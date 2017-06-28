Two armed and masked men robbed a Berkeley cannabis dispensary at gunpoint Sunday night, fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Berkeley Police Department officers responded to multiple calls of an in-progress robbery at Cannabis Buyers’ Club of Berkeley at 3033 Shattuck Ave. Police arrived on the scene at 9:45 p.m., shortly after the calls were made, according to BPD spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Frankel.

No injuries were incurred as a result of the robbery.

The dispensary was closed at the time of the break in, however, a number of staff members were still present when the men forced their way in.

According to Frankel, witnesses described the two masked robbers, who carried pistols, as Black males in the age range of 20-30 years old standing at six feet, to six-feet-two-inches tall — one with a muscular build, and one with a thin build.

An investigation is ongoing.

“Hopefully there will be video evidence to share with community soon,” Frankel said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact (510) 981 5742.

Audrey McNamara is the executive news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @McNamaraAud.