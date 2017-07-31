Op-Eds

Self-care is a journey from imagination to lived liberation

quotecard_selfcare

By | Special to the Daily Cal

Related Posts

As one of the chosen 1,000 Black people of the world to attend UC Berkeley at any given time, I can proudly say that I am a blessing and gift to this campus for existing. I wasn’t always aware of my #BlackWomxnMagic, though; the universe has allowed many mentors and experiences (read: trials and tribulations) into my life to cultivate a sense of radical self-love that has given me the fortitude and resilience to make it to my last year at UC Berkeley. That being said, I wanted to share my story to assist my fellow marginalized brothers, sisters and siblings that are in the midst of their self-care journeys.

To keep it real: “self-care” on this campus is an overused buzzword constantly conflated with the phrase “work hard, play hard.” For example, after a brutal finals week, maybe you decide to do something grandiose, such as study abroad somewhere. This is a commonly “accepted” notion of self-care that will not face scrutiny from others. You adhered to the standards of toxic workaholic syndrome, drunk on self-sacrifice, in pursuit of the highest GPA, the most competitive internship and baddest-ass resume. You are “deserving” of your extravagant engagement with “self-care” because you indentured yourself into the normalization of suffering that validates that you are not a waste of space on campus. While this may work for some students, I am convinced that this binary is not for everyone, and especially not for structurally marginalized students (such as myself).

Ever since my freshman year I have had to work two jobs (yes, even with financial aid) in order to support myself and my family whilst taking a full load of classes; aligning myself to the UC Berkeley student standards mentioned above. Forget self-care, I was self-sacrificing to survive, and I was okay with that because I needed to count my blessings that I even got to come here as a low-income, first-generation college student with the chance to lift myself out of poverty post graduation.

In 2014 that dream was shattered. The beginnings of the #blacklivesmatter movement awakened me to the reality that the promises of the UC Berkeley degree does not exempt me from the possibility of death by virtue of being a Black woman in AmeriKKKa. Therefore, it is not surprising that toward the end of my junior year I had passed one of the many UC Berkeley student rites of passage: having my first mental breakdown.

I thank the forces of the universe that embraced me with compassion and empathy during my lowest point for I received a great revelation: I do not deserve the conditions of existence that I was given as a poor Black (and now mentally disabled) womxn. Surviving is no longer enough for me to live well. I am worthy and deserving of more support to get through my college career (and beyond) despite these burdens. These thoughts stayed in my heart and became the psychological activation energy I needed to finally pursue a path of healing and restoration as I work towards my internal liberation from these toxic UC Berkeley ideologies.

My first act of radical self-care that I took on was sleeping regularly. Truly, the first few weeks after resolving to do it were so hard. Days would end so much quicker and many times I could not finish assignments or skipped readings. At first I felt a deep sense of shame that I had chosen sleep over my GPA, but then I realized that I was so much more calm and aware in my day-to-day engagements I felt alive.

This led to another important act of self-love: Learning how to be radically vulnerable and ask for help. Saving face is an essential posture of the UC Berkeley student that no longer served me in my self-care journey. Being vocal about legitimizing my struggles not only got me the resources/accommodations I needed, but also expanded my ride-or-die network of folks who I could trust my life with.

As I was no longer adhering to the destructive UC Berkeley ideologies with my new standards of self-care, I came to a final revelation as a marginalized person I had redefined what excellence and success meant to me outside of the expectations of the UC Berkeley institution. I trusted in the process that the universe put me on, and now I have gotten a lot of the same outcomes that are expected of UC Berkeley students with a 1000 percent decrease in self-sacrifice. Find your magic formula for holistic health and wellness. I assure you that it’s worth it and will be applicable for the rest of your life because the ableist capitalist white supremacist patriarchy is not going away anytime soon.

Stay blessed, fam.

Brittney Enin is an extroverted, #BlackWomxnMagical, fifth-year majoring in public health with an emphasis on structural equity and racial justice. You can follow her on Twitter @NerdQween.

Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comment policy
  • JJ Scott

    *About the author:*

    Brittney Enin is a distinguished professional racism perpetuator, and expert purveyor of victimhood in 17 unique subjects. A proudly self-professed “blessing” and “gift” to her campus, she currently majors in Advanced Virtue Signalling at the Department of -ist and -ism Sciences at UC Berkeley, specializing in “ableist capitalist white supremacist patriarchies.”

    Her current work focuses on a national collaborative effort to formulate a mathematical proof for the leading hypothesis that not “all lives” matter.

    Brittney’s numerous career accolades include: being marginalized, deserving, black, poor, a daughter of uneducated parents, mentally disabled, an “indentured servant of normalized suffering”, being hired for two jobs, and a counter of blessings.

    Editors note: since the time of this writing, Britney’s Certificate of Marginalization was customarily rescinded, as she was recently awarded the more prestigious Certificate of Structural Marginalization. Congratulations, Brittney!

    Brittney is also widely known for being an inspiration to other: After being diagnosed with “Toxic Workaholic Syndrome” at a low point in her career, Britney initially tried to cope by washing down her sorrows with excess workahol. However, she was routinely found by her concerned colleagues, passed out on the floor “drunk on self-sacrifice.” After hitting rock bottom, she discovered a phenomenon known as ‘the radical self-love of sleep’ and began clinical treatments with prescriptions of Vulnerability (sold under the brand name Humility). Her success after recovery has been a testament to many.

    In addition to working hard, she also loves to “play hard”: In here spare time she enjoys traveling around her beloved home nation of AmeriKKKa, and enjoys exhausting energy obsessing over an ostracized and marginalized group of 2000 crusty old degenerates in white magician costumes. Additionally, she is a fond peddler of the dark arts as an avid practitioner of “BlackWomxnMagic.” She has also been a lifelong follower of the Church of the Forces of the Universe, attending her congregation weekly on Mondays.

    Our very diverse staff here at dailycal, consisting of 3/5 Asian females, welcomes all additional questions about Brittney’s “baddest-ass resume.” Please feel free to inquire in the comments section, below.

    (Brittney, if you happen to read this, please know that it is satire, and in all seriousness I hope you recover from your illness, as well as realize that you, like most others, have been brainwashed by the systemic indoctrination that pervades our society, and is especially concentrated in academia, by which Berkeley is a leader in this regard. I’m glad you’ve realized the value of sleep and asking for help; I have myself had multiple nervous breakdowns from being overextended and overworked for unsustainable lengths of time, so I can certainly empathize with that situation.)

  • CalSquared

    Lol, hundreds of thousands of people have graduated from Berkeley despite its apparently “destructive” ideologies.

  • Amy Eden Jollymore

    You are a light. Thank you for sharing your story, and struggles. Self-care is preventative medicine (just one of the reasons we must do it) that can change the course of our lives. What self-care is today was born from the civil rights and women’s libration movements of mid- last century—an artifact of those movements is the book “Our Bodies Ourselves.” Also at that time, the Black Panthers set up free clinics across the U.S. for black and marginalized people in reaction to the fact that the wellbeing of certain Americans wasn’t being cherished or served by doctors. Some things we must take into our own hands. Self-care and wellbeing are human rights and our responsibility too. #bravo

    • California Defender

      While I commend your adherence to self-care, you cheer on the divisiveness and racism that this person promotes which is in opposition to healthy self-care and emotional well-being. Even your own comment extols the actions of a racist organization that “served” their own community only as a method to spread propaganda.

      I hope these are not the values you are teaching your daughter.

    • lspanker

      So how many hits on the ol’ water pipe did it take you to come up with that profound statement?

  • lspanker

    Babbling nonsense, proof positive that so-called “diversity” is a ploy for filling Cal with mediocre minds that can be easily manipulated…

    • ogkeat

      Just because you don’t understand or relate to what is being written doesn’t mean you have to criticize. What are you actually offering to the conversation?

      • lspanker

        I understand quite clearly. This is complete emotive nonsense – the fact that this child is privileged enough to receive an opportunity to study at a world class institution funded in many cases by the same people she chooses to hate, doesn’t prevent her from playing the victim card.

Tags No tags yet