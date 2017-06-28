When I am being aggressively flyered on Sproul Plaza, I employ my greatest avoidance and evasion techniques — listening to music, talking on the phone, saying no or keeping my head down.

Most times that is a good idea. But I run the risk of missing out on something that could be great. Sometimes, there are things on Sproul that I can’t walk away from like puppies or those one dollar donuts that continue to draw you in. Or maybe I’ll hear something or see something that I am interested in, and I doubletake.

In the beginning of my sophomore year, after class one day on my way back home, I was on my phone, texting, when I made eye contact with a guy in glasses with a stack of shiny cards in his hand for an awkward beat, I walked on by, but nothing happened. I took two more steps then I heard someone yelling “Yearbook!?” My ears snapped to attention, and I backtracked. I asked him again to make sure that I had heard him right (I did, I am not crazy). I took a flyer designed with a stack of old-fashioned yearbooks, listened to the spiel and decided I would also go to an info session later that week. This was strange for me because I didn’t ever think I would be interested in yearbook (Surprised? Me too).

I saw this as an opportunity to expand my group of friends, explore other interests, gain practical experience as a writer and interviewer and add to the legacy of the Blue & Gold Yearbook. My first year as a member of the yearbook club was unforgettable. I was nervous to interview for them (it was my first interview ever), but when I was accepted, I felt like I was really accepted. I could write in my most authentic voice and geek out over words, titles and books. I was creating relationships with people who I might not have ever connected with had I kept walking that day.

That day I took a risk, and I did something that I don’t normally do. I made myself available, talked to someone I didn’t know and took a step closer to my true passion: writing.

Because I said yes that day, I have been able to explore new parts of my personality, thrive in a work-social setting and take advantage of other opportunities that yearbook has to offer.

This past year I applied to be the sports editor, and I got it. The first meeting this year was cool because I got to introduce myself as sports editor of the Blue & Gold Yearbook. This was a strange moment for me because I found myself in a position of leadership and a point of reference. All the new yearbook members looked at me with hope in their eyes, and all my friends (who were also on the board) were smiling with pride. And I was, too.

I have found that in the beginning of something, when I try something new, I am fueled by adrenaline, excitement and hope. Then when the rules and the responsibilities roll in, I begin to feel overwhelmed. By the third or fourth deadline, I was swimming in emails and things that I forgot to do. I felt like I was letting everyone down.

Nevertheless, I tried my hardest to keep everything in check when the deadlines came. There was so much work that had to be done that I didn’t get to write very much, go to any events or talk to many people. At some points, it truly felt like I had failed because a lot of the time, I was trying hard just to simply catch up on my homework and yearbook duties (not to mention feeling guilty for not spending enough time with people in the club). I had lost my fire halfway through the year. Still, I tried to take on small projects when necessary, just to write a little bit.

In the end, I got back into it. I proved to myself and everyone else that I could do it. At the last staff meeting, my copy editor (one of the sweetest girls) made it special for all of us, giving us all personal notes and treats. At the banquet (which I almost didn’t go to, but I am glad that I did), my editors in chief gave me the most wholesome card. And at that moment, I felt very embraced, like my work did matter.

What would have happened if that guy with glasses (shoutout to Patrick) never said anything to me? What would have happened if I never turned around, asked a question, interviewed? What would have happened if I never had these opportunities?

These are things that would have changed the course of my college experience. In this case, it was worth the risk.

Morgan writes the Wednesday column on risk-taking. Contact her at [email protected].