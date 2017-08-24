Campus

Ann Coulter to join Milo Yiannopoulos’ ‘Free Speech Week,’ Steve Bannon unconfirmed

coulter_cc_gageskidmore-copy
Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons

By | Senior Staff

Related Posts

Conservative author Ann Coulter will join Milo Yiannopoulos during his “Free Speech Week” at UC Berkeley next month.

Yiannopoulos, a controversial right-wing speaker, was invited back to campus by a campus conservative newspaper, the Berkeley Patriot. This comes after his previous event, hosted by Berkeley College Republicans, was canceled Feb. 1 because of the violent protest that erupted on Sproul Plaza. Coulter, who was also invited to speak on campus by BCR in April, will be visiting campus as well after her event was postponed and eventually canceled because of security disagreements between BCR and the campus administration.

Although The Chronicle of Higher Education first reported that Yiannopoulos, Coulter and Steve Bannon were all invited to speak in September, campus spokesperson Dan Mogulof said the campus was only aware that Yiannopoulos and Coulter have been confirmed. Beyond that, the campus was unaware of other speakers being confirmed.

“The campus’s understanding is that invitations have gone out to Yiannopoulos and Coulter and they have been confirmed,” Mogulof said. “We did not invite these people, so any information we have is secondhand.”

Pranav Jandhyala, the news editor for the Berkeley Patriot, said he could not confirm that speakers aside from Yiannopoulos would be attending Free Speech Week in September.

“We have no comment on that at this time,” Jandhyala said of Bannon and Coulter being invited to campus.

Chancellor Carol Christ sent an email Wednesday morning in which she confirmed that Yiannopoulos has been invited back to campus. She emphasized in her email the importance of freedom of expression and advised that if people feel the need to protest upcoming events, they should do so peacefully.

Free Speech Week is scheduled to take place from Sept. 24-27.

Chantelle Lee is the city news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @ChantelleHLee.

Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comment policy
  • Barbara Ocock

    I have to admit that I find women like Ann Coulter even more vile than like-minded men. Why? Because i hold out hope that Women can do better. Plus (after reading comments) you people are all so pseudo-intellectual crazy and think you are so clever! WHAT is clever about blind hate? That it takes real mental contortion to justify it? You think turn-around makes it so? Nope.

  • R.E.A.L Human Rights

    There is an obvious solution to this problem, for anyone who seriously is concerned about the law, free speech, and public safety. It is very clear that the University of California, the city of Berkeley, and state of California has a serious problem in law enforcement organization here. So the obvious answer is to use a U.S. National Park area for any such public speeches and gathering. The nearest U.S. National Park is at the Tilden Nature Area, 600 Canon Dr, Berkeley, CA 94708, in terms of driving it is about 15 minutes for the University of California in Berkeley. You would, of course, have to contact the National Park Service and complete a First Amendment permit for such a demonstration in the U.S. National Park area. But when you have such events on a U.S. federal area, you are no longer depending on the level of organization and commitment of university, city, and state to the U.S. Constitution, but the Federal Government itself. You need a Public Gathering Permit which you can obtain at the following link; there is no charge for processing permits for First Amendment public gatherings: https://www.nps.gov/nama/planyourvisit/upload/Public-Gathering-Application-2014-final-with-DOI-seal-fillable-and-dark-linesFinalse-2.pdf

  • Rod Quigley

    Chantelle has absolutely no factual basis to call Milo a “Controversial right-wing speaker”. Milo is a libertarian, and Chantelle is faking news…again.

  • CSears

    It turns out the Kyle Chapman, a brave patriot arrested by the big bad govmint during one of the previous protests, has a couple of priors. This selfless freedom fighter was convicted in 1993 for felony robbery and in 2001 for grand theft. He may be going on a Federal vacation for awhile. Maybe Cheeto will pardon him.

    • FreedomFan

      Good. Now let’s put some violent antifa thugs in prison too.

