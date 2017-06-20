Moffitt Library’s $1.7 million renovation project to finish remodeling the library’s terrace will also include a new cafe, according to university library spokesperson Tiffany Grandstaff.

Moffitt Library has been under construction remodeling its fourth and fifth floor and terrace since 2015. While the fourth and fifth floor renovations have been finished, the terrace will continue being renovated until the end of the summer, Grandstaff said. Upon completion, the terrace will include better lighting and seating, 24-hour access to the east entrance and a cafe for students.

Since the fourth and fifth floors are now food and drink friendly, Grandstaff said the pop-up cafe is being made to suit student demands.

Campus sophomore Alice Cui said with the addition of a cafe and 24-hour access, she plans on visiting Moffitt Library more often during late hours for refreshments while studying for finals. Cui added that some libraries do not allow talking, so the cafe will be a convenient group study spot for her and her friends to share notes.

The campus also plans to remove the library’s east railing to widen the entrance to the terrace, which will allow easier access for students, Grandstaff said.

The entire project was originally set to end earlier this spring, with the terrace being renovated along with the fourth and fifth floors simultaneously, according to campus spokesperson Dan Mogulof. The campus, however, decided instead to finish the fourth and fifth floors first before remodeling the terrace. in order to allow students access to the fourth and fifth floors as soon as possible.

Grandstaff said the fourth floor entrance will reopen in July. For the time being, students who need to enter the library are restricted to using the third floor entrance, which is situated next to the Free Speech Movement Cafe.

Students expressed concern that current renovations and blocking of the east entrance could lead to temporary complications, especially if the construction is delayed further into the next school year.

“I work here … the entrance will be crowded with traffic,” said library information desk manager and campus senior Eunice Ko. “This will put stress on the information desk.”

Grandstaff said the library tried to time the construction during the summer, as student use of the library is slowest then.

Yicheng Zhang, a campus senior, is currently taking summer classes and goes to Moffitt Library regularly to study. He said he might avoid the area if there is a lot of student traffic due to the terrace construction.

Despite the inconveniences, Grandstaff said the goal of the renovation is to offer a safer and improved study space for students.

