Cal lands 4-star wide receiver Nikko Remigio

Four-star recruit Nikko Remigio is Cal’s first wide receiver commit for the class of 2018.

Remigio had offers from 19 other universities including Arizona, Nebraska, USC and Wisconsin but decided in favor of Cal less than a week after receiving his offer.

Remigio is ranked 13th in the California and 62nd nationally at his position, according to Scout. In Remigio’s junior season at Mater Dei High School, he caught 46 passes for 758 yards and had seven touchdowns in 2016, according to MaxPreps.

Remigio is a quick and fast receiver, who has a knack for catching passes. He is explosive and has ample route-running skills, making him a solid commit for the Bears.

In light of the start of the Wilcox era, many were hoping to see a shift in focus in reeling in West Coast-based talent. Remigio, who attends Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, will join a Bear team which already has six players from his school, including fellow wide receiver redshirt junior Matt Rockett and potential starting quarterback Chase Forrest.

