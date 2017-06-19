Summer of Love Essay Contest

The year is 1967. The place: Haight-Ashbury in our very own San Francisco, California. The pinnacle of all that is hippie, the Summer of Love was one of the great organic moments of radical populism and compassion that rocked the foundation of the United States. Nowadays, we may look back contemptuously at those early radical lovers, with their psychedelics and their hypocrisy, but the Summer of Love revolutionized the way we think about love, companionship and sex.

In honor of the 50-year anniversary of that historic summer and taking after the New York Times’ annual Modern Love College Essay Contest, The Daily Californian presents its inaugural “Summer of Love” summer essay contest. Summer of Love is about radical, non-normative love. We want to hear about the most formative experiences you’ve had with love. We want to hear how love has revolutionized your life, changed the very nature of how you see yourself and your world. Send us your submissions.

Essays must be no more than 900 words.

Pieces should be opinion-based and have an argument.

Do not submit fiction or poetry.

Attach your essay in a .doc file format and paste a copy in the body text of an email to [email protected] . Use the subject headline “Love in the Sun” with your full name and age. Everyone in the Berkeley community is welcome to apply.

The deadline to submit an essay is July 10 at 11:59 p.m.

The top three essays — the best of which will receive a prize — will be printed with illustrations in the July 17 issue of the Daily Cal.

Justin Knight is the opinion editor.