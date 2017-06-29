Former Cal women’s basketball associate head coach to become Women’s Basketball Coaches Association board member

Smith: Former associate head coach of the Cal women’s basketball team Charmin Smith will be a part of the board at the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. After 11 seasons at Cal, she will take over the position of assistant coach director, which was previously held by now-University of Nevada head coach Amanda Levens.

Smith played at Stanford from 1993-97 and helped her team win three Pac-10 titles and reach three Final Fours. She holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil and environmental engineering. Smith has played in the Swedish basketball league and in the WNBA, playing for both the Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm.

Smith began her coaching career in 2003 as an assistant coach at Boston College before spending three seasons at her alma mater, Stanford, as an assistant coach.

Smith joined the Cal staff in 2007, where she helped turned women’s basketball into one of the best programs in the country. During Smith’s career, the Bears have totaled six top-20 recruiting classes, produced six WNBA draft picks and reached the NCAA Tournament nine times.

Singer: Former point guard for the Cal men’s basketball team Sam Singer will pursue a professional career as a member of the Bnei Herzliya basketball club in the Israeli Premier League and FIBA Europe Cup.

In 133 career games with the Bears, the third-most appearances in the program’s history, Singer averaged 3.5/2.2/2.2 (points, rebounds, assists) per game on 18.4 minutes per game. Singer had a career-year in his final season with Cal, posting career highs in points per game (4.5) and rebounds per game (2.9). The pass-first point guard also managed to cut down his turnovers per game as well despite an increase in his usage rate.

Singer will likely come off the bench behind former Florida point guard Taurean Green, who averaged 12.7/4.2/2.3 in 30.6 minutes per game.

Last season, Bnei Herzliya finished fifth in the Premier League last season to advance to the playoffs, but was swept by Maccabi Tel Aviv B.C. in three games. Bnei Herzliya sent two players to the All-Star Game last year in former NBA journeyman Jeff Adrien and Karam Mashour, the former being on the International All-Stars and the latter on the Israeli All-Stars.

USATF: Nearly two weeks following the completions of their impressive 2016-17 seasons at the NCAA Championships, triple jumper Ashley Anderson and 110-meter hurdler Ashtyn Davis competed against some of the best athletes in the country at the USATF Outdoor Championships in Sacramento.

The meet consisted of the top collegiate athletes in the country and also included professional athletes and Olympians.

Anderson recorded a 12.65 meter jump in her event, taking 13th overall, and Davis finished 26th in the hurdles.

