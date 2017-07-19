City

BUSD teacher, activist Yvette Felarca arrested Tuesday

felarca_arielhayat_file
Ariel Hayat/File

By | Staff

Related Posts

The piece has been updated to reflect Yvette Felarca’s arraignment date.

Berkeley Unified School District teacher and activist Yvette Felarca was arrested Tuesday in Los Angeles for her involvement in a face-off between white nationalist groups and counter-protesters last June in Sacramento.

She was arrested on charges of assault by means of force likely to inflict great bodily injury, participating in a riot and inciting a riot, according to a press release by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Felarca’s arraignment date has been set for August 10 at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Shanta Driver, Felarca’s attorney and the national director of activist group By Any Means Necessary — a group for which Felarca is an organizer — has since denied that Felarca incited a riot or committed assault, alleging that charges pressed against Felarca are because of her public opposition to President Donald Trump, as reported by the Washington Post.

Three other individuals — William Planer, Porfirio Paz and Michael Williams — have also been arrested in connection with the rally despite arrest warrants for 101 individuals being submitted for consideration, according to the press release.

A majority of the charges submitted, which included 85 counts of unlawful assembly, 55 counts of conspiracy to unlawfully assemble and 32 counts related to the possession of illegal signs and banners, did not qualify for the district attorney’s filing guidelines. In addition, many individuals that engaged in explicit violent conducts could not be identified for an arrest.

“In several … cases, there was clear evidence of felonious conduct but the identity of the perpetrators could not be established,” the press release states. “Unfortunately, included in this category were all of the stabbings and the attack on a local television reporter.”

On June 26, 2016, the Traditionalist Workers Party held a rally at the capitol, which was met by counter-protesters who unlawfully assembled in an attempt to stop the rally. Felarca had been present at the counter-protest as one of the organizers.

Felarca was seen in a video attacking a self-proclaimed white nationalist during a pro-Trump rally.

The confrontation resulted in violence with several participants being hospitalized.

Subsequently, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School received email threats to fire Felarca and petitions circulated. The petitions, which collected more than 500 signatures, alleged that Felarca was unfit to teach students in light of her actions at the demonstration.

In the midst of abundant community criticism, BUSD placed Felarca on administrative leave in September. In response, Felarca filed a lawsuit against the school district in October stating that BUSD violated her First Amendment rights by placing her on leave on the basis of her involvement with a political group.

Community members, including students and teachers, protested her leave, holding signs that read “Defend Yvette Felarca” and “Bring Ms. Felarca back now,” and demanded a reinstatement. After six weeks of administrative leave, Felarca returned to the classroom in November.

Christine Lee is an assistant news editor. Contact Christine Lee at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @christinejlee17.

Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comment policy
  • foskten10

    In my day we called them “crazy people”. Actually she presents a real danger to society.

  • Red Peony

    We know who is behind the Antifa mask- Islamo Supremacists. We can still recognise their violent strategy. Same old terrorists! Equivalent danger to Nazis? No, Islamo Supremacists are far more dangerous, because there are more of them and they have more cover, support and funding.

    Felarca pretends to be against Genocides. So which Genocides is she concerned about? Clearly not the ones
    promoted in Islamic scriptures and teaching. She has no problem with these Genocides. No problem with the Genocides against Hindus, Greeks, Assyrians, Armenians, Yazidis … I could go on, and on, and on…

  • Roy Rogers

    She will continue to set back progressive ideas until she is put in jail for life. There are bad apples in every group and she alone is a whole barrel of bad apples

  • alwaysright21

    A ching chong nip nong to you little lady

  • JCJ Bike

    This girl is a mess. She argues that it’s ok to attack people advocating violence or rape. Well, if someone is doing that, she should call the police as that is illegal.

    Her thing is… she has all those names wrapped up under the umbrella of “fascist” and once she gives you that label, then whether you are or not, she thinks it’s OK to go open season on you.

