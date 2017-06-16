Editor’s note: Father’s Day

College Life, Father's Day 2017

As Jon Stewart once said, “Fatherhood is great because you can ruin someone from scratch.” These wise words guide all of us hooligans at the Clog to create anarchy on the daily. Today, let’s pay homage to our creators.

And as always glory to your eternal zaddy: the Clog.

Dear Dad: A thank you letter to Daddio

Dad jokes galore

First-time adventures with our dads

Quiz: What kind of dad will you be?

Dads: They’re not bad cop

The magic of dads

Weird father’s day gifts for your weird dad

Navigating paternal terminology

Future dads from UC Berkeley based on their majors

Nichole Bloom is the blog editor. Contact Nichole Bloom at href=”mailto:[email protected]”>[email protected].

