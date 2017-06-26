UCPD arrests two suspects for alleged robbery outside Morrison Hall

UCPD arrested two suspects for an alleged strong arm robbery that took place Friday evening outside of Morrison Hall, according to a Nixle alert issued 9:37 a.m. Monday.

The alert said UCPD received a report about 7:50 p.m. Friday that a student had been approached in front of Morrison Hall by two juvenile suspects. The suspects allegedly knocked the student to the ground, took a cell phone from the student’s hand and fled east towards Minor Hall, according to the alert. The alert added that the student sustained minor injuries.

UCPD officers later identified two juveniles who matched the description of the suspects near Stern Hall. According to the Nixle alert, the suspects were then detained and arrested after allegedly admitting to committing the robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the UCPD Criminal Investigation Bureau at (510) 642-0472.

Bobby Lee is an assistant news editor. Contact Bobby Lee at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @bobbylee_dc.