    • zzz

      wears clownish mask
      5 Eric Clanton
      0 Kyle Chapman

      Dresses like clown
      5 Eric Clanton
      5 Kyle Chapman

      spoiled college man baby
      5 Eric Clanton
      0 Kyle Chapman

      conspiracy buffoon
      5 Eric Clanton
      5 Kyle Chapman

      hero of the stupid
      5 Eric Clanton
      5 Kyle Chapman

      Eric Clanton wins
      25 Eric Clanton
      15 Kyle Chapman

      • CSears

        You may get add that Chapman is already a two-time felon now destined for long term post-graduate work at a state institution.

        I’m happy if both get taken off the streets. But Chapman gets feted by conservatives. Just as that pederast Milo is invited by the BCR.

        • zzz

          felon
          0 Eric Clanton
          5 Kyle Chapman

          soon to be a convicted felon
          5 Eric Clanton
          5 Kyle Chapman

  • FreedomFan

    Racists are racially intolerant; Berkeley is ideologically intolerant.
    Only marxists need apply.

  • hardknocks2014

    ‘Yard Sale Barbie’ doesn’t have anything to say that interests me, so I won’t be attending. The worst thing one can do to a Republican is ignore them when they are trying to make everything about them.

    “What if they threw a war and nobody came?”

    “Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery” and certainly applies when one sees Republicans imitating the Hippies by demanding their right to free speech. This is admitting how effective freedom of speech has been for underdogs in the past and how badly they want to tempt others into duplicating past Republican mistakes by denying them access (making themselves appear to be victims).

    The most effective form of protest against people whom are ‘legends in their own minds’ is simply laughing at the inane and ridiculous things they say. We are making a serious mistake when we attach importance to what they think and say. They are self-agrandizing sociopaths, deserving of our total dismissal. Who cares what they say? They are getting paid for making people react, what if they started failing to do that?

    They would have failed, no longer able to make their living by provoking others.

    Isn’t that the whole point?

    Making the ‘Yard Sale Barbies’ irrelevant?

    Republicans have never brought me anything but misery, trying to force their morals on me by defiling every decent tenet ever proclaimed in Christian texts. I don’t even care what they think anymore, they are irrelevant to reality – where I choose to live the rest of my life.

    If I could find anyone more effective at destroying the Republican Party than Trump, I would have to consider supporting them (sarcasm).

    Hearing Trump speak is like hearing Coulter fart, funny in a (R) base sort of way.

    • zzz

      Your obsession with what other people are up to is republican.

    • FreedomFan

      Yes that would be great:
      Just ignore people you don’t agree with.
      Now get the antifa thugs to do the same.

  • mercurywoodrose

    this is what a bunch of college students feels is a vital expression of free speech? these are all ideologues and morons, anti intellectuals with not a single fresh idea among them. of course they should be allowed to speak, but how about some real students organizing some real speakers on campus as a protest? i feel sorry for these so called conservative students, who are obviously intellectually stunted and are a blight on any college campus.

    • Jorge Carolinos

      Who are we claiming is intellectual?

    • roccolore

      Fascist Democrats like you have no problem when Jew-haters and black supremacists. like Louis Farrakhan speak on campus.

    • Killer Marmot

      Neither Coulter or Yiannopoulos are morons. There are certainly provocateurs and we can be sure that they have many opinions you disagree with. But to assume that because you disagree with someone that they must be stupid is … poor thinking.

      • CSears

        They are not morons. They appeal to morons and get paid for it. Outside of that, I don’t think they have a real job.

        • Killer Marmot

          When they show up, you can go to their talk and maybe ask a question or two afterwords. That way you can point out the flaws in their opinions.

          • CSears

            I’m well aware of Coulter and Yiannopoulos’ opinions. These are well known and their Berkeley appearance will offer nothing new. I can imagine a conservative speaker coming to Berkeley and attending and questioning but these are just rabble rousers speaking to and inflaming the rabble. I don’t need to attend that and I do think less of the BCR for offering it.

          • California Defender

            I don’t think you really know Ann or Milo and neither does Berkeley as evidenced by its consistently violent rejection of the freedom of speech. You call them rabble rousers because they don’t align with your agenda and refuse to attend.

