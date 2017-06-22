But are they, y’know, gay?

“Bless your heart” means so much more than its literal sentiment. On the surface it means just that, a blessing — but in reality, it is often used as a way to insult a person without technically speaking ill of them. That’s common in the South; there is always more than what is being said or acknowledged.

That is especially true when it comes to LGBTQ+ identities, and specifically how those identities are presented (or not) to kids. Gay kids aren’t taught about themselves in school, they don’t see themselves in the stories they read or the movies they watch. This is an issue everywhere, but even more so when you add on the layers of the conservatism and religiousness of the South.

I didn’t have a lot of exposure to gay men and women growing up. I didn’t personally meet someone who was trans until I moved to Berkeley (though I must have met trans or genderqueer people, no doubt hidden in plain sight like I was). The minimum exposure I had to these “lifestyles” was almost always through gay men.

As far as gay women, I never knowingly encountered them. We never wondered if our teachers were lesbians, and hurling “gay” as an insult was far more commonly used against boys than girls.

So the first time I ever encountered gay women was when I was 15 while watching “V for Vendetta,” a dystopian adaptation of a graphic novel, because of course gay people don’t exist in any normal setting in media. The gay character’s name is Valerie. She writes letters to the main character, V, slipping them through a hole in the wall — the only human contact either of them have that isn’t beatings or interrogations. The reason for V’s imprisonment may be unknown, but Valerie was rounded up because she was living a hella gay life with the woman of her dreams. Her partner was taken a few weeks before her, and Valerie said after that, she just waited for them to kick down her door and drag her away.

The image of her sitting on her couch, as militantly clad operatives stormed her apartment was one of the bravest things I’d ever seen. Valerie’s letter closes with the sentiment, “but what I hope most of all is that you understand what I mean when I tell you that even though I do not know you, and even though I may never meet you, laugh with you, cry with you or kiss you, I love you. With all my heart, I love you.”

I had that quote memorized from the time I watched the movie sophomore year until I graduated, down to the inflection with which the actress reads it. It was so vital to me, even though it would be another few years before I could suspect why and a great many more years before I could fully accept my sexuality.

I went from definitely straight to completely unsure in the way that it usually happens: waking up one day with a crush on a person of the wrong gender.

I didn’t really have one of those “ah-ha” moments that a lot of people talk about when they come out. It’s not like I was running around my elementary school playground, crushing on all the girls and snubbing the guys. I had crushes on guys when I was in elementary and middle school, then I got older and suddenly found myself actively working to prevent any sort of romantic relationship from forming between me and a dude. I told myself it was because I was focused on my studies and was planning on going to school far from home. Though both those things were true, the real reason was that I was gay, I just wasn’t ready to admit it.

If I had a nickel for every time someone who has never been in the South, let alone spent time there, tells me how they could never live there, I would have enough money to pay all of the more than $11,000 of out-of-state tuition fees. Regardless of the choices I had to make, people shouldn’t have to leave the South to feel like they belong. And people both in the South and outside of it would do well not to perpetuate that belief. LGBTQ+ identities have already been forced into invisibility for decades, especially down there, we shouldn’t make them even less visible.

