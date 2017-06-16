Dad jokes galore

There are three things that define all dads: dad bods, dad bods and dad jokes. Rather than providing you with ravenous dad bod erotica, we at the Clog decided to take the PG route and gift you kind folks with some zesty dad jokes. Warning: Excessive hiccups will most likely occur.

What kind of wolf always knows what’s going on?

Aware-wolf.

Why’d the chicken go to the gym?

To work on his pecks.

Why did the bread jump in the oven at the wedding?

To make a toast.

Why do EECS majors like fruit?

They’re always in a jam.

Hey, Dad, where’d you get those new shoes?

A drug dealer. I don’t know what he laced them with, but I’ve been tripping all day.

How do you make a tissue dance?

Put a little boogie in it.

Hey, did you know that cemetery is super popular?

Yeah, people are just dying to get in there.

Dad are you alright?

Nah, I’m half left.

How does Moses make coffee?

Hebrews it.

Why did Karl Marx hate Earl Grey tea?

Because all the proper tea is theft.

What did the buffalo say to his son when he left for college?

Bison.

Who’s your daddy?

The Clog.

Peace, love, Clogs, dads.

Nichole Bloom is the blog editor. Contact Nichole Bloom at [email protected].