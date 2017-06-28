Power ranking of YoPo toppings

Do you fancy Yogurt Park? So do we at the Clog. But froyo isn’t froyo without the toppings. Not to fret – we at the Clog decided to power rank YoPo toppings by taste, yogurt pairing and aesthetic. So before your yogurt melts, check out these toppings!

Butterfinger

Taste: 8

Pairing with most yogurts: 5

Aesthetic: 5

Ease of eating: 8

Total: 26

Butterfinger is delicious, but its overwhelming peanut flavor can overpower the yogurt sometimes.

Carob chips

Taste: 7

Pairing with most yogurts: 9

Aesthetic: 9

Ease of eating: 6

Total: 31

Carob chips are chocolate chips’ B-list cousin. Why do they exist? No one knows, but they aight for now.



Cashews

Taste: 6

Pairing with most yogurts: 4

Aesthetic: 4

Ease of eating: 7

Total: 21

This is by far the most random topping to request at YoPo, but you do you?

Chocolate chip cookies

Taste: 10

Pairing with most yogurts: 8

Aesthetic: 9

Ease of eating: 9

Total: 36

Chocolate chips cookies are bomb no matter what, unless you have a fruit-flavored yogurt, of course.

Chocolate sprinkles

Taste: 3

Pairing with most yogurts: 5

Aesthetic: 8

Ease of eating: 10

Total: 26

Do sprinkles taste like anything? Not really. Plus, rainbow sprinkles are way more aesthetically pleasing. But if you are one of those people convinced that chocolate sprinkles taste like something, then go wild, buddy.

Coconut

Taste: 6

Pairing with most yogurts: 3

Aesthetic: 7

Ease of eating: 9

Total: 25

Tropical isn’t what you think of when you hit YoPo, but get that island flavor if you wish.

Cookie dough

Taste: 10

Pairing with most yogurts: 8

Aesthetic: 10

Ease of eating: 7

Total: 25

Cookie dough never disappoints, honestly. Nuff said.

Diced almonds

Taste: 4

Pairing with most yogurts: 8

Aesthetic: 7

Ease of eating: 9

Total: 28

If you are getting diced almonds on your YoPo, you might as well put a down payment on a house because you, my friend, are adulting.

Granola

Taste: 3

Pairing with most yogurts: 5

Aesthetic: 5

Ease of eating: 5

Total: 18

Be even more Berkeley and top your frozen yogurt with foods that only goddamn hippies eat.

Gummy bears

Taste: 4

Pairing with most yogurts: 4

Aesthetic: 8

Ease of eating: 5

Total: 21

Great choice, albeit a highly artificial choice, but hey, go Bears!

Heath bar

Taste: 10

Pairing with most yogurts: 5

Aesthetic: 5

Ease of eating: 5

Total: 25

Toffee is true #bae, so you can’t go wrong with topping your yogurt with a Heath bar.

M&M’s

Taste: 7

Pairing with most yogurts: 6

Aesthetic: 8

Ease of eating: 6

Total: 27

M&M’s were practically made to go on top of YoPo, especially the miniature ones! Pair these with even just a simple vanilla flavor and you already have a yogurt masterpiece.

Oreo crumbs

Taste: 10

Pairing with most yogurts: 6

Aesthetic: 7

Ease of eating: 10

Total: 37

Oreos and YoPo are each some of the best desserts on the market, so together, you know magic is about to happen.

Rainbow sprinkles

Taste: 3

Pairing with Most Yogurts: 10

Aesthetic: 10

Ease of eating: 10

Total: 33

Sprinkles taste like nothing, but they do provide for a perfect Snapchat story pic.

Raisins

Taste: 5

Pairing with most yogurts: 3

Aesthetic: 1

Ease of eating: 7

Total: 16

Why would you even?

Skittles

Taste: 8

Pairing with most yogurts: 1

Aesthetic: 4

Ease of eating: 7

Total: 20

Skittles are obviously dope, but they don’t pair well with pretty much any form of dairy, so this topping makes no sense to add to your frozen yogurt.

Reese’s Pieces

Taste: 8

Pairing with most yogurts: 6

Aesthetic: 6

Ease of eating: 7

Total: 27

Delicious and cute. Not as delicious as Reese’s Pieces alone, but a winner nonetheless.

Trail mix

Taste: 5

Pairing with most yogurts: 3

Aesthetic: 3

Ease of eating: 3

Total: 14

If you’re too basic to put granola as a topping, try trail mix. You’ll slowly evolve into the granola hippie you were meant to be.

Walnuts

Taste: 3

Pairing with most yogurts: 4

Aesthetic: 3

Ease of eating: 7

Total: 17

Again, not the first thing you would think of when you think of dessert toppings, but hey, we’re not here to judge.

Wheat germ

Taste: 1

Pairing with most yogurts: 1

Aesthetic: 1

Ease of eating: 10

Total: 13

What??? What even is this?? No. Don’t do it.

Hershey’s Hot Fudge Topping

Taste: 10

Pairing with most yogurts: 7

Aesthetic: 10

Ease of eating: 5

Total: 31

Can’t go wrong with hot fudge, unless you hate chocolate. Then you can go very wrong.

Strawberries

Taste: 9

Pairing with most yogurts: 6

Aesthetic: 8

Ease of eating: 4

Total: 27

Plain and simple but delicious with practically every flavor.

Contact Olivia Lipari at [email protected].