel very “safe”. Their bloody victims…not so much.

  • roccolore

    I hope these “anti-fa” people attack the DailyCal apologists who defend them. You know, destroy their cars, break their skulls, trash their businesses. You know, see how they like it.

  • roccolore

    Wearing all black and covering their faces sounds a lot like ISIS.

    • Leonidas

      I absolutely agree

  • FreedomFan

    I haven’t seen Democrats this mad since Republicans took away their slaves.

    • Leonidas

      Well stated!

  • Leonidas

    The bigoted “antifa” thugs all dressed in black with face masks do not intimidate the American people… All of these snowflakes are beta males who run when they are challenged. All of them are cowards .

    Every time these bigots make an appearance it shows how intolerant the whole city of Berkeley is. And that applies to their college as well. But what can we expect from (democrats) communists?

    I am sure that these beta males will show up when Ann Coulter appears later on in the month. They will bring their iron pipes, baseball bats and mace so that they can assault innocent people.
    But the American people will be ready for them. We are not going away & we will be ready. They cannot intimidate us.

    • FreedomFan

      The real anti-fascists will destroy auntie fa.

  • FreedomFan

    The only racists murdering just because they hate their victims’ skin color… are Democrats like the Fresno mass-murderer.

    The only fascists trying to violently silence their opposition… are Democrats claiming to be “anti-fascist”.

    Obama divided the country against itself, by stirring up race, gender and class hatred. The result is what we are now witnessing.

    • Leonidas

      Well stated!
      Through projection they accuse us what they actually believe.

  • roccolore

    Anyone notice how the same “anti-fa” groups who accuse everyone else of white supremacy are 100% white?

    • lspanker

      Yep, and they accuse everyone ELSE of being violent as well.

      • roccolore

        How often did Democrats go on rampages and blame everything on Trump?

        • lspanker

          They have been in riot mode for nearly a year now…

    • Leonidas

      That is exactly right…

  • Timothy Smith

    You might as well be praising Nazi’s for preserving German culture. It’s the same thing as praising the very violent, intolerant and fascist Antifa!

  • FreedomFan

    When Leftist Democrats use masked thugs to censor the opposition, what do you suppose happens next? Try Civil War II. And Conservatives still have all the firearms, despite the Obammunists’ fervent attempts to disarm us.

  • Upsetwith7days

    Antifa are victimizing douchebags who talk big, then cry when they get beaten. Hypocrites so dumb, they don’t even realize the irony in what they are doing. Also, hairy and smelly.

  • ThirteenthLetter

    Delete your newspaper. You are defending political violence.

  • SecludedCompound

    Nah, you first. Say hi to your Fuhrer when you get there.

    • roccolore

      You Democrats are the fascists who hate free speech.

    • Julia Babcock

      HAHAHA what is it with you libturds and your WEIRD obsession with Hitler?!?
      : )

      • SecludedCompound

        You mean when we point out that trump supporters throw hitler salutes and talk about exterminating minorities constantly? Not sure, besides that. : )

        • Julia Babcock

          But are you being SINCERE???

          Do you TRULY believe your accusations???

          • SecludedCompound

            That you Trump supporters are standing shoulder to shoulder with people throwing Nazi salutes? That there are literal pictures of it? Yeah, I’ll go ahead and stand by that.

  • Leonidas

    Hey Daily Californian editors…
    You think that black hooded thugs will make us go away? Even when they are armed with iron pipes and baseball bats…
    The Beta males that you praise will not intimidate the American people from exercising their First Amendment right of free speech.

    This absolutely fits the accepted narrative that Berkeley California will not tolerate dissent. If you dare to dissent in Berkeley you run the risk of being assaulted or worse. And the Berkeley Police will allow people to be assaulted by your thugs.

  • roccolore

    “Anti-fa” are like ISIS. They cover their faces and advocate violence against critics. “Anti-fa” are the real fascists who rally in support of radical Islam. They;re the ones who marched in support of Muslim grooming gangs across Europe.

  • John Sarsfield

    I never thought I would see the day when a newspaper would condone censorship by violence and threats of violence. Clearly the editorial board members who approved of this opinion piece need to go back to Journalism 101.

  • Stephenie Shields-Sporcich

    your article fails to mention the pro Trump blacks, gays, women, latinos, asians and we quite frankly are sick of your divisive and hate filled labeling of all humans. We all bleed red. We all belong to the same species and we all belong to the same human family. To try and point out our differences in a way that causes hate is thd problem. We are one and we are bound by our patriotism, love, dedication to fixing our dysfunctional system that is hurting the poor, respect for Trump, and a desire to foster freedom to all to speak in peace with no violence.
    God sees no colors just love. Remember that Californians!

  • Leonidas

    Dissent is not tolerated in Berkeley California.
    If you dissent against the majority it could cost you your life.

  • jim hoch

    Just above it says “Please keep our community civil” while you defend masked thugs who come all over to get their jollies rumbling in the park. if you think antifa has any objective other than their own amusement you are even more stupid than this editorial indicates.

    • teabagtheteaparty

      They do have an objective. To stop known terrorists by any means necessary.

      White supremacists have been terrorists on minority communities for well over 100+ years in this country, with a body count several thousand high. 3000+ black people lynched alone, not counting all the other murders along the way.

      Plus most of the terrorist attacks in the US since 9-11. With a total body count higher than any Islamic Terrorists.

      ANTIFA are vigilantes stopping terrorists who our government has taken far too few steps to stop. And they’re not going to stop for any reason.

      • lspanker

        They do have an objective. To stop known terrorists by any means necessary. White supremacists have been terrorists on minority communities for well over 100+ years in this country.

        The violent goons on the left have committed far more terrorism and violence in Berkeley over the last year than any real or imagined “white supremacists” out there.

        3000+ black people lynched alone

        You’re referring to all the people lynched (not all of them black, BTW) from the end of Reconstruction to the present. Are you aware on an annual basis, that far more black folks have been killed by other black folks in most years over the last few decades than all those people who were ever lynched? How about focusing on REAL problems instead of imaginary ones?

        ANTIFA are vigilantes stopping terrorists who our government has taken far too few steps to stop. And they’re not going to stop for any reason.

        You may be in for a bit of a surprise…

      • DeafeningSilence

        Antifa are just a propaganda vehicle and militant arm of Communism and supporting Antifa is pretty much akin to supporting the KKK. The KKK promoted themselves as protecting communities from the evil “Negro” through the use of violence and intimidation as a tool for a greater justice. And in its day(1920’s) the idea was widely popular amongst the fearful and easily led, after all who wouldn’t want to protect their families and communities from perceived harm of the bogeymen. Antifa are no better or worse then the KKK. Spreading hatred of others to promote their own political agenda. Dividing so as to conquer. Lumping many differing people into a single dehumanising stereotype that can be held up as an enemy to garner support for their cause. Antifa are also using a tactic of over inflating the actual threat of that enemy. KKK and Nazi groups membership numbers globally are quite pitiful to be honest.

        The point is that the Communist Revolutionary’s know there is little chance in triggering their ‘Revolution’ in just promoting straight forward Communism, unless they can create a perceived enemy and a broader mirage of injustice within the current social system. Instead of converting individuals by promoting actual Communism, which is difficult because of its numerous visible failures in areas such as human rights and civil liberties, see Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot. They are selling you on the idea of fighting the Demon, the evil racist threat that they truly cannot even prove exists as an organised or substantial threat to general society. Underneath the thin veneer if you look, you can easily see who the true targets of groups like Antifa are. Democracy, free speech, modern western society, the right to peaceful protest, independent thought, open society, the right to live in peace, etc…

        Don’t be a useful idiot, please try to look beyond their propaganda for all our sakes.

      • roccolore

        It’s Democrats like you who are the fascists and terrorists, especially black Muslims. What say you about that black Muslim in Fresno who killed whites? Black Muslim bigot, what say you about Al-Shabaab and Boko Haram? Black Muslim fascists like you also defend ISIS.

      • Leonidas

        Spoken like a true snowflake…
        Antifa Beta males are the tools of the majority Communist Party of Berkeley.

      • FreedomFan

        There are no “white supremacists” in America besides a couple kids in their mom’s basement.

        Meanwhile another one of your black racist pals just murdered three people for the crime of being white, just a few days ago in Fresno.

        • roccolore

          Liberals love racial supremacists, especially black supremacist BLM, Mexican supremacist La Raza, and Muslim supremacist CAIR.

      • si91

        I have no patience for white supremacists. But ANTIFA are street thugs, no better than the supposed Nazis they claim to hate. If you’re beating people up in public, you are the problem, regardless of what ideology you claim to be doing it for.

  • Leonidas

    I watched on CNN people getting beaten down in the streets with metal pipes across their heads. And they were maced and had rocks thrown at them. Their only crime was exercising their first amendment right to free speech.

    I also saw the Berkeley Police Department sit back and watch these people getting beaten in the streets like animals. And The police did nothing. They allowed it to happen.

    If you attempt to speak your mind in public in Berkeley California and you go against the majority it could get you killed.

    And I find it interesting that the Daily Californian has no problem with masked beta male thugs assaulting people.

  • Alex S.

    “Antifa came as a reaction to white supremacism”

    That assertion, along with others in this piece of typing, mischaracterizes the viewpoints of most of the people who had come to see Milo’s talk on campus — as well as most of the people who came to the March 4 and April 15 gatherings — slandering them in order to justify violence against them.

