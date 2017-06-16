College Life, Father's Day 2017

Dad jokes galore

6360073313904655981530585490_17-ways-to-be-a-cool-dad-as-told-by-phil-dunphy-f-2-14459-1410899482-0_dblbig
The Odyssey/Courtesy

By | Senior Staff

There are three things that define all dads: dad bods, dad bods and dad jokes. Rather than providing you with ravenous dad bod erotica, we at the Clog decided to take the PG route and gift you kind folks with some zesty dad jokes. Warning: Excessive hiccups will most likely occur.

What kind of wolf always knows what’s going on?

Aware-wolf.

unknown

Why’d the chicken go to the gym?

To work on his pecks. 

giphy

Why did the bread jump in the oven at the wedding?

To make a toast.

tenor

Why do EECS majors like fruit?

They’re always in a jam. 

giphy-1

Hey, Dad, where’d you get those new shoes?

A drug dealer. I don’t know what he laced them with, but I’ve been tripping all day.

giphy-2

How do you make a tissue dance?

Put a little boogie in it.

anigif_sub-buzz-28189-1464903824-8

Hey, did you know that cemetery is super popular?

Yeah, people are just dying to get in there.

giphy-3

Dad are you alright?

Nah, I’m half left.

nvznd

How does Moses make coffee?

Hebrews it.

tumblr_mmh6spuxae1s0sen6o1_500

Why did Karl Marx hate Earl Grey tea?

Because all the proper tea is theft.

200_s

What did the buffalo say to his son when he left for college?

Bison.

tenor-1

Who’s your daddy?

The Clog.

Sasha Ashall/Staff

Sasha Ashall/Staff

Peace, love, Clogs, dads.

Nichole Bloom is the blog editor. Contact Nichole Bloom at [email protected].

Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comment policy