            See, this is the difference between us. I’d happily go an listen to Bill Maher or Lewis Black. Laugh when they’re funny, agree when they’re right, and challenge when they’re not. And maybe, just maybe, change my opinion.

            That’s why I call myself an intellectual. Try it out.

          • CSears

            No one is saying that Yiannopoulos doesn’t have the freedom of speech to express his pro-pederasty views. You seem to be interested in hearing about that. Tickets will be available.

            I’m glad that you also find Lewis Black and Bill Maher interesting. For myself as I have said, I could imagine seeing a conservative intellectual speak at Wheeler. They’d have to be someone of accomplishment, someone of ideas. If you find Yiannopoulos and Coulter meet that criteria, so be it.

            No one should call themselves an intellectual. They should let others offer that. You haven’t as yet said anything that rises to that level.

          • California Defender

            Pro-pederasty? Careful Sears, that could be considered slander. I recommend everyone eschew simianesque excrement slinging.

            Yiannopoulos and Coulter have achieved a place of influence in the marketplace of ideas. That is not simply my opinion.

            As for being an intellectual, we must consult the dictionary to put us on the same page:

            1. a person of superior intellect.

            2. a person who places a high value on or pursues things of interest to the intellect or the more complex forms and fields of knowledge, as aesthetic or philosophical matters, especially on an abstract and general level.

            3. an extremely rational person; a person who relies on intellect rather than on emotions or feelings.

            4. a person professionally engaged in mental labor, as a writer or teacher.

            While anyone is free to apply #1 to me, my humility and bashfulness would politely reject it. Thus, it is #2-4 which I apply to myself as one cannot with reasonable certainty attach those definitions to anyone but the self.

          • CSears

            I get to say that your Milo is a pederasty advocate because he is on record as promoting pederasty. It is why CPAC disinvited him.

            https://www.google.com/amp/heavy.com/news/2017/02/milo-yiannopolous-pedophilia-transcript-pederasty-video-full-sex-boys-men-catholic-priest-cpac-quotes/amp/

            But the BCR and CalPatriot are evidently good with this. Y’all are disgusting.

          • California Defender

            You’re really going to use Heavy as a source? Please try harder.

            But I will discuss from the transcript of Milo’s interview what I assume you think is disgusting by way of his own response:

            “You’re misunderstanding what pedophilia means. Pedophilia is not a
            sexual attraction to somebody 13-years-old who is sexually mature.
            Pedophilia is attraction to children who have not reached puberty.”

            Even if painfully direct, he’s correct. As he suffered from sexual molestation by the hands of the Catholic Church, he is allowed to be. Place British gallows humour on top of that directness and you get something that disgusts the American establishment for (public) gain. I imagine the private discussions are much more sympathetic.

          • CSears

            Ok, I get it. You’re disgusting and on ignore.

          • California Defender

            Resorting to insults while stuffing fingers in your ears? Just another typical leftist.

            I had hope that you were more than just that. How disappointing.

  • zzz

    Milo is an entertaining comic, there is something wrong with Coulter.

  • I could not find any information on Jacob F. Grant who is suppose to be their Opinion Editor. No indication he is a student at Cal. It appears California Patriot may not be a student organization.

  • James Presley-Nelson is listed as the Managing Editor of the California Patriot. The only one I could find does live in San Francisco. He does not indicate he is a student at Cal. Here is his facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/james.presleynelson/about?lst=100005572061803%3A543126441%3A1503609099

  • Identities of people at California Patriot. Their website is here: http://www.californiapatriot.org/magazine/about/ and they list their staff there. They are supposed to be a student organization but their Editor In Chief is listed and Brendan Pinder who identifies himself on his facebook page as a FORMER student at Cal andformer writer with the Daily Cal.. Here is his facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/brendanmpinder?lst=100005572061803%3A1837884474%3A1503608424 He is the guy on the left in the photo.

    • zzz

      Your concern here with who is doing what is because you are opposed to right wing doxxing?

      • My concern is California Patriot aka Berkeley Patriot are suppose to be student organizations in order to invite Bannon, Milo or Ann Coulter to speak on campus. If they are not student organizations then this is fraud and possibly a crime. Their proposed speakers do not belong on campus and the speakers they have invited have no right to make presentations at the university. The people who are inviting them to speak are not students..