    It’s a classic leftist tactic: delegitimize and marginalize any disagreement from the party line by accusing your ideological opponents of bigotry. But lately, that tactic has been augmented with that of the Orwellian crybully: not only accuse your ideological opponents of bigotry, but redefine their ideas as “violent rhetoric” which “can force communities to live in fear” — so leftists can justify their own violent actions to silence those ideas as “defend[ing] communities under attack.”

    As for the board’s assertion that without the black-clad thugs, “neo-Nazis would be free to roam the streets of Berkeley and be considered a legitimate voice that can force communities to live in fear”: the March 4 and April 15 gatherings were organized in opposition to Communists(*) who, until now, had felt free to roam the streets of Berkeley and be considered [at least by the Daily Cal editorial board, for whatever that’s worth] a legitimate voice that determines all by itself which other voices will and will not be allowed to express themselves.

    That’s not keeping the community safe, that’s mob rule. And I’m glad that someone is finally standing up to that mob and demonstrating that they will not be intimidated by mob violence into having its voice silenced or ceding the public space.

    (*) Yes, Communists. That is the ideology that drives the black bloc. Sponsors of the anti-Milo demonstrations included the Revolutionary Communist Party, the Party for Socialism and Liberation (which calls itself “a revolutionary Marxist party in the United States”), and people from the International Socialist Organization and International ANSWER (an offshoot of the Worker’s World Party).

    • Peggy Zebroski

      I, FOR ONE, REALLY WANT TO ‘MARGINALIZE’ ANTI-SEMITISM & RACISM. WHAT ABOUT YOU?

      • lspanker

        Thanks for letting us know you’re too stupid to have a clue as to what Alex is talking about.

        • Alex S.

          She’s providing a perfect example of what I’m talking about.

          • lspanker

            Absolutely, but unlike them, I welcome the opportunity for these people to speak their minds in a public forum. It just lets everyone else know what a bunch absolute loonies they really are…

      • jim hoch

        I would like to “marginalize” typing in all caps. The current antifa violence is just creating sympathy for the the alt-right. That is why they keep coming to Berkeley so masked thugs give them the oppression that they desire for their narrative.

  • Richard_Plantagenet

    Anyone that uses violence to suppresses free speech should be locked up. Indeed, use debate and speech to counter the alt right morons. Any other violent means to suppress free speech should be addressed by our penal system. Good work BPD for locking up some of them. Get more black bloc and alt right idiots in jail next time!

  • Alex

    More CRAP from the Daily CUCK hacks!

  • lspanker

    When white supremacists come to town we should kick them the h*ll out.

    Not everyone who disagrees with you is a white supremacist. Why don’t you grow up?

    • Edward Grylich

      Seriously? That’s you’re reply? Where do you get your logic?

      • lspanker

        Here’s where I get my logic. Unlike YOU, I actually TALK with and LISTEN to people to find out what they are about before I pass judgement on them. You and your band of violent retards can’t do that, however. You decide that they are all “fascists” or “white supremacists” so you can use it as an excuse to beat them up.

        • Edward Grylich

          ” Unlike YOU, I actually TALK with and LISTEN to people to find out what they are about before I pass judgement on them.”
          Unlike me? Where do you come up with this notion that I don’t speak to people. Don’t you think when you make such a claim you should back it up with evidence? Which “Band of Retards,” am I affiliated with? Do you have any evidence to that claim? or is it just an assumption on your part. ” You decide that they are all “fascists” or “white supremacists,” How do you figure this? Did I decide that Nathan Damigo was to head a white supremicist group? or is that his decision? Lastly, there were hundreds of cameras present, find one that shows an image of me beating anyone.
          Your logic is baseless fabrication, when you get it together your comments will be found in File # ID10T.

          • lspanker

            Where do you come up with this notion that I don’t speak to people.

            What was your response when I told you that not everyone you disagreed with was a white supremacist? You were quick to dismiss it because you didn’t want to even discuss the issue – your mind was already made up.

            Did I decide that Nathan Damigo was to head a white supremicist group?

            Did you know that Damigo did NOT represent the pro-Trump supporters, that he showed up over their objections, and that some of them actually went to the Berkeley PD and told them they didn’t want him there… and that it was the POLICE who told the pro-Trump group that they could not forcibly eject him? If you actually would bother to LISTEN to other and LEARN something, you might had found that out. But NO, you’re clearly a freaking ignoramus whose mind is made up and can’t be bothered with the facts. Go away – you’re an emotional, ignorant fool who is incapable of an intelligent discussion.

          • Edward Grylich

            Yes I knew that. I am aware what his rights are. I am keenly aware of the fact that you seem to think you know it all also. This conversation is over. You’re incapable of having a decent discussion without jumping to conclusions or degrading people. Oh yeah, you talk to people I am sure.

          • lspanker

            Guess what, Edward? People who advocate beating others up based on incorrect beliefs of what they stand for, really have no grounds to accuse OTHERS of “jumping to conclusion or degrading people”. Talk about the pot calling the kettle black. Your own cognitive dissonance is clearly out of control…

    • SecludedCompound

      You know who ARE white supremacists? The ones who openly state that they are that were a majority of the crowd in Berkeley last weekend. The ones you’re defending, because you’re a fellow traveller. You’re an ally of theirs. The people around yo know you are, and they’ll remember.

      • roccolore

        You are a black supremacist bigot who hates free speech.

        • SecludedCompound

          Weird, I’m white.

          • roccolore

            Funny how you cry “white supremacy”, yet get all nervous when confronted with the truth about black bigots.

          • SecludedCompound

            Yeah, you’re not totally unhinged, haahaha.

          • SecludedCompound

            You realize you’re part of a group that openly admits that it’s white supremacist, right? Openly.

            Most of my friends are latino, black, muslim, progressive white folks. None of them are hateful. You all are very hateful. It’s apparent on its face.

            You angry fascist right wingers are also dying off, and nobody seems to be really upset about it besides you.

          • roccolore

            You are the hateful one. You hate Jews, Christians, military veterans, police officers, and critics of radical Islam. You’re part of a group that supports black supremacist BLM, Muslim supremacist CAIR, and Mexican supremacist La Raza.

            It’s left-wingers like you who are the angry fascists. You riot, loot, and hate free speech.

  • Nunya Beeswax

    Go back to Aesop and read about the boy who cried wolf. The USA in 2017 Is not Weimar Germany.

    • teabagtheteaparty

      We’re pretty close, just Cheeto Fuhrer is far more incompetent.

      • lspanker

        As to be expected, you have nothing of intelligence to contribute to the discussion.

      • roccolore

        You Democrats are the fascists. You are anti-Jewish, anti-Christian, pro-abortion, pro-Islam, anti-military, anti-police.

        • SecludedCompound

          Interesting, then why were the right wing Trump supporters at this rally the ones carrying anti-Jewish signs? You ally yourself with neonazis and fash antiemites, baldly, blatantly. Have fun living that one down.

          • roccolore

            You Democrats are the fascists, Nazis, and anti-Semites. I’ve seen your “peace rallies” where you blame Jews for everything and want Israel wiped off the map. You Democrats are the fascists. You are anti-Jewish, anti-Christian, pro-abortion, pro-Islam, anti-military, and anti-police. Plus, you hate free speech and advocate violence against critics.

  • Chris Douglas

    Bahahahahahaha ANTIFA betas are still crying in their safe spaces cause they got routed and the absolute living crap beaten out of them this weekend. How does your own medicine taste you anarcho-communist filth?

    • SecludedCompound

      Yeah, your favorite stickman sure knows who got routed. Cernovich knows who got routed. Ever single one of you, bloody and whining, knows who got routed. What do you have? Damigo punched a girls that was even tiny than the Tiny Todt himself. Bully for you. Looking forward to future meetings.

      • roccolore

        You Democrats are the whiners and crybabies who hate free speech. Plus, fascist Democrat, that girl was not so innocent. She was holding a glass bottle, ready to strike at anyone.

        • SecludedCompound

          It’s always funny when fascists defend punching girls then call other people whiners, hahaha. Wow you guys are sad.

          • roccolore

            Fascist Democrats like you are the ones instigating fights, then you have the nerve to accuse everyone else of violence. Fascist Democrats like you are the ones throwing rocks at women.

          • SecludedCompound

            You sound like a person that normal people would completely respect and want to align themselves with, hahaha!

          • lspanker

            You sound like a person that normal people would completely respect

            He is, unlike you, a cowardly worm who justifies using violence against others when he can’t use facts or logic to win them over to his own point of view.

          • SecludedCompound

            Sometimes, all it takes to show a person’s true character is who they end up defending when it’s indefensible. So at this point you’re defnding the AMerican Neonazi movement, and roccolore, a well known weirdo.

            Please, continue telling me how you’re the winner here, hahaha.

          • roccolore

            You are the weirdo and Nazi, just like all the other left-wing hypocrites. The only Nazi here is you.

          • lspanker

            Sometimes, all it takes to show a person’s true character is who they end up defending when it’s indefensible.

            You mean like spreading lies about what others believe or do so they can use it as an excuse to beat them up like you do, right?

          • SecludedCompound

            Cry some more about how you’re not aware that you’re defending actual fascists, hahaha. Seriously, it’s like you people think being uninformed and stupid is a virtue.

          • roccolore

            You are the one defending fascists. You support ISIS.

