Op-Eds

Campus must prioritize safety of marginalized over free speech

coloredited_xinyuli_coulter
Xinyu Li/Senior Staff

By | Special to the Daily Cal

Related Posts

Free speech is not dead. It was never alive.

I am over the debate on this campus between UC Berkeley conservatives and those on the left who still have energy to argue. Free speech has always been a tactic used by the state to grant the illusion that all voices in this nation are valued, yet there is a reason why Black female senators are discredited and why there is a white supremacist in the Oval Office.

Somewhere in all our political discourse, we lost the point. We forgot that the people, the victims, the survivors of state violence we casually discuss are people living the experiences we have the privilege of discussing from a theoretical, omniscient perspective.

I want to say that I do not feel safe on this campus. Living on the streets for six years did not prepare me for the violence of UC Berkeley. But if the violence is real, then our conversations need to be real too we cannot let free speech become a tactic that asks oppressed people to tolerate their oppressors in hopes of peaceful compromise.

On the morning students woke up to Sproul Plaza flooded with fully armed police officers last Thursday, I was shocked and traumatized. I wondered how the UC could come to the conclusion that filling Sproul Plaza with men and guns made anyone feel safe. Walking through Sproul reminded me of every bad encounter I’ve had with police. It reminded me off the afternoons I visited my parents in jail. It gave me the same stomach aches of wondering where my sister’s children were within the foster care system. Having the state use intimidation strategies on our campus assured me that my existence and trauma are not priorities in decision-making.

The intergenerational trauma that marginalized students hold on campus has sculpted a particular relationship with power dynamics that must not be ignored. This reality, however, was overlooked when the administration failed to understand that this day would be retraumatizing for Black and brown students who are still unpacking a lifetime of state violence?

I guess I am just at the point where I’ve studied the genocide of my people and am tired of living it today. I do not understand how we can fill the streets demanding justice and then magically separate ourselves from the movement to protect conservative voices who want a soapbox and our death certificates. Am I missing something? If leftists have enough emotional capacity to balance the internal debate of fighting for the oppressed while also protecting the speech of the oppressors, more power to them (literally).

I’m not here for free speech. I’m here for Black lives. I’m here for undocumented lives, queer and trans lives, femme lives, incarcerated lives and poor lives. I am here for the lives Milo Yiannopoulos and Ann Coulter want dead. I am here for the lives Donald Trump wants to ban. I am here for the lives BCR cannot fit in their “socially moderate, fiscally conservative” fantasy.

What this university needs to recognize is the disgusting irony of pouring thousands of dollars into the recruitment of oppressed people and then failing to protect us once we are here.

With the federal administration’s legislative attacks on vulnerable communities through bans, walls and funding withdrawals, we are at a time where we have a decision in terms of liberation: Are we committed to our peer’s survival, or are we keeping our heads down and continuing the pursuit of a degree? Are we willing to confront our oppressors head on, or do we want to play respectability politics and support university actions that disregard communities?

The concepts that America is great because of our ability to share perspectives and differing opinions, that UC Berkeley is beautiful because we can discuss and organize with opposite sides of the political spectrum … are bullshit. This has done nothing more than maintain the white supremacist, capitalistic and patriarchal nature that allowed colonizers to protect their power centuries ago and that has allowed their descendants to elect an openly racist, queerphobic, Islamophobic/xenophobic and anti-poverty adminstration.

But I am tired. I am tired and I am scared that my life expectancy as a brown trans femme really is only 35 years old. With or without a UC Berkeley-sealed diploma, I know I can be killed for walking down the street in a dress.

As long as this is our reality, my focus will be on the survival of my people. And as long as the University of California refuses to fully dedicate itself to the liberation of the oppressed students on their diversity brochures, I will not rest, will not be silenced, will not put down my lighter fuel.

I dare you debate the lives I am trying to protect. After all, I am sure the administration and UCPD will protect you before they protect me.

Juniperangelica is a third-year transfer student studying political science and ethnic studies. She is an incoming ASUC Senator and lead organizer with the Transgender Law Center.

Contact the opinion desk at [email protected] or follow us on Twitter @dailycalopinion.

Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comment policy
  Older Comments
 
  • Man with Axe

    This is a cry for help for mental problems.

    The best therapy would be to send this person to a place where it really is unsafe. Maybe a refugee camp in Uganda. Then this person would be able to understand what actual danger is.

