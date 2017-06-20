Woman shot after attempted robbery at Grizzly Peak Signpost 16

A woman was shot after an alleged attempted robbery about 3 a.m. Tuesday morning at Grizzly Peak Signpost 16, according to a Nixle alert issued by UCPD. The female victim is currently at a local hospital receiving treatment.

Three victims, unaffiliated with the campus, were parked in their vehicle when three male suspects approached the vehicle and demanded their money. When the victims denied and attempted to take off, one of the suspects allegedly shot at the vehicle, hitting the female victim’s leg according to the alert.

UCPD spokesperson Sgt. Sabrina Reich said UCPD is actively investigating the case and requesting the help of community members in identifying the suspects.

One of the suspects has been described as a mid-twenties, Hispanic male with long, black hair possibly pulled back into a ponytail, wearing dark pants and a red graphic T-shirt according the alert.

The second suspect has been described as a slim mid-twenties, Hispanic male with a tattoo on his chest, wearing dark pants and a white T-shirt.

The third suspect has been described as a mid-twenties, Hispanic male wearing dark pants and a white tee.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white SUV, possibly a Toyota Runner, which has a damaged driver-side door.

Reich added that the popular view spot Grizzly Peak signposts have been a location of serious crimes in the past, often with little cellphone reception if injuries occur.

“It’s kind of a remote area and we always encourage people trying to enjoy the view to be cautious,” she said.

The alert advises the campus community to avoid vacant or dark areas and to dial 911 as soon as one detects criminal or suspicious activity.

Community members are encouraged to contact the UCPD Criminal Investigation Bureau at 510-642-0472 during business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 510-642-6760 at all other times.

Christine Lee is an assistant news editor. Contact Christine Lee at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @christinejlee17.