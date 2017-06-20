UCPD currently investigating alleged sexual assault in campus-affiliated co-op

UCPD reported that it is currently investigating a sexual assault in a campus-affiliated cooperative that allegedly took place Thursday morning, according to a Nixle alert issued Tuesday afternoon.

The alert stated UCPD had received a report Thursday about 4:45 p.m. that a female victim had allegedly been sexually assaulted. The alert alleged the incident occurred at an affiliated cooperative near campus about midnight. The victim is familiar with the suspect, according to the alert.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the UCPD Criminal Investigation Bureau at (510) 642-0472.

Bobby Lee is an assistant news editor. Contact Bobby Lee at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @bobbylee_dc.