  • Anax of Rhodes

    Fine. Take the police out of the equation. For practical intents and purposes, they already are: Police Chief ordered officers to stand down. Private individuals will step up when law enforcement is ordered not to. Expect more Based Stick Men, American Spartans, and more of the questionable elements to appear, in force, itching for battle. This will only get worse for you and for free speech. Quell the threat of violence towards visiting speakers, and things will improve.

  • Anax of Rhodes

    “Juniperangelica Xiomara Cordova-Goff”
    Lord, *that’s* a name.

    • Nunya Beeswax

      Why not, say, Juboal-Rabaroansa Perosteck Alseyn Balveda dam T’seif?

      • Anax of Rhodes

        Both belong in science fiction.

  • whatever

    B I N G O, BINGO! I GOT BINGO, thanks Juniperangelica!

    Who checks cards here, and where are my prizes!?

  • Passenger_Zero

    You cannot protect anyone by duct taping their mouths shut, THAT is actual oppression.
    Unless you can source where these murders of your oppressed people are happening en masse in the USA we will never take you seriously.
    If you want to be silenced, if you don’t like having the rights that you do here, feel free to go to that magic country that has what you want, complete subjugation.

  • dragonus45

    Why, how dare they! How DARE THEY I SAY! They had police exist, and near someone who is a brown trans feme no less. This will not stand.

    • bd1143bc✓ᴷᵃᶠᶠᶦʳ

      I’ve seen pictures of this dude and putting on a dress and talking with a lisp doesn’t make him any more feme.

  • Matthew

    ” I am here for the lives Milo Yiannopoulos and Ann Coulter want dead.”

    Um, what lives would those be exactly? Cite exactly where it is you think Milo said he wanted people dead? Be specific.

  • Jerry Erikson

    I’ve seen NOTHING to suggest that they want you or anyone else dead. Meanwhile people who protest their right to free speech? They see violence as an acceptable form of protest. The last time Milo went to Berkeley, those that hate him began destroying property (both belonging to the college and to nearby businesses). His supporters were sprayed and beaten, and cops sat there doing nothing to even try stopping any of it. The clashes that occurred a few weeks ago? they weren’t started by “evil” trump supporters or alt-righters. they went through the legal channels to form an event and ANTIFA charged them once again bringing weapons such as M80s and bricks, looking to hurt and harass them until they ran away in fear.

  • . . . . .

    It wasn’t that long ago that you said “There is nothing more powerful than those who are unafraid” but now you’re pretending to be scared in order to silence those you disagree with. SAD!

    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C9bOMRAUAAAT_XR.jpg

  • Andrew

    If you want to persuade people, perhaps include some things Ann Coulter has said which endanger even a single life. This article comes across as preaching to the choir……an emotionally and psychologically stunted choir at that.

  • Anonymous

    I really just have one question. You make it clear you don’t like Trump. Therefore you at least recognize that authority is not infallible. So what exactly do you think follows when you decide that more authority is the answer? Let’s say during the Obama presidency, there was a law passed that basically said “all speech that is unpopular is banned”. Maybe you would be happy because unpopular in the Obama presidency would coincide with your ideals. However with a Trump presidency, would you still be glad that hypothetical law was passed?

    People seem to more and more think free speech is some sort of devilish conservative trick. That couldn’t be further from the truth. Free speech is just an affirmation (of many) that people have certain natural and inalienable rights that no government or law should ever be able to strip. Your logic doesn’t follow because you seem to crave an authoritarian world with a gamble that it is authoritarian in your favor, but that is shortsighted and naive. It’s also foreign to me, I don’t wish for authoritarianism at all personally, but personal opinions aside, how do you perceive it working out for you when you lay the groundwork for prosecuting those who have unpopular opinions? Do you really think it will be your opinion that stays popular for long? What you are describing can quite literally be referred to as digging your own grave. I really don’t understand it at all.

  • nubstick

    > JUNIPERANGELICA XIOMARA CORDOVA-GOFF
    hahahahah, thanks for the laughs

  • Block

    Author of this piece is mentally ill. Seek help.

  • Betsy Thomas

    Put down the Foucault, zer.
    This piece won’t age well, I challenge you to re-read it in 10 years and not cringe.

  • AWOOOO

    When has Milo or Ann every called for freaks like you to be killed?

