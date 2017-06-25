Lindgren’s Coffee & Cafe, located in Downtown Berkeley, is undergoing a change in ownership and name, according to a press release by Peter Snyderman, one of the new co-owners.

Lindgren’s Cafe will remain at 2120 Dwight Way, but it will reopen under the new name Way Station Brew in early September, according to the press release.

Lindgren’s is a cozy neighborhood cafe known for its dedication to good coffee and all-day breakfast menu. Lindgren’s roasts its own coffee beans for every pound and cup of coffee sold, according to its website. The cafe prides itself on its inviting atmosphere and for being community-centric.

“It’s very good. It’s friendly,” employee Carla Hernandez said. “We have a patio. (People) can bring their pets. (It’s) comfortable.”

Hernandez also commented on the cafe’s food, recommending customer favorites such as the breakfast sandwich and breakfast burrito and her personal favorites such as the Eggs Benedict and French toast.

The cafe, currently owned by Eric Lindgren, will be transferred to new owners Peter Snyderman and Warren Spicer. Lindgren plans on moving to Los Angeles, according to Hernandez.

Snyderman, the former owner of Elite Cafe and Alta Plaza Restaurant & Bar — both located on Fillmore Street in San Francisco — and Warren Spicer, formerly with the San Francisco Bay Guardian, Metro Publishing and Playbill, said in the press release they are teaming up to create “the place where they want to hang out.”

“(We’re) definitely looking to build upon what they have created,” Snyderman said. “They don’t serve into the evenings so we want to continue into the evenings (and) expand the wine (and) beer program.”

Snyderman said he feels the cafe is a good fit for him, as a campus alumnus, and for his business partner and high school classmate Spicer, who is also familiar with the area.

Hernandez said she is not too concerned about upcoming changes to the cafe. Under new ownership the atmosphere will remain largely the same, and the new owners will keep current employees.

Snyderman also said the cafe will stay with the same general theme.

The cafe will continue to roast its own coffee blends for both brewed coffee and espresso, according to the press release. The expanded menu will be spearheaded by chef Jeremy Weiss, a former member of the front and back team at Elite Cafe. Weiss plans on expanding the cafe’s food menu while carrying on its tradition of making items in-house as well as sourcing locally.

“We’re not looking to turn it into a full service, sit-down restaurant,” Snyderman said. “We definitely want to keep it a cafe … from a coffee standpoint, but also from the standpoint of people grabbing a beer or wine after work.”

