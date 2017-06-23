Strong arm robbery at Grizzly Peak early Friday morning

A strong arm robbery occurred at Grizzly Peak Signpost 16 early Friday morning at 2:13 a.m., according to a Nixle alert.

The victim, a male with no affiliation to the campus, was in his vehicle when the three suspects approached, according to the alert. One of the suspects allegedly entered the victim’s vehicle and demanded property while the two suspects moved the victim out of his vehicle. The suspects allegedly stole personal property.

The victim fled and called 911. East Bay Regional Park District Police Department and UCPD searched the area but were unable to locate suspects. The victim’s injuries were treated on scene by firefighters.

One suspect is described as a Black male about 24 years old wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s wearing a red shirt, black basketball shorts and long hair worn in a ponytail.

The third suspect is described as a white male in his 20s wearing blue jeans and a grey beanie cap.

Those with any information about the crime are asked to contact UCPD at 510-642-0472.