  • Dr Kenneth noisewater

    Its about time we start having freakshows like this involuntarily committed

  • Dai_bb

    Ann colter is scary and dangerous. I agree that our college children should not be forced to listen to her.

    • lspanker

      Nobody is “forcing” anyone to “listen” to Ann Coulter or anyone else. OTOH, your side uses force to deny others the right to hear speakers with points of view you can’t deal with.

      • SMH

        .

        **SSO**!!?…

        WHA’CHA ULTRA-RIGHT-WING ***LLLOOOZZZERRRZZZ*** GONNA* DO*…!!?

        WE LEFTIES ***WON***!!!

        ***THREE*** FOR ***THREE***!!

        NO *MILO*…, NO **HORRORWITZ**…, NO ***COULTER*** (WHO’S ALL **TALK**, & NO **ACTION** ANYWAY)…!!!

        HA-HA-HA….!!

        .

        • Dalbert Arrington

          Holy sheepsh*t, a tranny on crystal meth.

          • SMH

            .
            JUST AS I THOUGHT…:

            YOU ULTRA-RIGHT-WING WHITE-SUPREMACIST-NATIONALISTS ***THREE*** TIME ***LLLOOOZZZERRRZZZ*** AREN’T GONNA DO A **GODDAMN** THANG BUT YIP-YAP-JAW-JACK…!!
            .

  • Nadesan Permaul

    You now shift the intent of the previous writer to an argument about males and females, which was only an example used in a broader statement. Never the less, your “widely accepted” evidence does not relate to the latest scientific analysis of Transgender persons. Scientists at Boston University published a paper regarding the evidence that gender identity is biological in 2015. While the work is not conclusive, it like all scientific evidence is testable and will be over time. We will all have the opportunity to see the results. As with the proscriptions against homosexuality that took many years to dismiss in modern times, and more decades to begin to provide rights on an equal basis, contemporary science has begun to dismiss the artificial prejudice against Transgender individuals, and offered a number of options for public policy to address the inequities without violating the rights of anyone.

    • TNT

      Your post escapes my understanding. May you please provide a link (or at the very least a citation) to the paper regarding the biological basis of gender identity. Given that many societies across the world have more than two genders this claim seems a bit counter-intuitive but I am interested in reading the design and results of the study.
      It is unclear why the latter portion of your post deals with proscriptions against homosexuality and transgender individuals (be careful not to conflate the two) since my post doesn’t really make a value judgment regarding either. My post simply deals with the gist of the previous individual’s post–it is socially acceptable for gender to be considered mutable (at least in the US) but not socially acceptable for “race” to be considered mutable. I showed, that contrary to your claim regarding “race” and gender, that human sexual differences on average are dichotomous (XX, XY chromosomes) whereas “race” shouldn’t be conflated with ethnicity and the former (scientifically speaking) cannot be applied to human populations.

  • 5topAmnesty

    Very powerful. And while you’re at it, any chance you’ll take up the discussion of Female Genital Mutilation, and why feminists, without exception, refuse to protest against it. Unless you guys are cool with it?

  • Contrarians

    This individual is threatening my ability to express myself freely with cloaked threats of violence. I demand The Californian stop giving this individual a platform from which to spread hate and intolerance. The Californian has a duty to provide a safe reading space, where we are not exposed to the hateful views expressed by this confused and violent individual. These views make me feel unwelcome, uncomfortable, and I feel threatened. Your providing this individual with that platform makes you complicit in the bigotry and fascist intolerance. JUST KIDDING! let this snowflake talk all he wants. The Left is the Idiocracy. There could be no better ambassador for the Republican party than this wing-nut, and his fundamental inability to understand free speech. He is the perfect example of why speech should never be abridged. We’re laughing at you Bud, not because of the way you present yourself, but because of what you think. You are…not bright.

  • Aggie95.. ( Proud Pale Male )

    Amusing … Both parents in prison. .. Sister unable to raise her kids … Left on the streets … By his parents and somehow its white societies fault hes f—- up

    • lspanker

      The over-riding theme of all these dysfunctional fruitcakes is that all their problems are the fault of society at large, and that they can’t be held responsible for anything. The laughable part is that they so desperately wish to be taken seriously…

      • Aggie95.. ( Proud Pale Male )

        He cant even figure out if hes a male or female … I knew that by 3 or 4

      • Aggie95.. ( Proud Pale Male )

        Google dumpster muffin berkley

    • Gadsden

      Seems like a case study for stricter border enforcement to me…

  • Dalbert Arrington

    This screed is simply excruciating to read. There’s simply no evidence presented to support any of the assertions made. In fact, the evidence supports the exact *opposite* of every point made. The writing and logic are so bad I’m forced to conclude that this guy only got into Berkeley because of “diversity”

  • SMH

    .

