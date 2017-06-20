A car crashed into the window of 85C Bakery Cafe at 21 Shattuck Ave. on the corner of Shattuck and University avenues at about 10:12 a.m. this morning.

85C was open at the time of the crash. The car, a black compact vehicle, shattered the window facing University Avenue and resulted in one minor injury that was then treated on the scene, according to Berkeley Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Frankel. The driver was not hurt.

Officers arrived on the scene within minutes, according to Frankel. By 11 a.m., the car was removed from the storefront window and being towed off the scene.

The collision created a minor detour on Shattuck Avenue, with minimal impact to local traffic.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, Frankel said, and an investigation is ongoing.

A car crashed into a bakery on Downtown Berkeley at Shattuck and University pic.twitter.com/ea9RzQvKz2 — Bobby Lee (@bobbylee_dc) June 20, 2017