    Is a screw loose?? I think so…

  • Lance

    Maybe when she hits the prison yard she will meet some real nazis that would like to speak to her. This will be her chance to stand up for what she believes in. I’m sure she will be able to hold her own considering the “muscle” she will have in prison.
    Most Communist don’t get it we don’t want them here anymore than nazis or neo socialist. BAMN your days are numbered.

  • BUZ

    On administrative leave with pay I’ll bet, that’s know in the real world as a vacation!

  • GJSM

    Antifa United contributed $50 to Defend Yvette Felarca! on 1 November 2016. They left a message with the contribution: “We are overjoyed to hear that you will be teaching again soon . . . Solidarity /// – Antifa United”

    Which BUSD administrator hired her? And who financially supports her violent assaults on free speech?

    According to fundrazr.com, the following people contributed money to the Defend Felarca legal fund:
    BJL contributed $200
    Robert Weide contributed $100
    Marc Capistrano contributed $100
    Larry Stefl contributed $100
    Mariann Airgood contributed $100
    Bon Justinich contributed $100
    Ric Abreu contributed $100
    Shane contributed $100
    Gerard Jamin contributed $50
    Lisa McCally contributed $50
    Benjamin Farr contributed $50
    Matt Williams contributed $50
    David Phinney contributed $50
    Ceresta contributed $50
    Craig Hennigan contributed $50
    Craig Hennigan contributed $50
    Paul Vega contributed $50
    Ceresta Smith contributed $50
    Misa Joo contributed $50
    patrice michel contributed $25
    Linda Catlett contributed $25
    Bob Mandel contributed $25
    Megan Milan contributed $20
    Jeffrey Dean contributed $20
    alfred contributed $20
    Ruth Laurie Winestock contributed $20
    Alexander Safonov contributed $20
    Caitlin M. Lord contributed $20
    Paul Anderson contributed $20
    Lorraine Garafola contributed $20
    Rufus Xavier Sarsaparilla contributed $20
    Jeffrey Dean contributed $20
    Benny Corona contributed $20
    Stacy Williams contributed $20
    Michael Peña contributed $20
    Xian Franzinger Barrett contributed $20
    Charles Carey contributed $20
    Solitaire Miguel contributed $20
    Joshua F. Castro contributed $20
    JP Massar contributed $10
    Bennie Bresee contributed $10
    Schneck contributed $10
    Gabby Wen contributed $10
    Melanie Nathan contributed
    David Douglass contributed
    Joe Rowe contributed
    The above contributions total roughly $2000
    Many Anonymous donors contributed the balance of $1600

  • Brandy

    Actually the petition calling for her to be fired has almost 11,000 signatures and the school board has recieved over 1000 emails demanding she be fired. She is under contract and has broken dozens of those aggreements since her employment began in 2006 and I think they don’t fire her because they are scared of what she may do. This is a violent little jerk and I think they are nervous she may retaliate. She is indoctrinating her students and has tried many times to take them on field trips to her cults protests. I hope they put her in jail. Maybe a felony conviction will finally have her booted from the school system. Fingers crossed 🤞

  • Debby Morge

    she should have lost her job ,she has no right in a classroom ,teaching her hate and messed up truths

  • TaiFood

    Yvonne Capistrano Felarca is Yvette Felarca’s real name.

    Yvonne C Felarca had been arrested at LAX at 10:25pm, probably a flight risk

    That video of the again is being taken down despite its newsworthiness.

  • Richard_Plantagenet

    Lock her up

  • rychastings

    good riddance!

  • Killer Marmot

    Felarca is a nasty, violent piece of work. She is so certain of the rectitude of her politics that she sees no reason to tolerate other opinions.

  • Evan Kennedy

    NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA HEYYYYY GOODBYE !!!

  • DezW

    This is why I home school my children because I don’t want this garbage teaching my kids…

  • zzz

    Here she is with her fellow cultists attacking.