          • roccolore

            And if you fascist Democrats were so concerned about women, you would be speaking out against honor killings and female genital mutilation. You say your “anti-fascist” but it was fascists like you who marched in support of Muslim rape gangs in Europe. It’s fascists like you who make excuses for terrorists like in Paris and Brussels. It’s fascists like you who want to criminalize any criticism of Islam.

          • SecludedCompound

            Interesting. Why do almost all women agree with us then?

            Seems like you don’t know what you’re talking about.

          • lspanker

            Interesting. Why do almost all women agree with us then?

            Actually, almost all women DON’T agree with you. Most women, regardless of political persuasion, don’t believe it’s justifiable to beat people up just because they don’t share your views. You share the delusional psychosis of lefties who think they are fighting in the name of the people when they are in reality doing nothing of the sort.

          • SecludedCompound

            It’s funny how you guys basically just make up false things then expect everyone to just follow along. You’re wither wrong or knowingly telling yourself falsehoods. Either is as pathetic as one would expect from you.

            The projection, re: “psychosis” is becoming almost standardized with you losers as well. It’s kind of funny to watch, if it weren’t so sad ot see human frailty writ so large, haha.

          • lspanker

            It’s funny how you guys basically just make up false things

            Project much? Come on, please tell us what group of women other than the ones rioting who have come out to endorse your views. I bet you can’t.

          • SecludedCompound

            Nah, I don;t project much. I point it out when you do, then you get triggered and start kicking and screaming like the emotionally immature whiner you are. Pretty similar to the people you ally yourself with, actually.

            What group of women? The majority? how about that. The majority of women abhor fascists, conservatives, retrograde MRA idiots, date-rapists, angry, vengeful divorcees seeking revenge on those dang-old feminists, basically the ridiculous cohort you’ve aligned yourself. They’re sad, unloved losers, which explains why you;re so defensive about them, and why you get triggered every time i mention how unpopular you guys are with anyone that isn’t you. ;)

          • roccolore

            Fascists like you are pro-abortion, support rape hoaxes and hate hoaxes, honor killings, female genital mutilations, burqa, ISIS, Hamas, Boko Haram, Al-Shabaab, Sharia.

          • lspanker

            Let’s deal with facts, troll boy: Once again, please tell us what group of women other than the ones rioting who have come out to endorse your views.

          • FreedomFan

            Conservatives win every argument. That is why Leftist Dims mask themselves like the Klan to try to silence us. Won’t work, comrade.

          • SecludedCompound

            Hahahahaha! Yep, you guys sure do win arguments by crying about being outcompeted and then saying it’s acceptable to kill everyone or throw them out of the country. Totally a win, and not at all a completely failing ideology issuing its final primal scream.

          • roccolore

            You fascist Democrats are the crybabies who demand “safe spaces” and trigger warnings.

          • FreedomFan

            Keep talking, pal. Let everyone see what a mental disease is Leftism.

          • SecludedCompound

            Seems like you guys are really mad, what with the stream of angry, whining posts. Is that mentally healthy? Tell me; what’s causing you so much stress here?

          • roccolore

            The only one that gets mad here is you.

          • FreedomFan

            Yer on the wrong side of history, hans.

          • SecludedCompound

            Interesting, how so? You’re defending fascists, and that problem was basically solved in 1946 the last time. Seems like you might be on the wrong side… um, Fritz?

          • roccolore

            It’s racist blacks like you who defend fascists, especially ISIS and Al-Shabaab. Racist blacks like you would welcome back slavery. Oh wait, you already DO…in Africa.

          • FreedomFan

            I’m defending freedom, hans.
            You are defending fascists, marxists, racists and anarchists.

          • SecludedCompound

            Then why are you standing shoulder to shoulder with people who actually state out loud “I am a fascist”? Seems like you’re making this more complicated than you need to, probably to tell yourself you’re still a good person, haha.

          • FreedomFan

            OMG what American Conservative has ever said “I am a fascist”? Are you insane?

          • SecludedCompound

            The ones you Trump supporters were standing next to at that rally? Nathan Damigo for one?

          • FreedomFan

            I don’t need to apologize for one low-life scum. But the entire Democrat party is infested with BlackLivesMatter racists and black bloc fascists. Apologize for that, comrade.

          • roccolore

            When do you plan to apologize for your support of copkillers and terrorists?

          • roccolore

            It;s Democrats like you who make things up. Remember when you claimed there was a campus rape epidemic? You might have heard of the name Jackie Coakley.

            Or that Trump supporters were behind all those “hate crimes”? Look up Eleesha Long and Yasmin Seweid.

          • lspanker

            It’s funny how you guys basically just make up false things

            You mean like calling people “white supremacists” because you disagree with them?

          • SecludedCompound

            How is calling Damigo, Spencer, Cernovich, McInnes et al white supremacist false? They have each made numerous statements that support the ideas that define that position, and some of them have literally said that white people are supreme amongst people. That’s actually your argument? Maybe you need to pick and choose who you fight on behalf of or something, since they’re arguing against your stand here at the same time I am.

          • lspanker

            Don’t play games. You’re calling EVERYONE who attended a “white supremacist”, even the black and hispanic Trump supporters who attended. Once again, you just blather BS because you’re not interested in dealing with facts, just making excuses to break things.

          • SecludedCompound

            No, I said the majority were, and they were. I said that there have been numerous lists including photos of the known fascists that you associate with that were there, along with Trump supporters and Young republican facilitators alongside them. I understand wanting to pretend otherwise; it certainly would be hard to continue to convince myself that I was a good person if I stood side by side with scumbags like that as you do. but here we go again with your circular requests to do your research for you which you then reject, and ask again. It’s a cute game, as if your projection about game-playing, haha.

          • lspanker

            Here’s a series of pics showing your “little girl” in action throwing bottles at people. In fact, she still has a bottle in her hand in the last picture on the right when Damigo punches her in the face: https://mobile.twitter.com/RationalAthi3st/status/854085569902632960/photo/1

            While Damigo is by no means free of any culpability in this fracas (and in fact the pro-Trump faction didn’t even want him there, and tried to get the police to remove him from the event), your little girl’s behavior could very well result in her future arrest and prosecution for PC 245(a)(1), which is essentially an ADW.

            Here’s the problem with left-wing idiots like you. You’re so brainwashed and conditioned to regurgitate whatever nonsense your handlers stuff in that small brain of yours that you are incapable of realizing that in an age of bodycams, smartphones, inexpensive video recorders and drones, there’s plenty of photo and video evidence to refute your lies. You clearly never learned from the “Black Lives Matter” idiots, whose wild accusations of police racism are often shut down merely by the accused police department releasing all the dashcam and bodycam footage of a given event to the local TV news station. The evidence is building up against you…

          • SecludedCompound

            The pro Trump faction obviously did want him there, which is why he met with the head of the college Republicans on multiple occasions throughout the day: the right is part and parcel of their neonazo faction.

            It’s cute though that, when someone says “I am a racist. I am a fascist” and we say “Hey, check this guy out: hes a violent, racist fascist,” you come along and scream and cry and moan all day about how insane we are, because, in the end, you have to make it work in your mind that you think you’re a good guy, yet you’re on the same side as the neonazis, and vocally defend their actions.

            Yeah, boy, we’re totally just bonkers over here. ;)

          • roccolore

            You are the racist, violent fascist who hates free speech, hates Jews, hates Christians, hates our troops, hates cops, but loves Islam.

          • FreedomFan

            It’s even more cute when Democrat fascists form a violent, masked organization to censor their opponents, then claim to be “anti-fascist”.

          • SecludedCompound

            Yes, that is, actually cuter than when you guys get into groups of sad basement dwelling buffoons and cry about how you’re being outperformed by literally every group and call for genocide because you’re tired of losing on your merits, haha.

          • FreedomFan

            “call for genocide” = proof you are quite insane. Seek help, comrade.

          • SecludedCompound

            Yes, calls for genocide. the ones made by the people you are defending and stand shoulder to shoulder with. That make you uncomfortable, or nah?

          • roccolore

            You advocate genocide by defending ISIS.

          • FreedomFan

            Another one of your racist Democrat pals just murdered three innocent people for being white. I’m not the one who should feel uncomfortable, cracka.

          • SecludedCompound

            Racist democrats? I think you’re confused: you’re the one standing shoulder to shoulder with neonazis, fascists, and KKK members. Fixed that for you.

          • roccolore

            Yes, racist coward. A black Muslim killed three whites. You are the Nazi KKK coward who defends black supremacists. You are the fascist who defends copkillers.

          • FreedomFan

            Conservative Americans killed Hitler.

            Racist Democrats killed their fellow Americans so Democrat crackas could keep owning slaves.

          • roccolore

            Democrats ignore the fact that there is still slavery…BY blacks.

          • SecludedCompound

            HAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

      • lspanker

        The girl Damigo punched was throwing bottles and firecrackers at observers, not just duking it out with other people looking for a fight. Pathetic worms like you need to lie and distort what happened in order to justify your thuggish violence.

        • SecludedCompound

          Oh, I have no qualms with that. SHe was there willing to fight you fascists back, and she took a punch. That’s what happens. the funny thing to me is that you think that made it a “win” for you guys, when literally every one of your leaders and celebs ended up on the ground at some point, aside from lil’ Damigo, who ran away after punching aforementioned girl, like tiny tikes usually do, haha.

          The great thing is, every time you say thing like “pathetic worms” and all that is that everyone knows that that’s exactly how you feel about yourself, which is why you got into this stuff int he first place.