    DIDN’T YA SEE THE *LINKS* IN THE POST ABOVE BY SMH UNDER THE LINE:

    “EVEN **PUBLICLY** TELLIN’ THE **COPS** OFF (AND PUBLICLY SIGNED HIS *NAME* TO IT — THE *ULTIMATE* **F*CK-U** TO THE **PIGS**)!!”:

    http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com/issue/2009-04-02/article/32613

    http://hiphopandpolitics.com/2009/03/30/karmic-justice-4-killed-cops/

    HE SHO’ IS A **BBAHHHD** **MMMUTHU-FFF*CKUH** …!!

    –WITH **STYLE**…!!: DON’T FORGET HE’S REPORTEDLY DINED AT SOME OF THE BEST MICHELIN STARS RESTAURANTS IN NAPA VALLEY, SAN FRANCISCO, AND BERKELEY!!

    –AND I’D GUESS, LIKE *SHAFT*, ALWAYS DINED WITH A PRETTY WOMAN!

    NO *WONDER* YOU WHITE-SUPREMACISTS & ZIONIST-SUPREMACISTS *HATE* HIM SO MUCH!!

    AS ICE CUBE ALWAYS *PROCLAIMED* IN HIS RAP MUSIC…: “THE N*GGA YA LOVVVE TA *HATE*!!”

    (YO ZIONISTS!!…: I’VE READ THAT HE’S HAD *JEWISH* FEMALE ROOMMATES TOO? …WOMEN OF ALLL COLORS & CULTURES LLLOVVVE **CHOCOLATE**!!)

    HA-HA-HA…!!

    .

    • Contrarians

      I used to bang a lot of black chicks in college. I’m not sure why, but they loved me, the little minxes.

      • SMH

        .
        ‘YYYEAH’… — ‘SURRRRRE’ YA DID…

        I’M ‘SURRRRRE’ YOU’RE JUST EVERY BLACK WOMAN’S ‘DREAM’, HUH?…

        IF **ANY** WOMAN WENT FROM ***BBLLLACK*** TO *you*, “Contrarians” (or “lspanker”), THEY PROBABLY COULDN’T EVEN feel — OR EVEN find — your wee little thing…

        HA-HA-HA….!!
        .

        • Contrarians

          The sisters like me man. They always have. I used to bang a married one I met at work too. Hope it wasn’t your wife. Is your name James?

          • SMH

            .
            AT LEAST TRY TO ***FOOOL*** SOMEONE…

            YOU WITTLE D*CK WHITEY….

            YOU COULDN’T GET A BLACK *CRACK* HO — YOU PPATHETIC **PECKERWOOD**….

            YOU’D HAVE TO GO FOR A POCKMARKED WHITE *METH* HO…

            HA-HA-HA…!!
            .

          • Contrarians

            So you are James. Sorry man. If your wife is named Jackie, she is a tigress, I will tell you that. That’s why I like the sisters…they know how to move…feel me, bro?

          • SMH

            .
            HA-HA-HA—HA-HA…!!

            **PPA-THE-TICC** PECKER-WOOD….

            R U JACKIN’ OFF WITH A COPY OF “EBONY” MAG WHILE U’RE THINKIN’ THAT UP?

            **PPA-THE-TICC** **SSSICKKO**…: NO WONDER U CAN’T GET NO WHYTE GIRLS…:

            NOT EVEN THE WHYTE *METH* HO’S’LL HAVE U.

            **PPA-THE-TICC** PECKER-WOOD….

            HA-HA-HA—HA-HA…!!
            .

          • Contrarians

            Mhmm, tasty.

          • SMH

            **DDAYYYUMM**, Contrarians…!!: YOU JACKED-OFF INTO YOUR OWN *MOUTH* LOOKIN’ AT PICTURES OF **BLACK** WOMEN IN “EBONY” MAGAZINE?