        • California Defender

          A crime? Which law would they be breaking?

          Why do the speakers “not belong” on campus?

          Why do they have “no right” to present?

          • CSears

            California Penal Code §§ 532

            Every person who knowingly and designedly, by any false or fraudulent representation or pretense, defrauds any other person of money, labor, or property, whether real or personal, or who causes or procures others to report falsely of his or her wealth or mercantile character, and by thus imposing upon any person obtains credit, and thereby fraudulently gets possession of money or property, or obtains the labor or service of another, is punishable in the same manner and to the same extent as for larceny of the money or property so obtained

            If California Patriot claims to be a student organization and isn’t and they sold tickets then they are fraudulently misrepresenting themselves in a commercial transaction.

          • California Defender

            Did they sell tickets? Doubt it. But you did spur me to investigate if California Patriot is an official student organization at Berkeley.

            They have been since 2014.

            So now you (or Ms. Eveningstar if you’re not up to the task) are down to my last two questions.

          • CSears

            They’ve been around since 2000. Dunno where you divinedthe 2014 number. Still the question, unanswered and apparently sekret, is whether they are a ‘student’ organization or a student organization. Do they actually have any registered UC Berkeley students?

          • California Defender

            From the UCB site I examined which included a copy of their bylaws dated 2014. Glad to know they’ve been around for much longer.

            As for “students”, I would imagine that even the administration of UCB is able to discern who among them is and isn’t. Or do I assume too much of their skill? Judging by their graduates, perhaps I do.

          • The speakers have to be sponsored and invited by a student organization and the Berkeley Patriot cancelled Free Speech Week on Friday, September 22, 2017. The whole thing “Free Speech Week” was FAKE NEWS and a HOAX as the students never signed the contract or paid the fees. Rather the University had to pay thousands of dollars for security for Milo to come on campus for 15 minutes though uninvited and not student sponsored. I would like the members of the Berkeley Patriot and Milo be billed to pay for the security for Milo’s appearance rather than the University have to come up with the money.

          • California Defender

            Free Speech Week could not happen at Berkeley because there is no free speech there. The administration made it impossible to host and most headliners decided that risking their lives is not worth it.

            It would be like going to Berlin in 1942 to speak about democracy. They’ll wait until it looks more like 1945.

            Enjoy basking in the dimming rays of your totalitarianism while it lasts.

        • California Defender

          As I recently found out (from 30 seconds of research), California Patriot is an official student organization at UCB.

          Can you answer any of my questions below?

          • But not Berkeley Patriot. The people they have on their page have all graduated and are not currently enrolled students at Cal. Berkeley Patriot is perpetrating a fraud.

          • California Defender

            Don’t be daft, they’re the same organization but are looking to focus more on local issues, hence the name change.

            The effort to support and defend the freedom of speech is being won at the national level, so it’s time to focus on pockets where it is largely absent, like Berkeley.

    • Killer Marmot

      You seem eager to make sure that everyone knows what Brendan Pinder looks like. Is his appearance important to this debate?

  • David Power

    If you are to push back against the Lefts unremitting attack on white America, first you need to understand their tactics:

    First they will try to silence you. If that doesn’t work they will attack you verbally and where possible, physically.

    They will contrive numerous disgusting pejoratives with which to label you.

    Fatuous, vile, slanderous accusations, specifically designed to camouflage their own seething hatred and to justify their own violence against you.

    And when you do finally retaliate, they will instantly attempt to play the victim and paint you as the aggressor.

    They will then use this to push for increasingly unjust laws aimed at stripping away your rights and legal protections, as well as further justification for continuing their violent actions against you.

    These tactics are right out of their ‘Rules for Radicals’ hand book…

    “If at first you can’t shame them into silence, goad them into violence. Then try again.”

    Thankfully, Milo and Ann are both aware of these tactics and if you plan to get involved, so should you be.

    • CSears

      More likely we’ll just ignore you.