          You’re being outcompeted. You’re being outranked in the social hierarchy. You’re unliked. You offer nothing. That’s gotta be a hard thing to deal with. Most people get better at life. you just blame the Jews, hahaha.

          • roccolore

            The only fascist here is you.

          • FreedomFan

            The only ones blaming Jews for all their problems are Leftist Democrats and their head-chopping Muslim pals.

          • roccolore

            Remember all those threats against synagogues and Jewish community centers? Done by black Muslims and other leftists.

          • SecludedCompound

            You mean besides the anti semites at your rally that you were standing shoulder to shoulder with, literally holding anti-Jewish signs?

            Interesting. Seems like we’ve been fighting anti-semitism for nearly eighty years now, instead of supporting it vocally like you’re doing here.

          • roccolore

            Racist blacks like you are the anti-Semites. You worship the Nation of Islam, New Black Panther Party, and the Reverends of Nothing Jesse Jackass and Al Dimwit.

          • FreedomFan

            Everyone has seen Democrats, Marxists and Jew-hating Islamists arm-in-arm at virtually every march you hold. Yer not foolin anyone, comrade.

          • SecludedCompound

            Weird, so explain your friends anti-semitic signs, posts, and speeches.

          • roccolore

            They all come from your “peace rallies.”

          • FreedomFan

            I haven’t seen any, perhaps you have a link unless your are lying. If there were any, they are probably plants.

            But everyone has seen Democrats defending their Palestinian Jew-hating pals.

          • SecludedCompound

            You literally didn’t see “DA GOYIM KNOW”? I mean, as if that was the first one and not par for the course? You haven’t seen or read the multiple posts calling for the extermination of Jews and Blacks by the people you’re rallying with?

            Can you guys afford to be this angry and vociferously for these people while being so malinformed of the very thing you’re standing up for? people are weird, emotional thinkers sometimes.

          • FreedomFan

            LOL. Next you will be telling everyone you Democrats love Israel.

          • SecludedCompound

            Which Democrats have had an antagonistic relationship with Israel? Or is Netanyahu completely equivalent to Israel to you?

          • FreedomFan

            Do you support Israel’s right to exist, or do you side with Palestinians who vow to destroy them?

          • SecludedCompound

            Of course Democrats support that. It’s part of their party platform. Are you able to read?

          • FreedomFan

            The world can read and everyone heard Democrats at their convention boo putting any mention of God or any attempt to make Jerusalem the capital of Israel, in their party platform.

          • SecludedCompound

            Oh, so we’re not talking about Israel anymore? Care to move any other goalposts? hahaha. Pathetic.

          • FreedomFan

            Jerusalem is in Israel, hans.

          • SecludedCompound

            We were talking about it’s right to exist, which I answered, now we’re talking about making the entirety of Jerusalem it’s capital? Please, explain your goalpost shift on this, since literally everyone in the world is against doing that.

          • FreedomFan

            Do you favor Sharia law, hans?

          • SecludedCompound

            Hahahaha! You actually have been convinced that Sharia law is a threat to Americans. Wow, you’re stupid.

          • lspanker

            Interesting. Seems like we’ve been fighting anti-semitism for nearly eighty years now

            You lie, child. Your side is the one supporting Palestinian terrorists.

          • SecludedCompound

            Every time you get triggered, you start calling me things like “child” or “queer”. It’s almost cute how angry you get when you fall flat on your face rhetorically.

          • lspanker

            Show me where I called you a “queer”, liar. Go ahead.

            I DID call you a child because you certainly act like one.

          • SecludedCompound

            Eh, maybe it was one of your little fascist buddies, I’m not sure. I don’t really care enough to go back through your dozens of histrionic responses and whingefests.

          • lspanker

            She was also throwing firecrackers and bottles at people not involved in the fighting,

          • SecludedCompound

            FIne. She’s stated that she’s okay with it, and I take that for what it’s worth. If she’s there to fight back against fascists, I respect her position. I still think a man that punches a girl in the face is a pathetic man, as is one that defends that man, namely you

          • lspanker

            FIne. She’s stated that she’s okay with it

            The fact you’re OK with it shows what a pathetic piece of excrement you really are.

            I still think a man that punches a girl in the face is a pathetic man

            If a woman wants to show up to a fight, take swings and throw bottles at people, she gets what she deserves when someone she has attacked punches her in the face, REGARDLESS of ideology of either one. Your laughable attempt to play Captain Save-A-H0 for that pathetic piece of s-kank shows how desperate for affection you really are.

          • SecludedCompound

            The fact you’re OK with it
            The fact that I’m okay with her responding to Nathan Damigo’s fascist violence? Yeah, trust me, i feel terrible about your moralizing to me, haha.

            “If a woman wants to show up to a fight, take swings and throw bottles at people, she gets what she deserves”
            Then this is a point of disagreement. I think that you probably hold your position because, like most right wing men, you’re insecure and want revenge on the females that spurn you constantly. I think that’s pretty obvious to most decent men and the vast majority of women. Captain Save-a-ho? Who said I was going to save her? I said people that target women for violence or defend it are pathetic, like you and Tiny Todt Damigo. Purely a judgement call on my part. Obviously you don’t agree. Most men who aren’t sad little angry failures do.

          • SecludedCompound

            Well, the whistle blows! It’ll be fun to see how many spittle-flecked whinefests I come back to tomorrow! Have fun dreaming about punching the only people you could possibly get away with punching, haha!

      • Chris Douglas

        Nah we all have seen the footage of you pathetic fools. Lol ANTIFA is the biggest laughing stock across the he country, the vast majority of sane Americans know you’re a joke. Don’t cry too much the next time you antifa losers get beaten to a pulp.

        Btw the military and the law enforcement to of this country hate you, who’s gonna fight in your little revolution when you can’t even fire a weapon let alone possess one? 😂😂😂

        • roccolore

          Just wait until the fascist left begs for the military to help them out.

        • SecludedCompound

          Interesting. Then why is your movement failing and ours growing?

          • DeafeningSilence

            Lol, you really do need to check reality.

            What movements? What you can’t seem to comprehend is their is only one “movement” at work here. A Communist movement with its little public disorder units, Antifa.

            What your opposing isn’t really a movement as such, it’s broader society or anyone that doesn’t agree with Antifa or its Communist puppeteers. Anyone who opposes or that will not fall into line with Antifa style brutalist campaigning for Communism.

            The trouble is that the supporters of Antifa and its like believe their own propaganda. They really believe they are fighting an imminent Nazi/Fascist threat. Not just being a useful idiot for the Communists, who want nothing more than to see society turned on its head and violence in the street.

            What’s the end game for Antifa may I ask? Say Antifa ‘win’, are we looking at correctional facilities for the maladjusted? Gulags? Exterminations of the “White threat”? Brand new gas chambers for the latest Socialist revolution?… Idiots.

  • Darren John Haden Ford

    Well i’m thousands of miles away in the U.K and i have seen footage from the event from more the one source and even i can see your either on crazy pills or someome from this Antifa is funding you i some way.

    • lspanker

      The children peddling this pro-Antifa garbage have never been on the receiving end of real violence. Put them in the middle of a sectarian riot as I have seen on more than on occasion in Northern Ireland in the 1990’s and they might just have a change of perspective.

      • roccolore

        Or drop them off in a Muslim hellhole in the same areas of the Muslim rape gangs they defended.

        • migooksaram

          You mean like Rojava? Where there are anarchists and antifascists fighting with Kurds against ISIS?

          Before commenting, does anyone actually think, “Hm, do I actually know enough about the events currently happening in the world before I comment and make a damn fool out of myself?”

          • DeafeningSilence

            Actually in answer to your question the answer is ‘yes’.

            Though I think you may be over stating the amount of assistance being provided by either the so called “Anarchist” forces or the “Antifascist” forces fighting with the Kurds in Northern Syria. I also suspect your information comes direct from the propaganda machine rather than any real experience or research on the subject.

            Let’s just start simple. So the “Anarchists” are fighting ISIS, right? I guess it would be simple to explain why ISIS themselves are not in fact Anarchist forces?

            In all honesty there are probably more Anarchists within ISIS, then against them.
            ISIS enemies are the Iranians and Assad government who are both pretty much considered to be fascist or with fascist elements right? So ISIS could be also considered as anti-fascist forces? Maybe even anti-fascist fascists?

            But we all know that Hitler wasn’t a Socialist and Stalin wasn’t a Communist, so the answer will be the same as usual, ISIS are not Anarchist simply because we say they are not, right? The issue is that the idea that an Anarchist or an Antifascist is always on the side of right is simply propaganda by the Left.

            I guess you can show clear sources linking Antifa to fighting ISIS in Syria in significant numbers in an organised fashion, and not just a few isolated stories primarily from Hard Left Media sources?

  • Jonathan Alcala

    You’re right, antifa should NOT be equated with the groups they were fighting in Berkeley, because the majority of people there were not supporting historically genocidal ideologies like communism. Communists should be receive the same treatment nazis get, because they’re both equally vile.

  • FreedomFan

    Proud Boys is not a racist organization. But Black Lives Matter is.

    Of course this altercation was a reaction to nationwide campus censorship of Conservatives, which festers especially at Cal.

    Democrats haven’t changed much in 160 years. Once they were mobs of masked KKK bigots; now they are mobs of masked Black Bloc bigots.

    • SecludedCompound

      Proud boys are a racist organization with a racist, white supremacist leader, who protect white supremacist and neonazi organizers, and the very KKK members who you’re whining about here.

