Ivan Rabb selected by Memphis Grizzlies with 35th pick

With the 35th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Memphis Grizzlies have selected Ivan Rabb.

Last April, power forward Ivan Rabb announced that he would be staying for his sophomore year at Cal. The choice, in part, was to stand as one of Oakland’s hometown heroes – to leave a legacy of his own on the city he called home. Finally, that day has come and Rabb is officially a professional ball player.

With an increased amount of minutes and touches in his second year with the Bears, Rabb increased both his points per game and rebounds, but his efficiency took a hit, at least on paper, that is. His shooting percentage dropped from 61.5 percent to 48.4 percent from freshman to sophomore year. His effective field goal percentage and win shares also fell in 2017.

Rabb’s stock dropped tremendously in the draft as the date of the draft inched closer and closer. Rabb was a projected lottery pick in last year’s draft, but he fell to the second round, a gap which not only means a lot less money, but shorter contracts and less security for a roster position in the long-term scheme of things.

Rabb brings defensive rebounding and an agile 6’11” and 220-pound frame to the table. His all-around offensive games needs a bit of polish, but the NBA play style will likely tap into underutilized aspects of the power forward’s game.

