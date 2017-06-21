The best worst movies on Netflix

So far, this has been a huge summer for us Netflix-lovers. Between the new seasons of “House of Cards,” “Master of None” and “Orange is the New Black,” there’s barely enough time to also keep up with “The Bachelorette” and rewatch “13 Reasons Why” for the 17th time. In retrospect, it’s almost a good thing I didn’t decide to waste my time on something dumb this summer like a job or internship.

In the midst of all this fantastic television, I would also recommend taking some time to cleanse your Netflix palette. For every “Wonder Woman” or new “Spider-Man,” throw in a “Sharknado” or “Twilight” movie every now and then. It’s a refreshing — and wildly entertaining — experience.

Therefore, in honor of my acute boredom and unwavering love of watching Nicolas Cage lose his shit, here’s a short list of some of the absolute best worst movies currently streaming on Netflix.

1. Zombeavers (2014)

Yes, you read that correctly. Zombeavers. Zombie beavers. In this hilariously awful film, a group of college kids staying at a vacation cabin are attacked by a swarm of zombie beavers. With dialogue worse than today’s political climate and a plot line with more holes than Swiss cheese, this movie is just terrible enough for you to absolutely love it.

2. Cowboys vs. Dinosaurs (2015)

Just because you can make something, doesn’t mean you should – unless it’s “Cowboys vs. Dinosaurs.” Then, yes, you absolutely should. Strap in for this absolute instant classic, where a town of lonesome cowboys is suddenly thrown into battle against a team of terrorizing dinosaurs. Sit down, grab some popcorn and let the best species win.

3. Avalanche Sharks (2014)

If you thought “Sharknado” was awful, think again. Compared to this piece of garbage, “Sharknado” deserves an Academy Award. In this action thriller, a ski resort’s visitors and staff are brutally attacked by cursed ice sharks. This is quite possibly the worst movie ever created. Or the best, I’m not quite sure.

4. Spiders (2013)

After a Russian spacecraft crashes into New York City, a new species of venomous spiders mutate into gigantic monsters. Please watch this. I promise you’ll regret it.