      You ever notice that, yes, conservatives in the south were Democrats 100+ years ago, and they’re not now? There’s your answer, you vile, racist piece of filth. That argument didn’t work for your friend David Duke and it doesn’t work now.

      • roccolore

        You black supremacists are the Nazis who rally for copkillers yet beg for police to protect your terror mosques and anti-cop rallies. You are the black KKK. Black racists like you are vile filth who defended that murder in Fresno by one of your fellow black Muslim bigots who shouted “Allah Akbar” during his rampage. Bigot blacks like you defend Louis Farrakhan.

      • lspanker

        Everyone who you disagree with is a racist in your mind. It’s a convenient excuse to beat people up, and nothing more.

        • SecludedCompound

          Nah, people who throw roman salutes and state “Yes I am a racist” and “Yes I beleive in white superiority” are racists. These are the people you ally yourself with, because you’re kind of a sad failure. Make excuses all you want; it’s what you guys do. It’s not like anyone believes you or cares.

          The world is doing what it does; ridding itself of an obsolete cohort of angry, stupid men who nobody wants anymore. You can whine and yell, and march and throw things all you like. It isn’t going to change anything. you’re finished, and you know it.

          • lspanker

            Nah, people who throw roman salutes and state “Yes I am a racist” and “Yes I beleive in white superiority” are racists.

            Which was at most a half a dozen people who weren’t invited in the first place. The pro-Trump people didn’t ally themselves with the racists. They merely showed up because JUST LIKE YOU, they enjoy an excuse to fight with others.

          • SecludedCompound

            No, actually it wasn’t a couple dozen. the broad majority were well known, identified white supremacists. Pro Trump people are in the same crowd, cheering the same things, fighting side by side with them. Seems like that;s “allying” one with something, according to Ye Olde Merriam-Webster, (chortle).

          • roccolore

            Your side is well know fascists and America-haters. And why are all the “anti-fa” people white? Sounds like YOU are defending the white supremacists.

          • lspanker

            No, actually it wasn’t a couple dozen. the broad majority were well known, identified white supremacists.

            Then name those people, and present your evidence to make your case. You can’t do that, which is why you make up total BS.

          • SecludedCompound

            You want me to list literally a hundred and fifty people right here? They’ve been named, delineated and pictured in multiple articles. If you want to ignore it, fine. Your lack of knowledge isn’t my failing.

          • lspanker

            You want me to list literally a hundred and fifty people right here?

            You remind me of the Black Lives Matter retards. They claim that hundreds of innocent black folks are killed by racist cops every year, but when it comes to real proof, suddenly that’s way too much trouble…

          • SecludedCompound

            You mean like all of the actual studies done that, you know, actually drove the rhetoric there? The CPE study, the FBI data study, the various per reviewed papers, the AJPH study? What do you have? Just running your lips per usual. No surprise there.

            Your entire ethos is built around you being a gullible mark for hucksters; it’s the entire genesis of conservatism since the post-Nixon failure.

          • lspanker

            You mean like all of the actual studies done that, you know, actually drove the rhetoric there?

            Studies you can’t even quote, because you’re making stuff up out thin air. Once again, if there really was this epidemic of innocent black people being shot by racist white cops for no reason at all, how come in this age of bodycams, dashcams, and smartphones that are so cheap that even homeless people can own them, how come you can’t come up with a SINGLE such case that stands up to even the most minimal scrutiny? Only idiots like you believe such nonsense, because your small minds are already made up and you can’t really deal with facts.

          • SecludedCompound

            I gave you their names about three posts ago. THey’re well known, and if you’re arguing this point, you should know them already. Did you miss that somehow? So now, you’re basically disregarding the entire, well sourced, well studied side of the argument you can’t argue against.

            Nice little racket! ;) It’s almost as if you guys are really gullible because you don’t understand argumentation, rhetoric, or evidence at an adult level.

          • lspanker

            I gave you their names about three posts ago.

            I was discussing Black Lives Matter. You care to give me the link to a single study that supports their position, or shall we just assume you’re full of BS and making up stuff as usual?

          • SecludedCompound

            Care to go back a few posts where I listed four? Or were you busy asking ma for a sammie?

            MAAAAAA! ;D

      • FreedomFan

        Gavin McInnes is a comedian who makes fun of snowflakes like you.
        That doesn’t make him a “white supremacist”, cracka boy.

        Democrats have always been racists. Nothing has changed much. Today their BlackLivesMatter pals kill cops and chase them away from inner city neighborhoods. BLM has done more to kill blacks than any cop ever has.

        • roccolore

          Black lives DON’T matter when the killers are black.

        • SecludedCompound

          Gavin McInnes, like many other failed, coke-bloated imbeciles, tries to sell your own lack of self worth back to you to aggrandize himself, because he’s a huckster. You guys are notably susceptible to the ravages of hucksterism, if you haven’t noticed. Whether it’s packaged in McInnes’ white supremacy or Damigo’s penitentiary fascism or what have you really isn’t of much concern. What the real crux is your obvious knowledge of your own lack of self worth and how you’re being outcompeted in society, and it makes you mad, so you want to throw fits. Go right ahead. It’s pretty funny.

          • roccolore

            You are the fascist coward who has a proven hatred of free speech.

          • FreedomFan

            If whites are being “out-competed”, then why must you discriminate against them with your racist affirmative-action policies, hans?

          • roccolore

            Racist blacks lecture on diversity and equality, then advocate for segregation and discrimination.

  • Kris Moore

    do you retards actually believe what youre saying? ever read 1984? The public is starting to see the irony in calling yourself “anti fascist” when all you ever try to do is violently shut down anyone of a different opinion to you, while calling them “nazi” and “rapist” which also insults real rape victims

    • SecludedCompound

      No, actually the public has been supportive by a large majority, which is why antifa’s ranks are swelling as the alt-right is on the downslide. Have fun with that. We have long memories.

      • Nick Myer

        It must be funnto live in your delisional world where communists are the good guys somehow. You logic is flawed however by the fact that the pro trump movement is growing by the day as he shows how he is truthful and not corrupt like obama was.

        • SecludedCompound

          You actually think the public is on board with your little coterie of 4chan dweebs, neofash trolls, and dail-up basement masurbators? Hm. Ask a woman which she prefers, hahaha.

          Your side has failure built in.

          Growing by the day? You mean with popularity tanking to the point where people are already refusing to admit that they voted for him, an achievement which took even George Bush, the most inept moron to that point, eight years to achieve? I mean, the level of sheer stupidity it would take to think you’re going to win this is astounding.

          • roccolore

            You are the fascist who defends copkillers and terrorists. Why do you idolize ISIS?

          • SecludedCompound

            You’re a very weird person.

          • roccolore

            I’m not the one acting like ISIS, covering his face and advocating beheadings.

          • lspanker

            You’re mentally ill. Are you doing this to get back at Mommy and Daddy or what?

          • SecludedCompound

            WHat are you talking about? Have you ever seen this roccolore guy before? He’s basically a maniac. He’s posted 60K times spouting the same weirdness. Is this who you want to be associated with?

            Seems like maybe you might not be the best judge of character, haha.

          • roccolore

            You’re the maniac defending rioting and looting. You act like your ISIS buddies.

          • lspanker

            “Maniac” may be giving this clown more credit than he deserves. He’s merely a brainwashed idiot child as far as I’m concerned.

          • lspanker

            WHat are you talking about? Have you ever seen this roccolore guy before? He’s basically a maniac.

            Roccolore has an open Disqus profile for others to review his posting history and make up their own minds, unlike yours, which is locked from view so people can’t go back and see the ludicrous BS you post online on a regular basis. And compared to you, he’s completely sane and rational. He certainly understand the difference between speech and violence, a concept you clearly can not grasp.

          • SecludedCompound

            Sure, I don’t like fascist nimrods like you following me around and shitposting, which is the sum total of your input basically. Call me crazy.

            Just so we’re clear here, you’re supporting calls for racial separatism and genocide.

          • roccolore

            You like fascism. You support genocide and racism. You defend Boko Haram, Al-Shabaab, Nation of Islam, New Black Panther Party, ISIS, and Hamas.

          • lspanker

            Sure, I don’t like fascist nimrods like you following me around and shitposting

            A famous attorney once said: “If you don’t want to hear the answer, don’t ask the question in the first place.” You asked a question, you got an answer. Don’t cry like a g-ddamned baby because it’s not what you wanted to hear…

            you’re supporting calls for racial separatism and genocide.

            Proof of that? Come on, my Disqus profile is open for public view, so have at it… feel free to post any links to anything you can find to support your arguments in any comments I have made anywhere. I won’t hold my breath…

          • SecludedCompound

            There wasn’t a question. you said it was bad that i don’t leave my profile open. I said I don;t care what you think and I don’t like people shitpositng my responses. Pretty simple. You have a lot of trouble with simple things.

            The only one I see here triggered and crying is you. Keep it up. Watch your blood pressure though, haha.

          • roccolore

            Racist blacks like you defend genocidal maniacs like Omar al-Bashir.

          • Chris Douglas

            The level of sheer stupidity to think ANTIFA has won anything is well.. clearly incomprehensible except for mentally deluded individuals like yourself. Hm the same amount of “delusion” that the MSM had giving HRC a 98% chance of winning the election? 😂😂😂 sad little ANTIFA child, better get studying, you have that gender studies final coming up. 😂

          • SecludedCompound

            It’s cute that you think anyone supports you fascists. You literally think anyone outside of roughly a third of disaffected rural white males is “on your side”. You’re demographically doomed, and I think you know it, which is why you’re crying so loudly.