            YOU, Contrarian, ***ARE*** A ***PPA-THE-TICC*** ***SSSICKKO***!!…

            AND YOU’RE SUPPOSED TO BE AN ULTRA-RIGHT-WING **WHITE**-SUPREMACIST-NATIONALIST!!?…

            BUT YOU’RE OGLING **BLACK** WOMEN IN MAGAZINES AND JACKIN’-OFF!!?…

            NO WONDER NOT EVEN WHITE **METH** HOS WILL HAVE YOU.

            BUT THEN MILO IS A WHITE-SUPREMACIST ***PRO-/PEDOPHILE*** WHO THINKS THAT **WHITE** CHILDREN OUGHT TO BE SEXUALLY PREYED UPON…

            AND NATHAN DAMIGO IS A WHITE-SUPREMACIST *WOMAN*-BEATER… — WHO BEATS ***WHITE*** WOMEN…

            SO I GUESS YOU’RE ***ALLL*** A BUNCH O’ SSSICKKOS…

            I’M CERTAINLY **GLAD** YOU ***DEGENERATE*** MISOGYNIST ***SSSICKKOS*** ARE ON THE ***WHITE-SUPREMACIST*** SIDE.

            AND I’M ***GLAD*** THAT YOU, Contrarians, ARE DISPLAYING YOURSELF AND YOUR SIDE FOR WHAT YOU **ARE**!!
            .

          • Contrarians

            I’m Libertarian, my knuckle-dragging, insane friend, and I find black women to be beautiful, sensual, and excellent lovers. I’m sorry that bothers you but it doesn’t make it less true. The sisters are delicious.

          • SMH

            .

            YO Contrarians!…: I DON’T THINK THAT WOMEN OF **ANY** COLOR WOULD RESPECT THE WAY YOU OBVIOUSLY **DON’T** RESPECT WOMEN.

            I WOULDN’T EVEN SHOW YOUR COMMENTS TO MY FEMALE ROOMMATES — BECAUSE THEY WOULDN’T WANT TO READ THE **DISGUSTING**, **DETESTABLE** WORDS ABOUT WOMEN BY SOME ***SSSICKKO*** LIKE YOU.

            THERE’S NO POINT IN YOUR TRYING TO ‘SAVE’ YOUR REP NOW…

            JUST KEEP ON SAYING THE THINGS YOU’VE BEEN SAYING…:

            IT REVEALS YOU FOR **EXACTLY** WHAT YOU ARE.

            I’M SURE THAT NO WOMAN — FIRSTLY NOT EVEN YOUR MOM OR ANY SISTERS OF YOURS (…SHOULD ANY BE SADLY UNFORTUNATE ENOUGH TO HAVE YOU HAS A SIBLING…) — WOULD FEEL SAFE ESPECIALLY BY THEMSELVES WITH YOU IN ANY ROOM, OR EVEN IN A GROUP WITH YOU (…A GROUP HOPEFULLY WITH NO ONE ELSE LIKE YOU SKULKING THERE).

            WHAT YOU ARE, Contrarians, IS SOME **BBOOORRISH**, **RRRACIST**, **MISOGYNIST**, PROBABLY _**SERIAL** ***RRRAPIST***_!!

            AND IF ANYONE KNEW YOUR NAME & WHAT CITY/TOWN YOU LIVE IN

            –THERE HAVE PROBABLY BEEN A **PATTERN** OF ANY NUMBER OF UNREPORTED &/OR UNSOLVED _***RAPES***_ IN SOME RADIUS OF MILES AROUND YOU WHEREVER YOU’VE LIVED OR MOVED

            — PROBABLY STARTING IN **HIGH SCHOOL**, IF NOT **BEFORE**.

            .

          • Contrarians

            You’re a racist. I love black women. I am not full of the hate that infects your hateful soul. I fully encourage you to show what I wrote to anyone you would like, you absurd, angry, little man. :)

          • SMH

            .

            GO TRY TO FOOL SOMEONE *ELSE*, Contrarians.

            THE REST OF US CAN ONLY WONDER JUST HOW **MANY** GIRLS & WOMEN — OF **ANY** RACE — THAT YOU’VE _**SERIALLY** (PROBABLY FIRST **BEATEN** & THEN) **RAPED**_ IN YOUR MENTALLY **SSSICK** **DISGUSTING** LIFE.

