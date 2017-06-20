Summer is the best season

The blessed summer months are finally upon us, and we at the Clog couldn’t be more excited. Summer is simply the best. That’s not to say that other seasons don’t have their own special perks. Sure, spring offers us flowers and fall comes with lattes. Winter doesn’t really have a bright side, both literally and figuratively. All these small benefits are great, but they are nothing compared to the brilliance of summer.

Can we get an amen for the fact that there’s no rain in our foreseeable future? The forecast for the next nine weeks is happiness with a 100-percent chance of barbecues, beach days and popsicles. Bring it on.

We could go on for days about how amazing the weather is. The wonders of a little sunlight are endless. The warmth and rays are the only party drug we need.

These blessed 85-degree days mean that we can go outside without having to dress in enough layers to be considered a human lasagna. Our ghostly white skin finally has the opportunity to tan under the cancerous UV rays that we adore. The sting that comes with our first summer sunburn hurts so good that John Mellencamp himself would be jealous.

Yet another perk of this heat is how it justifies us eating ice cream whenever we want. Everyone knows that the most practical method to keep heatstroke at bay is eating ice cream for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Michelle Obama’s health initiative be damned.

The days go on for, well, days. Even the most adamant winter lover can’t deny that 15 hours of daylight is pretty lit. All this daytime means we can walk home from campus at 8 p.m. and it’s bright enough outside for us to not have to worry about getting home alive. The additional daylight we get to waste with our poor time management on has us feeling some type of way. Well, mostly it just has us feeling safe.

It’s almost time for the best holiday of the year, the Fourth of July. We crap on our country almost every day of the year, but when the fourth rolls around we tattoo American flags to our foreheads and run around repeatedly screaming the Pledge of Allegiance while Googling bald eagle adoption options. We’re not sure why we turn into such patriots between July 3 and July 5, but it’s always a good time.

The cherry on top of all this glory is that we don’t have school. No midterm or problem set can rain on our parade. Speaking of rain, have we mentioned the great weather?

Contact Amanda Chung at [email protected].