          • roccolore

            You are the fascist who defends ISIS.

          • Chris Douglas

            We’re not the ones crying and putting on a temper tantrum cause we lost the election sweetheart. 😂 But then again liberal children like you are used to getting participation trophies so it’s to be expected.

          • SecludedCompound

            You are literally the ones crying and putting on a temper tantrum. Here in this very forum, in the rallies where you whine constantly about your need for a safe space for white nationalism because you’re being outcompeted by minority citizens, basically everywhere.

            It’s kind of sad, because you could choose to just better yourself, but instead you chose this sad path, haha. Oh well, better for the gene pool in the end.

          • roccolore

            Racist blacks like you are the crybabies.

          • lspanker

            You are literally the ones crying and putting on a temper tantrum.

            Is that why your side has been screaming and yelling and breaking things ever since Trump was elected?

          • Chris Douglas

            Lol at least we’re actually reproducing which is a foreign concept to gender queer hipsters. 😜

          • SecludedCompound

            Oh, interesting, so now I’m a “queer hipster”? Cool! Please, tell me why birth rates are higher amongst liberals which drives economic growth in cities that pay for conservative failures then, while conservative burgs get hollowed out, dying in a slow, self-inflicted entropy.

          • Chris Douglas

            Lol what a vast, ignorant generalization to assume everyone in the population centers agree with you. We’re everywhere amongst you. We are legion.

          • SecludedCompound

            I never said everybody does. I said the vast majority do. Why is it arrogant to rely on readily available data? Obviously, there are a couple of cities in the south, TX mainly, that occasionally vote red. That won’t last for long either.

            It’s cool, you guys can beleive what you want regardless of reality: that’s your stock in trade. Please, continue.

          • Chris Douglas

            Looks like I struck a nerve lol as you felt the need to rapidly respond not once, twice, but three times. ;) you say that there’s is “readily available data” to prove your position. That’s a true fallacy and shows the ignorance and arrogance of your plight. I live in a “big bad city” and have my entire life. Don’t believe everything you hear on the MSM buddy. To think that all traditional values are outdated or disappearing doesn’t explain the Trump phenomenon or the state to state demographic breakdown of political party percentage take away.

            But I know you’re a Silicon Valley (allegedly) elitist and you’ll construe data to fit your narrative.

          • SecludedCompound

            “you say that there’s is “readily available data” to prove your position. That’s a true fallacy and shows the ignorance and arrogance of your plight”

            Citing peer reviewed studies in an argument about the things they directly pertain to is something that you think is a fallacy? Please, elucidate.

            ” I live in a “big bad city” and have my entire life. Don’t believe everything you hear on the MSM buddy.”
            In irony news, you followup sentence is one of the first fallacies that schoolchildren learn to avoid: the fallacy of anecdotal evidence. Your political positions are most likely a minority in the city you live in, which was exactly my point. that you exist does not rebut my argument, rather it proves it. Nice try though, let’s go for another round:

            ” To think that all traditional values are outdated or disappearing… “
            Nobody said this, why are you arguing it? This is another fallacy: moving the goalposts. not as well known as the above, but still something you should know how to avoid by about seventh grade.

            But I know you’re a Silicon Valley (allegedly) elitist
            I am not from the Silicon Valley and I have never claimed to be an elitist, unless it’s elitist not to be a bleating moron. Not sure really, at this point, what you guys consider elitist, ha. I’m working class, came from a working class family, raised working on farms in the sticks. I’m sure your fantasy idea of me is easier for you to digest though, so by all means, have at, hoss.

            P.S. Before Hollywood had it, “We are Legion” was in the Bible. ;)
            RIght, and the only entities willing to use it then were mad pigs who – luckily for the protagonist – offed themselves, so, good company as always, haha. But seriously, to literally say that in an discussion, you have to be a Grade-A certified dork.

          • Chris Douglas

            I commend your ability to manufacture eloquent conjecture in support of your opinion, but I have not seen any “peer reviewed studies” to back up your claim. On the contrary it is commonly asserted that the predominantly held beliefs of most immigrants fall on the traditional side.

            I think it’s most arrogantly pious to assume that everyone who disagrees with you is a “Nazi.” You assert that’s every Trump suppprter is a Mein Khampf toting bigot. This of course isn’t no different than my correctly or incorrectly assuming you to be a Silicon Valley elitist.

            What draws conservatively minded people to this post is the lunacy which is ANTIFA. My grandfather also fought fascists just like my great great uncle fought in the PA Irish Brigade during the civil war for the freeing of slaves.

            Also you attacked people with working class backgrounds earlier in the day yet now, when it fits your narrative, yet now you fancy yourself its champion. You my friend, are riddled with inconsistencies.

          • SecludedCompound

            ha, when you try to fake “eloquent” it doesn’t work so well.

          • DeafeningSilence

            Out of touch much?

            Your supporting an Anarchist cause by saying how proud you are of your job, working for the system. Like that somehow proves your worth.

            The world isn’t split into good and bad. Fascists and Saviours. Antifa are not fighting to protect anyone from anything. Their foundation is to dupe people to their antisocial red revolution, by depicting artificial demons and enemies for the weak of mind. The world is more generally split into those that know and the useful idiots willing to believe what they want because of the cognitive bias. Those who work for a better future for humanity and those that spread the seed of anti-anything, as long as it creates chaos and disorder. Which are you? Explain to me how a person throwing a brick/M80 at a crowd of people in anyway fights fascism, racism or any ism? It doesn’t, it just drives division and fragmentation of societal structures. Creating an us the heroes and them the enemies, the “Nazi’s” which need to be destroyed at any cost. Which is really Antifa’s long term game plan. Antifa doesn’t want diplomacy and collaboration, or law or justice for that matter, they want all of us stomping each other in the street. Revolutions are born through chaos not cohesion.

            Antifa are no better then what they fight, as they have stared for to long into the abyss and have became a monster themselves.

          • SecludedCompound

            Also, don;t get upset, I’m simply stating a fact that we both know. there’s a reason people move away form conservative methburgs to the big ol’ bad left wing cities to do business: because we’re the future and you’re the past. You can get mad and stomp your feet, I guess, but isn’t going to change anything.

          • R Davis

            Rats like to proliferate in cities, too! Enjoy your little rat friends, dude!

          • SecludedCompound

            ALso, LOL @ WE ARE LEGION! Like, you literally say things like that. Stupid Hollywood scripts are written for numskulls like you , haha!

          • temmy9 .

            Actually, white conservatives have a 40% higher birthrate than liberals. They have an above replacement level fertility. White conservatives have a higher fertility rate than blacks, Asians and American born Hispanics. White conservatives are also different from liberals in that amongst white conservatives the highest IQ quartile has more kids than the lowest IQ quartile unlike white liberals where the lowest quartile has more kids.

            In addition 8 in 10 will vote the same way as their parents. About half of white millennials will vote republican, more than half of generation z, and they will have 3/4 of all the children that are born to white parents.

            The ones going extinct are white liberals, and in another generation they will be an increasingly irrelevant demographic force.

          • Chris Douglas

            What world do you live in where leftists haven’t been crying for their safe spaces? Once again you’ve proven how sad and delusional your reality is.

          • SecludedCompound

            Oh, certainly there’s some academia junk doing that. That you think it’s a broad, important part of anything is pretty hilarious, certainly when you guys have been crying for a white homeland because your fee fees are hurt by minority folks outperforming you.

            Giot any other silly betes noire/i> you want to rial and scream about while you ask for protection from the mean, bad leftists?

          • Chris Douglas

            You do realize that Trump had a great number of POC and hispanics vote for him. lol delusional child.

          • SecludedCompound

            Nice goal post move! Greater than Romney? WHAT A STUNNING VICTORY! Hahaha.

            Obviously, his support was far left among them than their support of the left, and it’s gotten worse since.

          • SecludedCompound

            “better germ stidying”

            Yes, it’s me who “better germ stidying.” :D

          • Chris Douglas

            Aw typos mean you have the intellectual superiority. 😂😂 Looks like a touched a nerve considering how quickly you felt the need to be a grammar Nazi.

            >hates nazi’s
            >becomes grammar Nazi
            >logically should punch him/her/itself in the face

          • SecludedCompound

            Nah, basically at this point I’m just poking fun at you because you’re so triggered that you can’t be arsed to fix your grammAR OMG MAOM IM SO MAD BRING ME MOAR CHEEZITS

          • Anax of Rhodes

            If you compare the reaction to the March 4 Trump rally early last month (one “Based Stickman” and a handful of defenders), to the reaction at April 15’s free speech rally (hundreds of defenders), you’d be a fool to think antifa is gaining ground on their opponents. Portland PD has beefed up significantly over the months ’cause the antifa groups there pissed off enough neutral citizens. Berkeley PD was ordered to stand down, so the pissed off citizens took matters into their own hands.

            I don’t see you winning, sorry.

      • roccolore

        It’s alt-leftists like you who are fascists. You are anti-freedom and pro-terrorism.

        • SecludedCompound

          Oh, no, we’re not alt- anything. We’re the same leff that kicked you to the bricks in 1945, sweetie pie. Have fun watching past be prologue.

          • roccolore

            Yes you are, fascist Democrat. Fascist Democrats like you would have protested against FDR and Truman.