      • California Defender

        I hope so! Just a nice, fun, peaceful event with a free exchange of ideas and a few brilliant off-color zingers from Milo.

        is that too much to ask for?

        • CSears

          I’m sure your favorite pederasty advocate will shoot off a few zingers. The BCR has very poor judgment.

          • California Defender

            As they say of the pen and the sword, a well placed zinger is far more powerful than all the club-wielding bullies in black the left can pay for.

    • s randall

      No one is calling you people stupid.

    • mercurywoodrose

      we will call out stupid ideas and empty rhetoric, and mob appeals, and whiny deplorable babies. bring on a good speaker, we will respect their ideas even if we disagree. the problem right now is that the so called conservative movement is an entirely fascist, anti intellectual movement bent on social destruction and violence. we will defend ourselves from you, and we will speak truth to power. sorry that you are all idiots. its not slander, its a fact. ps i am calling these people stupid, cause they are. they need to shut up for once and try to learn something.

      • Jorge Carolinos

        Anyone who uses the buzz phrase “speaking truth to power,” has no intellectual claims.

      • roccolore

        Fascist Democrats like you are cowards.

      • FreedomFan

        You can always tell the good guys from the bad guys:
        The bad guys try to censor free speech.

      • California Defender

        “…we will respect their ideas even if we disagree.”

        Written in between calling people whiny, deplorable, babies, fascists, anti-intellectual, idiots, stupid, and finished with “they need to shut up”.

        Comical, but sad. I’m guessing your a student at Berkeley majoring in rhetoric. Good luck with that.

  • David Power

    For the casual reader here to truly understand the nonsensical hate-filled alt-Left angst that permeates this site, first you’ll need to understand that the Left is quintessentially irrational.

    I’ll say it again, in case that didn’t get through – Leftists are at war with reality.

    This is why invoking logic, facts, irrefutable proof, superlative arguments, etc., is generally futile in dealing with them.

    Their entire body of expression arises out of a wilful suppression of observable fact in what could be described as a mass psychosis that is fuelled by… social esteem.

    They want to be popular. They want to be liked. They want to feed off Twitbook likes, friendings, comment section up-votes and so on.

    That’s why they virtue-signal and always gravitate towards echo chamber sites like this one: to thrive on the nectar of approval.

    They are of the same cloth as those who vocally supported Hitler or Stalin were cut from: go-along-to-get-alongers.

    They have no logic-based, robustly structured, consistent argument matrix; instead, their language is rhetorical, emotive, sensual, impulsive, hysterical, accusative, but never rational.

    Once you understand this, you’ll also understand why it is the Left you always see rioting in the streets, attacking strangers and violently closing down debates.

    When your entire world view can not withstand the slightest scrutiny without unraveling, violence and censorship, are your only recourse.

    • mercurywoodrose

      david power, who are you? cause you really are out of your league here. try writing a book report on stuart little or something.

      • BerkeleyMews

        Not much in your arsenal, Bunky.

    • FreedomFan

      Well said. Thank you.

    • California Defender

      👏 👏 👏 Post of the month!

      Your sagacious observation of the left drills to the root cause of these violent protests.

    • Rod Quigley

      Insane in the membrane…insane in the brain! Time to move on from these Stalinists…if they did not receive Soros money, no one would notice these nutjobs.

  • the devil

    It’s just another ruse to get students to waste their precious time and flunk out. It’s a weeding process, same for years and years.

  • rijman

    A different and better message from Christ than Dirks message before Milo was scheduled in February where Dirks condemned the speaker and practically invited rioters. At least Christ is calling for a peaceful protest. There will be protests although I doubt they will be peaceful. September could have the worst rioting yet.

  • Jack Spencer

    And who will be paying for the extensive damages?

    • BerkeleyMews

      Off-campus or on-campus?

      • zzz

        The tax payer, insurance companies, for people who can’t get insurance because of the regular leftists rioting, business owners.

    • Killer Marmot

      My preference is the people who caused them, usually thugs in black masks these days. Sadly, that doesn’t seem to be the way it works.

