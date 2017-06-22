PG&E reports gas leak on 7th and Gilman

PG&E received a report of a gas leak on 7th and Gilman streets early Thursday evening.

PG&E spokesperson Karly Hernandez said PG&E received a call about 5:02 p.m. A third-party contractor hit a two-inch plastic service line while digging, causing a gas leak. Hernandez added that the gas leak had been stopped by about 6:03 p.m and that PG&E crews were currently en route to make necessary fixes.

Berkeley Fire Department set up an an evacuation area for nearby residents, according to Hernandez.

Hernandez said PG&E wanted to remind members of the public and contractors to call 811 before digging to prevent gas leaks and power outages to help protect the public community.

Bobby Lee is an assistant news editor. Contact Bobby Lee at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @bobbylee_dc.