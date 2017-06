Berkeley Fire Department received a report of a small dumpster fire at Stern Hall on Wednesday evening.

The fire was called into BFD about 7:20 p.m, according to an on-duty BFD representative. BFD put out the fire minutes later, according to the on-duty BFD representative.