            YOU, Contrarians, NEED TO BE **INVESTIGATED** FOR THE **TRAIL** & **PATTERN** OF **RAPES** AROUND **YOU** THROUGHOUT YOUR **SICK** LIFE WHEREVER YOU’VE LIVED.

            .

          • Contrarians

            Your rage at my interracial sexual adventures amuses me.

          • SMH

            .

            YEAH, I’M REALLY ‘JEALOUS’ THAT I’M NOT A **SSSICKO** — & PROBABLE TYPICAL WHITE-BOY BRUTAL SERIAL **RAPIST** — LIKE YOU, “Contrarians”.

            .

          • Contrarians

            I gave them my gift, and they enjoyed. Jackie was a little thick for my tastes, but would do whatever I asked her to do. Sadyn was a straight-up minx. Not kinky but girl could MOVE, and that long curly hair mmhmm. She was in my Communications class. Let’s see..Kim was exotic, so dark but ended up crazy af. Rhonda was half Cayuga, half black and a bartender. Zain was a Nigerian exchange student, she only dated white dudes and was really Christian, no luck there, but still fun. Man this is bringing back memories.

          • SMH

            .

            Contrarians: “I gave them my gift…”

            YOUR SELF-STYLED ‘GIFT’ OF SERIAL **RAPE**!?…

            YOU CAN STOP *SSO* *VVERRRY* *VVERRRY* *MMUCH* TRYING TO *IMPRESS* ME — OR *ANY* OF US.

            I / WE SEE THAT’S *SSO* *VVERRRY* *VVERRRY* *MMUCH* *IMPORTANT* TO YOU.

            WE ALLL — QUITE CLEARLY — SEE WHAT YOU *MEAN* ABOUT YOURSELF.

            ————

            (HEY WHITE-SUPREMACIST-NATIONALISTS AND MILO/HOROWITZ/COULTER DEFENDERS…: *REMEMBER* “Contrarians” IS ON **YOUR** SIDE.)

            .

          • Contrarians

            It does bother you cupcake. LOL! I do enjoy ruining your racist day, racist. The sisters loved it. I mean, they REALLY liked it, I took my time too, exploring every inch of their gorgeous chocolate bodies. I want you to think about that, long and hard *wink*…every day. I win, bye Felicia.

          • SMH

            .

            HA-HA-HA—HA-HA-HA….

            YYYEAH, YOU’RE A RRREEEALL ‘WINNER’ ALLLRRRIGHT…

            AND *EVERYONE* CAN *EEEASILY* SEE IT…

            YOU SHOWED *US*…

            HEY “Contrarians”, WHY DON’T YOU TELL US ALL YOUR REAL NAME & WHERE YOU LIVE…: A *RRREEEALLL* ‘BABE MAGNET’ LIKE *YOU* DOESN’T WANT TO KEEP IT A SECRET FROM ALL THE GIRLS/WOMEN, NOW *DO* YOU?

            ——————————-

            HEY ALL YOU ULTRA-RIGHT-WING WHITE-SUPREMACIST-NATIONALISTS…!,

            YOU **SEE** HOW **IMPORTANT** I AM TO “Contrarians”…:

            “Contrarians” KEEPS TRYIN’ _*SSSO* *VVERRRY* *VVERRRY* *MMUCH*_ TRYING TO **RREEEALLLY** **IMPRESS** ME — LIKE I’M HIS **DDADDY**!!…

            HA-HA-HA–HA-HA…!!

            IF “Contrarians” had been recruited by the College REPPUGlicans to give a speech at UC Berkeley, I’da been the _VERY *FIRST*_, after them, to _**SUPPORT**_ it — because “Contrarians” is obviously the *BBIGGEST*, **SSSICKEST**, ***NNNUTTJOB*** of them ALLL!!

            I’da told all the other progressives, “NO NO…, **LLLET** Contrarians speak — and *don’t* stop him… Jus’ lllet him keep talkin’…”

            HEY “lspanker” AND THE *REST* OF YOU ULTRA-RIGHT-WING NNUTTJOBS…!: WHY AREN’T YOU HERE TO *SUPPORT* “Contrarians” AGAINST ME…?

            .

    • Nunya Beeswax

      I don’t usually read beyond the first paragraph or so of your posts. Your schtick is extremely tiresome.

      • SMH

        .
        OHHH, NOW I CAN’T GO ON LLLIVVVINGGG…!!