  • s randall

    It would be great to get this stuff over with in one fell swoop, but these people all have big egos and won’t want to share the limelight. Unfortunately for students they probably have midterms to study for in late September, and all the unwanted distractions will make it harder for them to get their work done.

    • BerkeleyMews

      That’s a bizarre thought. Would you have said the same if these were speakers of color?

      • s randall

        Depends. It is interesting that I have some understanding of the ideological differences between a Jessie Jackson, an Al Sharpton and a John Lewis, but I have no idea what the differences are between the gang of four mentioned here.

        • BerkeleyMews

          Again, why should three people share the same stage just because you lump them together and have no interest in what they have to say?

          • s randall

            You must be smarter than you seem.

          • BerkeleyMews

            Again, why would speakers and those who want to hear them follow your wishes? You have an outsized sense of your own importance.

          • s randall

            Sure. The speakers will not want to share the limelight with each other. Like a bunch of pigs at the trough, they want it all for themselves. As a taxpayer and donor, I would rather achieve some economies of scale in hosting these people.

    • FreedomFan

      “Unwanted” — by whom? Newsflash: There will always be people who disagree with you, comrade snowflake.

  • Ranger Bagel

    Help me figure out who The California Patriot is. Their group invited Bannon and company, but they are suspiciously anonymous. Who did the university work with to plan these engagements? Why are we denied their identities?
    https://web.archive.org/web/20170702085310/http://www.californiapatriot.org/magazine/

    • BerkeleyMews

      Try a FOIA request if you want details.

      • Ranger Bagel

        Mike Wright is the editor of the soon-to-be relaunched Berkeley Patriot, and he is the one, while in the BCR, who invited Milo last time. Their spokesperson is Bryce Kasamoto. According to Wright, they are going to relaunch the paper this week. Keep an eye out for it. It’s the Berkeley Patriot now.

    • BerkPed

      Let us ask Pranav Jandhyala — is Bannon, Breitbart, or Glittering Steel paying you, or anything else, related to these talks?

      • Ranger Bagel

        Mike Wright is the editor of the soon-to-be relaunched Berkeley Patriot, and he is the one, while in the BCR, who invited Milo last time. Their spokesperson is Bryce Kasamoto.

    • If their names are real, their identities are on their website: http://www.californiapatriot.org/magazine/about/ They include: THE STAFF OF THE CALIFORNIA PATRIOT

      THE EDITORIAL STAFF

      Editor-in-Chief, Brendan Pinder

      Managing Editor, James Presley-Nelson

      Opinion Editor, Jacob F. Grant

      CONTRIBUTORS

      Andrew Glidden
      Steven Johnson
      William Kwok
      Shawn Lewis
      Steven Andrew Mireles
      Bobby Saxton
      Alexander Salazar
      Joseph Benapfl

      Lucius CorneliusSulla
      THE BUSINESS STAFF

      Publisher, Shawn Lewis

      THE FOUNDERS

      Kelso G. Barnett
      Tyler R. Monroe

      Anyone recognize any of these names?

      • BerkPed

        I think that is out of date — Benapfl graduated in 2014 https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseph-benapfl-5bb00694/

      • ESPM360

        4chan wannabe alert.

      • Killer Marmot

        Why are you interested in who invited these speakers to campus? Are you trying to intimidate them or encourage people to harass them?

      • Ranger Bagel

        Those are all old. They’re relaunching the paper as The Berkeley Patriot.

        Mike Wright is their editor and he is the one, while in the BCR, who invited Milo last time. Their spokesperson is Bryce Kasamoto.

        The paper should launch this week, according to Wright, so keep an eye out. You can also find these two dudes on social media.

        Don’t be terrible and doxx them. Just keep an eye out for their movements. They need to be held accountable for what they do on campus and politically out in the world.

        • California Defender

          Held accountable for supporting the 1st Amendment along with promoting diversity of thought at a public university that has little?

          How exactly do you do that?

          • Ranger Bagel

            I advocate holding them accountable for what they say while exercising their first-amendment rights. You hold people accountable for their actions by levying social consequences. You’re not protected from backlash by the first amendment.

