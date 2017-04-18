Editorials

Antifa presence helped defend communities

CITY AFFAIRS: National media coverage has inaccurately portrayed the violence as pro-Trump against anti-Trump.

coloredited_willowyang_ed0418217
Willow Yang/Senior Staff

By | Staff

This week, a portion of the Editorial Board dissented with the majority opinion. Read the dissenting editorial here.

Black and white. Good and evil. These dichotomies make it easier for an audience to pick a side to root for. But with the recent protests in Berkeley, the national media has taken to sensationalizing and oversimplifying the event to a debate over free speech and Trump.

The event, as it is being covered, was a battle that pitted pro-Trump against anti-Trump, free-speech advocates against masked assailants. This narrative is especially appealing, considering it happened in the city of Berkeley — a sizzling cauldron for protests — and centered on a contentious president. This characterization, however, waters down the circumstances of this event in an attempt to fit it into a national argument.

The national media oversimplification largely skims over the fact that neo-Nazis and white nationalists were involved in the Free Speech Rally. People carried signs with anti-Semitic messages and performed Nazi salutes. Members of the alt-right, white-nationalist groups Identity Evropa and Proud Boys were arrested amid the violence.

Antifa did not come solely to protest Trump supporters. Similar to its presence during the Milo Yiannopoulos protests on campus in February, Antifa came as a reaction to white supremacism. It has just so happened that at both events, hate-groups and Trump supporters overlapped.

Whether its tactics were morally right or wrong, and whether it instigated the resulting violence or not, Antifa should not be equated to the groups it came to protest. The net consequences of its actions were that neo-Nazis and white-supremacist groups with violent rhetoric were denied a platform to speak in the city of Berkeley. Had it not taken action, neo-Nazis would be free to roam the streets of Berkeley and be considered a legitimate voice that can force communities to live in fear.

Antifa was the most visible opponent at the rally to defend communities under attack. The type of violence that hate groups represent is a constant presence in the lives of people of color, transgender people and so many other marginalized communities. Allowing them to come to our city only propagates that brand of violence further and puts already marginalized communities in further danger. But by challenging their ability to deliberately spread hate, Antifa was able to protect people, albeit by using violence itself.

Passive protests, legislation, votes and think pieces have not deterred nationalists from organizing and have failed to remedy the seemingly impenetrable ideological disconnect in this country. For that, at the very least, the Antifa group should be commended.

If this event had to be oversimplified in any way, it should be viewed as the conflict between violence as a means to protect versus violence as a means to further attack and harass certain communities. It is the outcome of a system that has regularly failed to protect the communities most in need, that has elected Trump into office and that has allowed white nationalists and neo-Nazis to propagate hate.

Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comment policy
  Older Comments
 
  • Crotalus

    If Antifa aren’t the bad guys why the cowardly masks? Propagandists….

  • FREEDOM4

    It’s funny how conservatives have to be careful how we act and what we say so as not to make liberals feel “unsafe”. Anything we do can be considered a “microaggression”. Yet liberals can make “jokes” about beheading the president and hold up his severed head dripping in blood; or reconfigure Shakespeare to depict the assassination of a character that looks just like the president- but it’s just a joke! No intention to threaten! It’s just comedy! What a bunch of deranged people these angry, hate-filled liberals are. We don’t have all the facts yet, but someone has now shot a Republican United States Representative who was playing baseball for charity. And they’re afraid of us? It’s all to take Trump down, and they will use any means necessary, including violence, to achieve this goal. The nation needs to be saved from liberals, not Trump. And they’ve created a new generation of snowflakes that can’t tolerate a differing opinion or even real life- that anything they don’t agree with must be totally annihilated. So unless something changes we can expect more of this in the future.

  • sundaze

    Winston Churchill: “the fascists of the future will be those claiming to be anti-fascists.”
    These people are useful idiots who are (often paid) tools of soviet-style globalists such as Soros. The idea is to agitate, create disruption, violence and division among people…ending in say, martial law.
    These foul-mouthed, masked wanna-be “revolutionaries” are often ignorant of what they are really helping bring about–deluded.
    Think Pol-pot in Cambodia, Stalin, Mao…millions murdered by indoctrinated minions willing to follow the leader to the death.

 Older Comments
 
Tags No tags yet