  • Enderby

    Wow, we all saw the video of her punching that guy, trying to steal his backpack, and encouraging her fellow fascists co-conspirators as they pushed him to the ground, punching and kicking him. And she claims it didn’t happen? Her defense, I assume, will be that James O’Keefe doctored the video.

    • Truth.Is.Marching

      I believe this is a separate incident. She should be prosecuted for this as well.

      • Enderby

        Probably. Its hard to keep straight the crimes of left wing fascists, isn’t it?

  • Cyborg0012

    The police can’t find some of these protesters? Hire /pol/!

  • naotachanell

    If she came to Pensacola, and started hitting people like that , she would have her jaw broken , and her guts stomped out.
    This crap only happens in liberal cities.

  • Anax of Rhodes

    Good riddance.

  • badboyrico21

    no wonder why kids are so messed up…look at their teachers..she should be fired immediately..if a girl hits a man the rules of dont hit a women go out the window..period..

  • The_Dadster

    No doubt millions of her rabid fans on the left are wailing and gnashing their teeth at the news of this violent filth getting her just reward.

    Next they will be saying she really isn’t a leftist, but an anarchist. Or a violent right winger planted in the group to make them look bad.

  • tgiordan

    How disgraceful is this! The weasels in the Berkeley Unified School District caved at the first sign of opposition and reinstated this lefty goon and let her return to poison the minds of students. This in a city where the mayor is a member of the same terrorist organization (By Any Means Necessary) and conservatives are denied First Amendment Rights.

    • JCJ Bike

      They can’t fire her until she is convicted of a felony. They can take her out of the classroom and have her sit by herself in an office and keep paying her but keep her away from students.

  • caligirl

    I hope she loses everything. she is a mental case as well as a criminal.

  • good lock her up!

  • Michael D. Fay

    Fascism hiding as anti-Fascism.

  • norcalOG

    See the video of her punching–with closed fists–a guy at the rally. Amazingly, the guy didn’t punch her back. A better man than me. I would have flattened her.

    • G P A Martin

      Video – this is what Shanta Driver finds to be “no evidence”

      • Nunya Beeswax

        Shanta Driver abuses children. I have absolutely no interest in anything she says.

      • foskten10

        No surprise Shanta Driver finds no evidence in the video showing Yvette Felarca punching and assaulting a man. Shasta is highly biased and would never knowingly rule against a “non-white”. She is as racist as she is bigoted.

    • Max Blancke

      That is her thing. She is tiny, and knows people are unlikely to strike back. That is called “using a person’s own ethics against them”.
      There are several clips of her attacking people like that. That is how such people operate. They lack any basic morality. Even the “fascist” business is likely an attempt to appeal to a population whose grandparents actually fought fascism.
      If she thought that it would advance the cause of international socialism to bring back slavery, she would be singing “Dixie” and talking like Colonel Sanders.

  • MoneyForNothin

    Glad to see this smug little b^tch get some Social Justice!

    • norcalOG

      And yelling “get the f__k off our streets!…” like she’s a resident of Sacramento…and not Oakland(?)
      If the days of these masked nitwits are not over, they should be. Personally, I’ll be happy when I see video of her supporters parading past a jail, chanting “Free Yvette!”

  • Left Unsaid

    This terrorist should be locked up for a long time. Keep in mind she was infecting children with her toxic cop hating views.

  • sun_wukong

    Noticed she had to leave the protection of the Berkeley police in order to get arrested for the same thing she’s doing back home. Disgusting.

  • David Brown

    Hope it ruins her life. Normally I would not wish that on anyone, but this anarchy has to end and the best way for that to happen is to hold people accountable for their actions. Lock her up!

    • Zach Lear

      Agree!

    • Robert Kidney

      Totally agree…Un-American Behavior….Violence….

    • California Defender

      No, this isn’t anarchy, it is leftist terrorism.

      She and her group hold an extremist leftist ideology and want to see it replace our democracy “By Any Means Necessary” which indicates a willingness to use violence. When motivated by politics, it becomes terrorism.

