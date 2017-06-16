Dads are fun-loving and carefree – the ones you go to when need a good laugh or a giant bear hug, or when you get in trouble with your mom. While there are so many great memories we have with our dads, this Father’s Day, we at the Clog would like to remember all of our first-time adventures we shared with our father.

Since Father’s Day is rapidly approaching on June 18, here are 18 things you probably did for the first time with your dad’s help:

Learned to ski Listened to old people’s music (Tina Turner, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi) Listened to some young people’s music (Katy Perry, P!nk) Learned to ride a bike Learned to get up after falling off said bike Drove in reverse (Then) learned to drive forward Used a screwdriver Moved out of the house Flew a kite Pumped air into your soccer ball and basketball Went to your first concert Made fun of someone at a fancy gathering Tried not to laugh at that person every time you met them after the gathering Toured UC Berkeley when you were a senior in high school Went to your first professional basketball game Created a one-of-a-kind handshake with your dad Told your dad he’s the best dad in the whole wide world!

We love our dads! Happy Father’s Day!

