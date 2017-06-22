Jabari Bird selected with 56th pick by Boston Celtics

With the 56th pick in the second-round of the NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics have selected Cal guard Jabari Bird.

Bird was not the only Bear who heard his name called this evening as teammate Ivan Rabb was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the 35th overall pick.

In four years at Cal, Bird averaged 16.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per 40 minutes. From his shooting to defensive abilities, Bird consistently showed growth in his games with the Bears as his Player Efficiency Rating improved after every season.

Bird’s calling card is his three-point shooting; the guard shot 37% from three-point land with a True Shooting Percentage of 55.5% during his tenure at Cal, including a blistering 40.9% from downtown during his junior season.

With a 6’6”, 198-pound frame with a 6’8” wingspan, Bird has the build to guard point guards, shooting guards and potentially small forwards, but he’ll need to add substantial muscle to consistently hold his own against NBA bodies.

Bird was the last of Boston’s four selections during this draft. The guard will join the Celtics’ draft class composed of No. 3 selection Jayson Tatum, No. 37 selection Semi Ojeleye and No. 53 selection Kadeem Allen.