          • SecludedCompound

            Hm, interesting. Seems like you’re in need of some provfessional help.

      • Chris Douglas

        “The public has been supportive.” Funniest thing I’ve read all day. 😂😂😂 the public thinks you’re a bunch of entitled little brats and they hate you. Period.

        • SecludedCompound

          Well, if you only talk to other basement dwelling 4chan dweebs, losers, and rednecks, I could see how you think that’s “the public”. Nobody ever accused you guys of not being myopic, haha.

          • roccolore

            Ghetto trash cowards like you can dish it out, but not take it.

          • Chris Douglas

            Lol how quaint, by public you know what the definition is and you’re fooling yourself into thinking you have any real “support” apart from bleeding heart commie liberals. 😂

          • SecludedCompound

            ” by public you know what the definition is and you’re fooling yourself”

            Maybe you think this is English in the same way you think you’re supported by non-imbeciles, XD XD XD

          • Chris Douglas

            The fact this poor little guy feels the need to engage is such lengthy and pointless discourse with people that hate him show the desperation to validate his beliefs. He/she/it doesn’t get how hilarious this is to us. 😂

          • SecludedCompound

            weird, your posts have actually been more frequent and longer than my pithy remarks batting you around. Care to explain why you’re so angry?

          • lspanker

            The only think you have been batting around since you have been here is that small appendage between your legs. You certainly give the impression that online trolling is your primary, if not exclusive source of sexual release…

          • SecludedCompound

            Haha, good one. Nah, I’ve basically been riling you up, getting you angry, toying with you and watching you cry. To me that’s batting you around. It’s pretty fun, TTYTT.

          • SecludedCompound

            Also, that’s really actually pretty funny for a guy who named his account “Ispanker”. Congrats, haha.

          • lspanker

            It’s not “Ispanker”, it’s “lspanker” with a lower-case L. Guess what the L stands for?

          • SecludedCompound

            “Please discuss my account mae with me, I’m totally a winner screw you!” XD XD XD

            Good god, this is getting sadder by the minute. Okay, gonna be late. Kisses.

          • Chris Douglas

            Don’t get a tummy ache little guy.. if you do be sure to have mummy pick up some Tums. Everything will be ok and you can get back to being a keyboard warrior. :)

          • SecludedCompound

            Nah, it was good, bro! Just a club sandwich! Nothing to get too excited about. How about you? Fritos and orange pop from mom’s fridge?

          • lspanker

            And even the liberals in Berkeley are getting fed up with his BS, if only for the fact they are drawing in more of the pro-Trump crowd to protest every time they break things.

          • lspanker

            Well, if you only talk to other basement dwelling

            I’m willing to bet you still live with your parents and have never had a real job.

          • SecludedCompound

            Man, you guys are really bleating over here, aren’t you? Seems like people who actually think they’re winning totally get all het up and cry and moan and yell and whinge just like you’re doing. :D

            Hahaha, right, I’m totally not at work right now, totally not earning more than your folks ever did. Whatever gets you through the night, cupcake! hahaha

          • lspanker

            So you don’t have a real job, that’s what I thought…

          • SecludedCompound

            I don’t How so? Do tell.

            It’s cute that you took a break from your stomping and crying to try this tactic, but I’m willing to follow it through: please, proceed.

          • roccolore

            Racist blacks like you are the ones stomping and crying.

          • Chris Douglas

            >says he makes more than all of us.
            >has blocked fb/troll account so no one can confirm this
            >hates nazi’s
            >is a grammar nazi

            Completely identity crisis. A regular hero of the people.

          • SecludedCompound

            It sure is making you mad, isn’t it? You have other things in your life that are out of control or something? You seem determined to wrestle this forum into submission because you’re so angry about it, haha.

          • lspanker

            It sure is making you mad, isn’t it?

            He’s not mad (or angry) at you, he’s laughing at you. You act like you’re some type of ferocious pit bull when in fact you come across as a little ankle-biting chihuahua who would be flung across the room if anyone ever kicked you.

          • SecludedCompound

            Aw, it’s nice to see you guys sticking up for each other when you’re down! Good job, lil fellas! Teamwork!

          • lspanker

            I don’t How so? Do tell.

            One who has time to troll…

          • SecludedCompound

            Haha, right, because in the modern workforce, we’re sitting at machine presses all day, watching the production line, not generating SQL queries and waiting for production deploys of code, hahaha.

            You must work in the service sector or something. Or, you know, you could be projecting again. ;)

          • lspanker

            Haha, right, because in the modern workforce, we’re sitting at machine presses all day, watching the production line, not generating SQL queries

            I’m willing to bet that you have never been paid a penny for coding in your pathetic adolescent life, given your demonstrable inability to handle and process even the most basic logical processes.

            You must work in the service sector or something.

            PLC/HMI programming and control system design for semiconductor equipment and machine tools, the type of stuff you have in all likelihood never seen in your life, because you’re too filthy to be even allowed anywhere near a Class 100 clean room.

          • SecludedCompound

            Why would you bet that? That’s a weird thing to bet for someone who doesn’t know a person. Why are you so invested in this fantasy?

          • lspanker

            Why would you bet that? That’s a weird thing to bet for someone who doesn’t know a person.

            Reading your lunatic rantings and contorted excuses for violence tells me everything I need to know about you, Princess.

          • SecludedCompound

            Hm. Seems like you’re still the one ranting and raving, getting alternately angry and sad, whining, etc. ANd now “Princess” to try to demean my manhood because you’re very secure in yours! :D

            Much like your friends in the fascist movement, you don’t usually speak so loudly in public, hahaha. Things are easy on the internet though, yeah? ;)

          • lspanker

            Thought you were heading out for lunch. Or did Mummy change her mind and decide to make you a sandwich instead?

          • Chris Douglas

            >says he has a “work” lunch to go to.
            >uses surrogate account
            >spends 15 minutes after said lunch time debating semantics

            Yup he went to McD’s with mommy and rode shotgun.

            I can see it now…

            “Mom you know what I want! Fries and a milkshake! Stop distracting me I’m resisting the fascists.”

            Mum: “Ok whatever you say sweetie.”

          • SecludedCompound

            Anyway, this has been grand, and I’ll check back in later, but I literally have to go out on a team lunch right now ( I know, you’re totally going to have to call that one a Jewish conspiracy or whatever you guys do when your world gets tough, haha!)

          • lspanker

            Anyway, this has been grand, and I’ll check back in later, but I literally have to go out on a team lunch right now

            Mummy bringing you to Mickey Dee’s for a Happy Meal, I’m willing to bet. Make sure they don’t short you on the fries this time, snowflake…

          • Chris Douglas

            Lol we do stick up for each other and thanks for the compliment teamwork is effective especially when you have fellow men at your side, not betas easily scattered by throwing a smoke bomb into oncoming wind.

            It’s interesting that you are using company time to comment on a forum rather than working. However it’s typical considering the entitled mindset of you and your compatriots. Shouldn’t you be seizing the means of production, comrade? Rather than using your skills for the benefit of corrupt coroporare/capitalist gain?

            How un-communist of you. ;)

          • SecludedCompound

            Oooh, that sounds remarkably collectivist of you! ;)

            Sure, I’m salaried, I’ll use time how I want, considering the 60 hour work week. It’s a good life, and you guys are entertaining. It’s its own reward.

          • James Clemons

            Legally, In CA, you only have to work 40 when salaried and if they fire you for not working more, then you can sue. So you are just working 20 hours extra like a donkey would!

          • SecludedCompound

            You are an extremely stupid person, hahaha.

          • roccolore

            Racist blacks like you are the crybabies.

          • Chris Douglas

            lol we have a regular grammar Nazi here. Never mind the fact this is an informal discussion and his only recourse to having some sort of superiority is to label people “imbeciles” because he can’t understand common sense. lol whatever you need to do to help yourself sleep at night pumpkin.

          • James Clemons

            What’s your name?

          • SecludedCompound

            Dude, that’s nuts, my name is James Clemons, too! I’ve had this account for more than a month though, so legally, under California law, you have to close your account now, okay? IT’S THE LAW.

          • SecludedCompoundTTYS

            So now just making fun of me? I really dislike people like you. Don’t be too brave and naive.

          • SecludedCompound

            Also, it’s cute that you think that doing a quick google search for my screen name and telling me you can see my very obviously location information is intimidating in any way, you ridiculous, flatulent hick rube, hahaha.

          • James Clemons

            Oh okay, it’s called LexisNexis, and I’ve never actually found anyone who lives so close to me while debating online. I’m not trying to intimidate you at all, I didn’t list your name, address or even city so I’m not quite sure what you are talking about. If you think I’m lying, just let me know.

          • SecludedCompound

            Hahaha! You had to use Lexis to look up my Twitter? Well, that’s a roundabout way of doing things.

          • SecludedCompoundTTYS

            Just checked out your Twitter, you publicly shame people to their employers on twitter to try to get them fired? I’ve never met someone online that is so naive and condescending. Keep on laughing, it’s going to be my favorite part of all of this.

          • SecludedCompound

            You mean besides you guys realizing that nobody agrees with you and you’re forced to live in an increasingly left wing state that you hate? Yes, please, have fun with that!

            And absolutely, I have no qualms with telling an employer that they employe a neonazi. Most people hate neonazis, so their employers don’t want to associate themselves with neonazis.

            I know, fucking rocket science, right?

          • SecludedCompound

            You mean besides you guys realizing that nobody agrees with you and you’re forced to live in an increasingly left wing state that you hate? Yes, please, have fun with that!

