Suspect arrested for alleged attempted robbery at Walgreens

Berkeley Police Department officers arrested a male suspect Thursday morning near Sproul Plaza on a charge of alleged attempted robbery at Walgreens Pharmacy on 2310 Telegraph Ave.

BPD Officer Corey Shedoudy alleged the suspect approached a Walgreens cashier and told the worker that he possessed a gun about 11:30 a.m. The suspect was arrested by BPD officers about 11:40 a.m.

BPD officers on the scene said the incident is being actively investigated.

Christine Lee contributed to this report.

Check back for more updates

Bobby Lee is an assistant news editor. Contact Bobby Lee at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @bobbylee_dc.