Punter, long snapper, offensive lineman join Bears

Juniors Steven Coutts, punter, and Alonso Vera, long snapper, along with redshirt freshman Valentino Daltoso, an offensive lineman, have signed with the Cal football program. Coutts and Vera are eligible to play immediately, and Daltoso’s status for 2017 remains up in the air.

“We feel like all of the players we have added to our program this spring will give us more depth and have an opportunity to contribute at positions of need,” said head coach Justin Wilcox in a CalBears article.

Coutts received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2016 and will come into the program as a graduate transfer. In his last two years at Louisiana, he averaged 43.3 yards per punt and recorded a career-long punt of 68 yards.

Coutts played Australian rules football at Citipointe Christian College in Brisbane, Australia, where he also participated in rugby and many other sports. He will join punters including redshirt junior Dylan Klumph and redshirt sophomore Matt Abramo.

Vera was a long snapper at Long Beach City College, where he played in all 11 games in his sophomore season. He spent his freshman season playing Division II ball at Seton Hill, where he played long snapper in nine games. During his senior year of his prep career, he was named Special Teams MVP. Vera will be Cal’s third long snapper, adding to redshirt sophomore Grant Gluhaich and redshirt junior Garrett Frum.

Daltoso redshirted his freshman year at Oregon and has no statistics recorded as a Duck, but he has a special tie to Cal. He was coached under Steve Greatwood at Oregon before Greatwood was hired as the offensive line coach by the Bears. Being able to play with a familiar face likely had an impact on his decision to transfer. Daltoso, if deemed eligible for the upcoming season, will join a fairly low-staffed offensive line.

