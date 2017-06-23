College Life, National Kissing Day 2017

Editor’s Note: National Kissing Day 2017

coloredited_fabiha_kissingday
Fabiha Fairooz/Staff

By | Senior Staff

It’s National Kissing Day. You have lips, so do we at the Clog. Interesting…

Pucker up Bears, for a spicy holiday has finally arrived. Grab that special someone this Friday and get freaky ;)

Kissing burns 6.4 calories a minute. Wanna workout?

xoxo, the Clog.

Nichole Bloom is the blog editor. Contact Nichole Bloom at [email protected].