      • Truth.Is.Marching

        These people sincerely believe Hillary Clinton is Alt-Right, and violence is the only way to achieve political goals. They are way out there, and extreme leftists terrorists is probably the best description.

  • moldyLOCKS

    Perfect! She needs to be in jail and she should never ever be allowed to teach again.
    I’m sure she will now become a hero for the left

    • California Defender

      She already is. Such goes to show you that the left celebrates violence and uses it for political intimidation which is, by definition, terrorism.

      While right holds the moral high ground with the power of intellectual debate, logic, and reason. That’s why the left fears the right and must do things “By Any Means Necessary” as her group is titled.

      • moldyLOCKS

        Exactly! And they are worried of the NRA and it’s members. I am pleased the NRA advert triggers them.

      • BUZ

        Hence the term BAMN!

  • This is ridiculous!!!! She was arrested based on an incident that occurred over a year ago in Sacramento in June, 2016. The Sacramento District Attorney’s office had already decided not to prosecute. Did the evidence get any better a year later? Normally evidence becomes stale with the passage of time. This looks like a witch hunt.

    • moldyLOCKS

      So what? She is guilty

    • Jamal Goldenstien

      ‘This is ridiculous!!!! He is being investigated based on an incident that
      occurred almost a year ago. The Obama Administration had already decided not to do anything because he thought Hillary would win. Did the
      evidence get any better a year later? Normally evidence becomes stale
      with the passage of time. This looks like a witch hunt.’

      • cixelsyd

        Hahaha this is gold

    • Bob Loblaw

      the internet lawyer thinks crimes that happen a year ago don’t count anymore

      • hummus abedin

        Do you actually expect
        anything different from
        felarca’s whoring, commie
        shitbag supporters?

      • Michael Deangelo

        Unless its something THEY like….Then it all counts… ;

    • Michael Deangelo

      It is ridiculous – She should of been arrested last year and left to rot in jail.

    • Pietro Gambadilegno

      The California Highway Patrol spent eight months investigating the
      rally and its aftermath and turned in a 2,000-page report based on
      hundreds of interviews to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s
      office in March. The report, which included hours of video footage from
      many sources, listed 514 misdemeanor and 68 felony violations involving
      101 people relating to everything from unlawful assembly to assault with
      a deadly weapon, according to a prepared statement.

      In the end, the DA’s office did not go forward with charging all those people.

      “Many of the charges submitted did not meet the District Attorney’s
      filing guidelines including 85 counts of Unlawful Assembly, 55 counts of
      Conspiracy to Unlawfully Assemble and 32 counts related to the
      possession of illegal signs and banners,” the DA’s office said in a
      statement. “In several other cases, there was clear evidence of
      felonious conduct but the identity of the perpetrators could not be
      established. Unfortunately, included in this category were all of the
      stabbings and the attack on a local television reporter.”
      The DA did announce the arrest of four individuals: Felarca, and
      William Planer and Porfirio Paz, who were arrested on charges of assault
      with a deadly weapon or by means of force likely to inflict great
      bodily injury and participating in a riot, and Michael Williams, who was
      arrested today in Yolo County on charges of assault with a deadly
      weapon and participating in a riot.
      http://www.berkeleyside.com/2017/07/19/berkeley-middle-school-teacher-yvette-felarca-arrested-charges-inciting-riot/

      • Watch the videos. Felarca did not have a deadly weapon. Also the guy she was facing was over 6 feet tall and weighed a good 180 lbs while she is about 5 feet 2 inches and weighs about 105. There was no assault on her part “by means of force likely to inflict great bodily injury”. If you listen to the tapes all she tells the guy is to get off the street. She did not incite a riot.

        • California Defender

          Yes, watch the video!

          Clearly she attacks the victim (height and weight of the victim is irrelevant) who showed absolutely no aggression towards her. He doesn’t even talk to her or even defend himself from the assault. He attempts repeatedly to evade her and calls for the police to intervene when he can’t.

