Every year since 2007, the Treasure Island Music Festival has set up shop on the man-made island of the same name between Oakland and San Francisco, offering two days of music, food and activities. Festival organizers Another Planet Entertainment and Noise Pop announced in a press release on Wednesday that the festival will not be held this year, but is set to return in 2018 at a new, as-yet undisclosed location.

According to the release, “the festival will be held at a new location in the San Francisco Bay Area to be announced in the near future, along with additional information surrounding dates, lineup, tickets and more,” and that fans should “expect much of the energy, format and attractions to remain the same” when the festival returns.

The move is precipitated by continuing construction and development on Treasure Island that last year forced the festival to relocate on short notice from the Great Lawn to the southeast corner of the island. The 2016 iteration of the festival was also plagued by heavy rain, which led to the shortening or cancellation of several bands’ sets, including Glass Animals and How to Dress Well.

There are no current plans to the change the name of the festival to reflect its new forthcoming location, in part to “pay homage to the historic little island that was home to the event for a decade,” according to the release.

Over the years, the Treasure Island Music Festival has built a reputation around both its eclectic lineup — which generally features a day of hip-hop, rap and electronic music followed by a day of rock and indie-rock bands — as well as for a staggered performance schedule across two stages which allows festival-goers to potentially attend every performance. The island — built between 1936-37 to service the Golden Gate International Exposition in 1939 — provided the festival with scenic backdrops of the Bay Bridge, Downtown San Francisco and the Golden Gate Bridge.

Whether or not the festival’s new location can match that scene remains to be seen, but the event is sure to retain its prominent position as a Bay Area treasure when it returns.

Imad Pasha is the arts & entertainment editor. Contact him at [email protected]. Tweet him at @prappleizer.