        HA-HA-HA…!!
        ..

        • Anax of Rhodes

          Reporting each of your comments till either you shape up or Disqus/Daily Cal ships you out.

  • irrenmann

    “I am here for the lives Milo Yiannopoulos and Ann Coulter want dead.”

    Neither advocates violence. YOU do. They are thus your moral superiors. That is the long and the short of it.

    • SMH

      .

      THE *REST* OF US WILL DECIDE — *NOT* you white-supremacist-nationalists — *NOT* the university — *NOT* the state — *NOT* even the rich or affluent white liberals like Robert Reich, Gavin Newsom, or certain members of the FSM — HOW peacefully or **NOT** — THE REST OF US, THE OPPRESSED & OUR ALLIES — will respond to Milo (the white gay pro-/pedophile), or Horrorwitz (the racist *Jew*), or Coulter (the brainless bimbo), or any other NOTORIOUS RACIST, PURPOSELY BOMBASTIC, VERBAL BOMB-THROWER, **INCITEMENT** SPEAKERS the College REPUGlicans always want to invite — WHILE THE WHITE-SUPREMACISTS, COLLEGE REPUGlicans, AND EVEN THOSE SPEAKERS THEMSELVES DEMAND THAT THE REST OF US BE CIVIL!

      SO, as I said before, YOU WHITE RACISTS CAN **HHUFF* & **PPUFF** ‘TIL YOU BBLLOWWW YOUR ‘BRAINS’ OUT.

      YOU WHITE RACISTS &/OR ULTRA-RIGHT-WINGERS HAVE **NNNOTHING** TO SAY ABOUT OUR RESPONSE THAT *MATTERS* TO US.

      .

      • lspanker

        Are you on or off your meds now?

        • SMH

          .
          ARE YOU OFF ***THREE*** TIME ****LLLOOOZZZINGGG*** YET?

          HA-HA-HA!!
          .

      • KrustyLovesYou👉ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃᶫᶦˢᵗ

        Lol

        • SMH

          .
          WE **LEFTIES** GOT THE *LLLAST* **LLLAUGH** — WHEN COULTER — THE LAST OF ***THREE*** — WAS ***BBOOOTED*** OFF CAMPUS!!

          **LOL**!!

          .

      • Contrarians

        Whoa. Wing-nut alert.

        • SMH

          THAT’S ***WWWINNNING*** WING-NUT TO YOU!!

          NOW GO LICK YOUR WOUNDS!!…

          HA-HA-HA…!!

      • irrenmann

        Which law is violated by being “bombastic,” again?

        I’m nonwhite, and your suggestion that I’m a white supremacist is pretty silly.

        And if my comment didn’t matter to you, you wouldn’t have typed a demented mostly-caps rant about it. I guess your realization that you’re morally inferior to Ann Coulter struck a nerve.

        • SMH

          .
          irrenmann: “Which law is violated by being “bombastic,” again?”

          I **DON’T CARE**!!…: SHE GOT THE **BBOOOT**!!

          AND THAT’S ALL THAT MATTERS.

          HA-HA-HA!!…

          .

          • irrenmann

            If you care not for the rule of law, aren’t you concerned what your opponents could do under those conditions? Or do you claim to be bulletproof?

          • SMH

            .
            I’M NOT EVEN WORRIED…
            .

    • SMH

      .

      YO, THE *REST* OF US WILL DECIDE — *NOT* you white-supremacist-nationalists — *NOT* the university — *NOT* the state — *NOT* even the rich or affluent white liberals like Robert Reich, Gavin Newsom, or certain members of the FSM — HOW peacefully or **NOT** — THE REST OF US, THE OPPRESSED & OUR ALLIES — will respond to Milo (the white pro-/pedophile), or Horrorwitz (the racist *Jew*), or Coulter (the brainless bimbo), or any other NOTORIOUS RACIST, PURPOSELY BOMBASTIC, VERBAL BOMB-THROWER, **INCITEMENT** SPEAKERS the College REPUGlicans always want to invite.

      And that’s it, WHILE THE WHITE-SUPREMACISTS, COLLEGE REPUGlicans, AND EVEN THOSE SPEAKERS THEMSELVES DEMAND THAT THE REST OF US BE CIVIL!

      SO, as I said before, YOU WHITE RACISTS CAN **HHUFF* & **PPUFF** ‘TIL YOU BBLLOWWW YOUR ‘BRAINS’ OUT.