          She then proceeds to push him and then assaults him with a hail of punches which incites a violent riot where a mob knocks him to the ground as he is punched and kicked even more. The police then intervene which may have saved the victim’s life.

          She has been charged with very serious felonies which may result in a long prison sentence and, if convicted, will be strike under California’s “three strikes” law.

        • lspanker

          You don’t need to have a deadly weapon to be arrested and charged with simple assault.

        • Bobby

          So if I hit someone who is taller than me, no harm no foul? Thanks, Internet lawyer!

        • AmericanMark

          “Listen to the tapes”? Huh? How about watching the video? Your little troll friend attacked someone. Did you miss that part? She incited her little masked gang to attack someone. Did you miss that part? She didn’t deny the attack when she was interviewed by Tucker Carlson, she bragged about it. Since she’s not denying what she did, why are you?

        • zzz

          How can you watch that video and not find her reprehensible?

    • Mike L

      Do you work for the Onion?

      • lspanker

        Eveningstar is a well-known local fruit-loop and a tireless defender of Felarca and her BAMN mob.

    • Jenjen

      The idiot chick was caught on video! Should have been prosecuted from the beginning but better late than never.

      • The evidence on the video did not get any better a year later. The DA already concluded, having reviewed all the evidence, Felarca was not guilty of anything.

        • Jenjen

          Are you on drugs or just retarded??

          • lspanker

            Maybe both?

        • Nunya Beeswax

          DAs cannot conclude that people are “not guilty of anything.” They can decline to prosecute because they don’t think a crime has been committed, or because they lack sufficient evidence to secure a conviction. Findings of guilty or not guilty require a court procedure, and within the statute of limitations people can be prosecuted for anything they’ve done at any time–even if the DA has previously examined evidence and decided not to prosecute.

    • Mo

      No, they did not decide “not to prosecute”, it took this long to decide WHO to prosecute. Since this domestic terrorist is on film assaulting somebody, calling for violence, and ran around giving interviews after the fact in which she proudly admitted what she did and called for more of the same, I think it was a pretty easy decision.

      • Jorge Carolinos

        I find it a bit odd that a person who accused the other side of violence revels in it.

        I’m going to guess she gets some National Lawyers Guild type lawyer who is going to ramble on about her rights, while it seems she wants others rights taken away. I of course want her to be given all the rights she deserves in this situation, I just find it comical that a person who hates our liberties and rights is probably going to weasel her way through this whole episode the best she can. It would be interesting if she said, “I want the state to treat me the way I would want the state to treat a “fascist” in my situation, then she would go directly to jail without a trial.

        Her rights and liberties stop where she feels like it, others people’s rights and liberties stop where she feels like it, based on their politics.

    • lspanker

      Thanks for that opinion from the clueless goo-goo liberal perspective.

    • SoCal482

      You got the ‘witch’ part right. The rest – not so much.

      So you know more than the DA? Sure, buddy. PS – Hillary lost. Look in the mirror – your team ran her – with ‘Free Stuff’ Bernie as a backup. Don’t blame us.

      • Truth.Is.Marching

        Many of these types of leftists believe Hillary Clinton is Alt-right.

    • clearly you have never actually been near a criminal court proceeding

      • Obviously you know nothing about criminal Due Process. The standard of proof for an arrest of basedn on a criminal statute is reasonable cause. Proof beyond a reasonable doubt is the highest standard of proof and is used in criminal cases AFTER Felarca has a jury trial. Only after it has been proved in a criminal jury trial that she violated some criminal statute can she be said to be guilty of anything. You have no basis of writing Felarca committed “a criminal act”. Whether she is “suspected” of committing a criminal act has little relevance in this analysis or our criminal system of justice. The basis of her arrest occurred over a year ago and the Sacramento District Attorney having reviewed the evidence including the video(s) concluded in the summer of 2016, Felarca did not commit a crime nor was there enough evidence to charge her much less convict her. You want to tell me the evidence got better with the passage of time? That never happens. This is a witch hunt.

