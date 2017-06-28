Berkeley man walks into hospital with severe head injury, dies hours later

A 26-year-old Berkeley man died of a severe head injury Saturday afternoon after walking into Alta Bates Summit Medical Center only hours earlier.

The man was brought to the hospital that morning by family members while he was still ambulatory, or able to walk, according to BPD spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Frankel.

BPD officers who were at Alta Bates on an unrelated matter were flagged down by hospital staff about 10:45 a.m. because of concern over the man’s injury, Frankel said.

A detective detail was then notified of the situation and responded to the 1700 block of Curtis Street in West Berkeley, where the suspect lived and the incident allegedly occurred.

No foul play is suspected, according to Frankel.

An autopsy was performed on Monday, but no further information will be shared until an autopsy report is released — a process that can take weeks or months.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back for updates.

Audrey McNamara is the executive news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @McNamaraAud.