      YOU WHITE RACISTS &/OR ULTRA-RIGHT-WINGERS HAVE **NNNOTHING** TO SAY ABOUT OUR RESPONSE THAT *MATTERS* TO US.

      .

      • avclubhomos

        How did you survive the abortion?

        • SMH

          .
          JUST SO I COULD ***LLLAUGH*** AT WHITE-SUPREMACIST _***THREE***_ TIME _***LLLOOOZZZERRRZZZ***_ LIKE YOU, _avclubhomos_!!

          WHA’CHA GONNA **DDOO** ABOUT IT…
          .

  • Matthew Newgarden

    The Free Speech Movement leaders at Berkeley in 1964 backed a totalitarian ideology and once they got in power at the universities they imposed censorship on everybody else and embraced a totalitarian “progressive” mindset that rejects all dissent.

    • zzz

      The original free speech were it seems for free speech, over the decades the left has convinced itself that they and their buzz words represent free speech.

      People with a revealed knowledge like born again Christians, college leftists, Ayn Rand followers, RCP’s, Avakians etc… all have a revealed knowledge that they think is factually true, so it’s OK to silence people.

      The college leftists have convinced themselves that they are rebels and outsiders fighting the manarchy, while they have just become the establishment that they deplore.

      • Dalbert Arrington

        You’re lumping Christians in with the communists? I recall that Liberty University was kind enough to let commie Sanders speak, without riots or hissy fits I might add..

  • Rick Shasta

    To the author:. Life is bullshit and no one cares about your feelings. Read the Bill of rights again. https://www.billofrightsinstitute.org/founding-documents/bill-of-rights/ It ain’t going anywhere, you unspecial regular ice crystal. It will be around long after you.

  • WalterBannon

    free speech hurts our wee little brains, ouch, the cognitive dissonance burns, it burns!!!

  • SqueezeTheTrigger

    The only hate crimes I seem to find are perpetrated by…….liberals. You can hold your lighter fluid but at least have the integrity to get what you’re willing to give. Side note, anyone thinking they have a bright future in the workforce because they went to Berkeley…lol

    http://www.fakehatecrimes.org/

  • schmaltzo

    keep spewin upside-down gibberish. the more you do the faster people will repudiate this idiotic view of the world.

  • jose abrigado

    how to get into uc Berkeley:
    1) fail to be admitted on merit in high school
    2) attend junior college, get a B average
    3) write an essay about being a bearded lady and your victimhood

  • GFY @ Juniper.

    Signed,
    LEGAL East Indian Immigrant (Turned Citizen) With Autism And Anxiety, i.e., someone part of the so-called “marginalized.”

  • jose abrigado

    This creature is symbolic of the intellectual decline of Berkeley. That this semi-literate dolt would be provided a platform to broadcast its thoughts, formed in elementary school level diction, demonstrates just how far Cal has fallen. Sad.

  • Vindicated

    Juniperangelica is juuuust a bit of a joke. What an absolute drain on society it will be.

  • Tracksuit Al

    You are proof that liberalism is a mental disorder.

    You are also proof that leftists are the authoritarians.

    Go suck an egg fascist.

  • Wyrdless

    Fortunately in America we have the second amendment to defend the first.

    I’m not particularly worried about losing my free speech because a small minority of Berkeley students have a temper tantrum or because anarchists in Portland riot.

  • Hello Matsumoto

    Your very first premise is a LIE! Free speech has given you so much. Without free speech, you wouldn’t have had the right to fight for your cause. In fact, your speech could have gotten you killed in a lot of parts of this world. Trust me, your opinion is not popular with the rest of the nation. Without your freedom to speak, you would have been silenced, jailed and God knows what else. Ungrateful much?

  • Hello Matsumoto

    Without free speech, your people would’ve been so oppressed and possibly exterminated. Trump is president right now, without free speech, he shut down dissenting opinion – YOURS!!! And put you to jail. That’s why we have free speech because no one can agree what’s offensive and what’s not. Be careful what you wish for.

  • Kai Vuorinen

    A quick question for the person who penned this missive.If free speech were such an insidious institution, as you allege it is, how could you have ever had the opportunity to write the above cod swollop?

    • SeauxWat

      ^^^ Post of the day!

 Older Comments
 