        • you’re talking gibberish now. no one said shes been convicted yet, only arrested. you dont need a jury trial to get an arrest warrant… And getting an arrest warrant a year after the incident is not that unusual. the evidence is also clear showing her hitting and assaulting people who shared different points of view.

          • lspanker

            What to you mean “now”? As if she hasn’t done that before?

          • anposter

            Or since, for that matter. She’s also on videos from April 15 attacking at least two other people, both adjacent to Civic Center Park and at Center and Shattuck.

    • anposter

      Neo-Nazi William Planer was arrested on the same day for similar crimes at the same event. Is that also ridiculous?
      I’m glad to hear of both arrests.

      • Truth.Is.Marching

        He also did illegal acts, and I’m glad he was locked up as well. Glad to have the law finally reach out and take some of these people perpetrating violence off the streets – on both sides.

    • whatever

      She should have been charged and arrested then, and the Sacramento DA should have been fired.

    • srsanbo

      I like the leftist spin “an incident that occurred”, not “based on a criminal act she is suspected of committing”. So subtle but so effective. You, madam, are a sheep of the lowest order.

      • Obviously you know nothing about criminal Due Process. The standard of proof for a arrest of a criminal statute is reasonable cause. Proof beyond a reasonable doubt is the highest standard of proof and is used in criminal cases AFTER Felarca has a jury trial. Only after it has been proved in a criminal jury trial that she violated some criminal statute can she be said to be guilty of anything. You have no basis of writing Felarca committed “a criminal act”. Whether she is “suspected” of committing a criminal act has little relevance in this analysis or our criminal system of justice. The basis of her arrest occurred over a year ago and the Sacramento District Attorney having reviewed the evidence including the video(s) concluded in the summer of 2016 Felarca did not commit a crime nor was there enough evidence to charge her much less convict her. You want to tell me the evidence got better with the passage of time? That never happens. This is a witch hunt.

        • srsanbo

          She was arrested. *thump* That was the mic dropping. All that bleating. Hope you feel better.

    • Enderby

      The Feds step in to do the job when the locals fail to do theirs. Read a history book, particularly the section on school integration in the South in the 1960’s. Maybe that will help you understand what happened here.

    • AmericanMark

      Statute of Limitations, it’s a real thing. It takes a witch hunt to catch a witch.

  • JoeLin Y

    She and the BUSD needs to be sued for all they got.

    • she should never have been let anywhere near our children!

      • JCJ Bike

        They can’t fire her until she is convicted of a felony. This charge is a felony charge and it was caught on video and she has significant video of her justifying violence.

        You never know how these things will go but if she loses this trial, she loses her job and the penalty is potentially 5+ years in prison.

        What will be sad is if she pleads down to some kind of misdemeanor and the school system doesn’t have a legit reason to fire her.

      • foskten10

        Imagine what she’s been “teaching” the kids in her classes…

  • Forrest

    She will go to jail for quite a long time. Sure they will arrest others.

    • flashsteve

      Not going to happen. She will get, at most a very short sentence, and probation. First time offender with no prior history. I’m not saying that is right, just reality.

      • California Defender

        She has been arrested before, according to Berkeleyside.

        Also, she has been charged with very serious felonies: assault by means of force likely to inflict great bodily injury, inciting a riot, and participating in a riot.

        Her criminal activity was caught on tape and there are many witnesses including dozens of police officers. The DA won’t have to put in too much effort to win a felony conviction against her and a long prison sentence.

        • Brandy

          And this felony conviction will take her out of the school sysyem as well.

          • California Defender

            In Berkeley? I don’t know. I wouldn’t be surprised to hear that many of their teachers are felons.

            The kids in that school district must be terrified.

  • Jorge Carolinos

    I can’t wait until she is referred to as a political prisoner.