3.3 earthquake hits Berkeley

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake was reported about four kilometers northwest of Berkeley at noon Tuesday.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located about one kilometer west of Kensington, an unincorporated community located in the East Bay Hills between Berkeley and El Cerrito, according to the United States Geological Survey, or USGS.

The city of Berkeley sent a tweet out about 12:15 p.m. with an advisory message for residents for how to take shelter during an earthquake.

When you feel an earthquake, drop, cover and hold on. More info –> https://t.co/YudBF97VpD pic.twitter.com/dqxoCmuRCO — City of Berkeley (@CityofBerkeley) June 21, 2017

An earthquake between 3.0 to 3.9 can be “felt only by a few persons at rest, especially on upper floors of buildings,” with “vibrations similar to the passing of a truck,” according to USGS.

