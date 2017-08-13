BUSD teacher Yvette Felarca arraigned for assault, causing a riot

BUSD teacher Yvette Felarca was formally arraigned Thursday on one count of assault, one count of participating in an illegal riot and one count of causing a riot, according to the Sacramento District Attorney’s office.

Felarca, a counter-protester in a white nationalist protest confrontation, was arrested after a video surfaced of her attacking a member of the white nationalist group, the Traditionalist Worker’s Party.

Felarca claimed self-defense in court. Felarca’s attorney Shanta Driver maintains that police should have stepped in earlier, according to KTVU.

Supporters of Felarca rallied outside the courtroom demanding that her charges be dropped.

Felarca and Driver are members of By Any Means Necessary, or BAMN, a left-wing political organization dedicated to affirmative action, integration and other civil rights issues.

Further proceedings for the arraignment will continue October 4 at 1:30 p.m.

Contact Atira Nair at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @atirastar.a