            And absolutely, I have no qualms with telling an employer that they employ a neonazi. Most people hate neonazis, so their employers don’t want to associate themselves with neonazis.

            I know, rocket science, right?

            And seriously, very cute with actually changing your name to mine since you’re so triggered by being toyed with, hahaha! But please, do whine some more to me and tell me more about your amazing research skills, ha! :D

        • lspanker

          I have read enough of SecludedCompound’s posts to conclude he’s a white middle-class kid between 14 and 17 years old, full of adolescent rage and various and sundry emotional issues.

      • James Clemons

        What public? The “public” in Berkeley, where everyone is a liberal? Do you honestly think that a large majority of the American public supports Antifas actions in Berkeley? Why are you in support of them? They attacked a group of people who were unarmed with masks. They attacked those whom supported Trump and a few supposedly had “neo-nazi” salutes and had racist signs.? What does it accomplish to attack them in their oranged off area? Serious question, what is the point? What does it actually accomplish?

        • SecludedCompound

          Good try, gomer. ABout as good as your try telling me that taking two minutes to bat around low-IQ Trump Trolls during a 60 hour work week is illegal. XD XD XD

          It’s almost cute how socially and intellectually inept you losers are, and how much that drives how hateful you are to successful, happy people that basically have completely outcompeted you.

  • suddenlysusan4545

    This is pure idiocy

  • Cave Bear

    Antifa is evil

    They use violence and intimidation to silence free speech. They were throwing rocks, bottle, explosives, assaulting people at random. Ignore this ignorant article and look around on Youtube, etc., to see what Antifa is all about.

    • Jérôme du Stridon

      Nazis simply do no have free speech because of history. Why is that so difficult to understand?

      • R Davis

        Just because you have labelled a group of people “Nazis” or “fascists” does not make it so. Shutting down free speech with violence makes the antifa look far more like the Nazi Brown Shirts than the person or persons whose free speech has been abrogated by them.

  • lspanker

    Antifa did not come solely to protest Trump supporters. Similar to its presence during the Milo Yiannopoulos protests on campus in February, Antifa came as a reaction to white supremacism.

    What an absolute load of [email protected] And you wonder why the taxpayers want to defund the UC system?

  • RobMyers

    “If this event had to be oversimplified in any way, it should be viewed as the conflict between violence as a means to protect versus violence as a means to further attack and harass certain communities.”

    Continuously, The Daily Cal Editorial Board likes to portray speech they disagree with as “violence” as though they don’t know the difference between words and fists. The assertion comes time and again that when one speaks against illegal immigration, safe spaces, compulsory use of imagined pro-nouns, et al, that this amounts to “hate” and even worse, that it is equivalent to violence. Nothing could be further from the truth.

    In truly quixotic fashion, those masked knights of Antifa are tilting at windmills. Their attempt to silence those they disagree with, via violence, destruction, and intimidation, is exactly the evil they profess to stand against.

    I loathe violence. Perhaps you could say I hate it, if the word’s not too triggering. I don’t think anything positive is accomplished by violence, except in order to end the violent aggression of another. For Antifa to do that, someone else would need to be, you know, actually violent to someone, somewhere.

    It’s not violence they seek to stop, it’s violence they seek to propagate, for fear that they’re actually wrong. If certain students and others wish to play dress-up and drive their donkeys toward imagined giants, sobeit, insofar as they don’t act as the aggressors. However, it’s clear that’s not their end.

    The Editorial Board and others do a disservice to the truth, and to the young confused souls who think they’re fighting for the side of justice, when really they’re spreading the sort of fascism they purport to put down.

    • lspanker

      It’s not violence they seek to stop, it’s violence they seek to propagate, for fear that they’re actually wrong.

      Word.

  • Nunya Beeswax

    The neo-Nazis came to Berkeley expressly to mix it up with the antifa and the Black Bloc. If antifa and Black Bloc had stayed home, there would have been no party.

    • lspanker

      And the neo-Nazis who showed up to duke it out with Antifa were a very tiny fraction of party crashers (perhaps a dozen) who even the majority of Trump supporters tried to exclude. Given the fact that there were black and hispanic pro-Trump supporters as well, it’s clear that the vast majority on the Trump side weren’t racists (even the stick buffoon Mark Chapman, whose behavior I certainly don’t endorse, is married to an Asian woman). And FWIW, that’s not just my opinion either – there are quite a few Berkeley liberals who, unlike the writers of this piece of garbage, actually went down to the demonstration to talk to people and came up with a similar conclusion.

      As a Cal alum, I have to wonder when Cal Berkeley compromised its admissions standards to the point that gullible idiots with NO intellectual curiosity or interest in facts are permitted on the staff of the Daily Cal. Expanding on Nunya’s point, Antifa has been cruising for a fight for the longest time. This is what eventually happens when you beat up people who have different views than you, break and burn things, and march around with big banners declaring THIS IS WAR. Too bad that the children who authored this nonsense are too freaking stupid to see how they are only fanning the flames…

      • teabagtheteaparty

        You can be black and still be a racist. You can be Asian and still be a racist. Racist just means you live in a warped world where you think some whole group of people is lesser than you. Or are the cause of all your misery.

        • lspanker

          So you were incapable of refuting my point, I see…

    • dwss5

      Nunya Beeswax wrote:
      “The neo-Nazis came to Berkeley expressly to mix it up with the antifa and the Black Bloc.”

      Even if we assume (falsely I think) that the MAJORITY of the alt-right people were, in fact “neo-Nazis”, then NONE of these people will be allowed in at the BRC-hosted Ann Coulter campus speech on the 27th, right??
      But even with NO “neo Nazis” present at the Ann Coulter speech, still, I’m absolutely POSITIVE that Antifa and the Black Bloc WILL manage to attend the speech and Wreak as much Havoc as they possibly can then!

      • SecludedCompound

        There will be neonazis present at the Ann Coulter speech, and the broad majority of the attendees at the Berkley rally were neonazis and white supremaicsts.

        • roccolore

          The only Neo-Nazis are people like you, black supremacist coward.

          • SecludedCompound

            Nah, being anti-fascist and anti-openly white supremacist doesn’t equate to black supremacy; it equates to promoting equality.

            Sorry that you fell on your head or whatever.

          • roccolore

            You are not anti-fascist. You are pro-fascism. You are anti-Jewish, anti-Christian, pro-abortion, pro-Islam, anti-military, and anti-police. You support black supremacists, Mexican supremacists, and Muslim supremacists.

            You are no champions of equality. You demand special privileges for certain groups and segregation, like “hate crime laws” and separate dorm rooms.

            The “anti-fascist” groups defend that black Muslim in Fresno who killed three whites.

    • roccolore

      It;s Democrats who are the Neo-Nazis who hate free speech.

      • SecludedCompound

        This idiot is back? Amazing. It’s hilarious how you always see the same neonazis in the comments, no matter the publication.

        • roccolore

          Fascist Democrats like you are the Nazi idiots who riot and loot when things don’t go their way. You are like ISIS. You hide your faces when you protest.

          Fascist Democrat, how many times have conservatives rioted when a cop-hater, black supremacist, Mexican supremacist, anti-Israel agitator, or terror apologist spoke?

      • Nunya Beeswax

        Not every leftist is a Democrat; not every Democrat is a leftist. And furthermore, not every leftist or Democrat wants to ban speech they disagree with.

  • Rational Male

    Antifa are scum bags.
    I was an observer at the recent Berkeley rally and the black clad antifa crowd were throwing fireworks into the main group of Trump supporters. They were also instigating most of the violence.

    The police mostly stood by and did nothing, one officer admitted that the police chief gave them a stand down order. I find that really odd. Normally when violence is being committed the police should step in. I’ll take a guess and say that there might be undercover police provocateurs among the ranks of antifa.

    Also, antifa was not protecting or helping anyone. I saw Trump supporters offering first aid medical assistance to a few people, even one antifa looking guy. The other antifa people were hurling rocks, bricks, soda bottles and almost anything they could throw. Much of this was captured on camera, you can find it on youtube.

    Saything that antifa was there to help people is completely contradictory to what all the video evidence clearly shows.

    • Nun YaBiz

      You have Hitler as your little profile picture. I’m sure you’re quite objective and rational when it comes to this. Not biased at all.

      • lspanker

        Ever consider that it might just be a parody of him? You idiots strain to find the slightest excuse to be outraged – no better than the loons who see Satanic messages in everything they encounter…

      • Anax of Rhodes

        Character assassination. Criticize what he says, not what his profile picture looks like.

      • James Clemons

        Charlie Chaplin nun ya

        • Mr. Fusion

          That is NOT Charlie Chaplin.

          • R Davis

            Yes, it is Charlie Chaplin. He did a spoof on Hitler making a pointed anti-Nazi statement with it. Learn your history, Fusion.

      • Marlin Seras Bolero

        Hitler is wearing funny nose glasses. Does that tell you anything at all? Don’t hurt yourself thinking about now.

    • Veyraa “vol” Ceyrsilde

      Basically, neo-Nazis have “violent rhetoric” so they’re the bad guys.
      Anti-fa just have ultra violent ACTS so they’re the good guys.
      Get with the program, yeah?

      • sundaze

        Most Trump supporters are ordinary people, some would have voted for Bernie. Trump was from neither party–not a neocon/neoliberal war-monger like the Dem-Reps.Certainly not neo-Nazi.

 