          • California Defender

            I can’t determine if I agree or not until you define the vague term “social consequences”.

          • Ranger Bagel

            Consequences like social rejection from parties, clubs, groups, and jobs. Many companies, for instance, avoid hiring people who will create hostile work environments, because of moral and liability issues. So, if these cats decide they want to throw their support behind Islamophobic speakers, for instance, companies should know that they’re putting their Muslim employees at risk by hiring them.

            Further, there are lots of student social clubs that might not want racist xenophobes attending events or gatherings in which students of color, Jewish students, or undocumented students might attend. Same thing for queers. Also, many far-right and white nationalist groups are very misogynist and have a history of punishing women with rape; so as a woman, I would want to know if those people were in my community.

            Basically, if you’re going to associate with and enable people and ideologies that put other people at risk, then for many, you are a dangerous person and wouldn’t be welcome at a party, club, or company in which the people you threaten participate.

          • California Defender

            Discrimination/segregation in social groups is fine. I tend to enjoy engaging people with opposite views (as here), but I understand that others may prefer “safe spaces” that eschew critical thinking by reinforcing views via groupthink.

            It gets murky when it comes to employment political discrimination. There is no federal law protecting it, some state laws do, but California is vague. Of course public institutions can’t do that, but private might be able to. Although Google is currently being sued for doing it.

            While you think discrimination is a good thing, remember that it is a double-edged sword. Some companies might discriminate against those you hate while others might against you. Would that be ok with you? FYI, most CEOs identify as conservative according to PEW Research.

          • Ranger Bagel

            Don’t try to appropriate language of social justice to argue in favor of white supremacists. You’re manipulatively using the word “Discrimination” in order to cast white supremacists as somehow ideologically reasonable and akin to just regular people living their lives with no intent to harm others.

            We cannot tolerate racism and nationalism. Don’t be a propagandist and try to cast that as “discrimination” and “segregation.” It’s dishonest. You’re trying to trick liberals into feeling pity for racists so that they can spread their rhetoric of oppression and genocide.

    • “Why are we denied their identities?”

      Maybe they don’t want their windows smashed by violent leftists?

      • Ranger Bagel

        If you’re going to be a media figure, you can’t be anonymous. That’s counterintuitive in a democracy. I have found though, that Mike Wright, who organized the last Milo event, is their editor. Their spokesperson is Bryce Kasamoto. Should be relaunching the paper this week, according to Wright.

      • Ranger Bagel

        They don’t want to face consequences at all. Transparency is essential in a democracy.

    • Phineas Bogg

      Why do you want to know their identities?

      So you can shut down their Free Speech?

      • Ranger Bagel

        So we can ask them questions and hold them accountable. I actually successfully traced this to Mike Wright, who while in the BCR invited Milo to campus the last time. Bryce Kasamoto is their spokesperson. If they’re going to be media figures on campus and invite people to speak on campus, it’s important we know who they are. Nobody can remain in the shadows in a democracy.

        • Phineas Bogg

          And no one can shut down their voices in a Democracy!

          If you disagree with someone’s opinion & shut down their voice before they speak, that is the bahavior of Hitler’s Nazi Germany & at some point your behavior will be used against you by your own community if they don’t like your opinion.

          Very dangerous precedent!

          • Ranger Bagel

            I’m not arguing that we shut down their voice before they speak. They can say whatever they want whenever they want. There are consequences for ones actions, however. If you advocate dehumanizing ideology, for instance, you might face some backlash.

          • Phineas Bogg

            And what would that backlash be specifically?

          • Ranger Bagel

            Social rejection, loss of privileges and job opportunities.

        • Jeff Chang

          What is your name and address?

          • Ranger Bagel

            I didn’t ask for addresses.

      • Ranger Bagel

        So I can properly understand them, and also so we can hold them accountable if they support oppressive power structures and policies.

        • Phineas Bogg

          How would you hold them accountable specifically?

          • Ranger Bagel

            I posted this in reply to another person who asked the same question:

            “Consequences like social rejection from parties, clubs, groups, and jobs. Many companies, for instance, avoid hiring people who will create hostile work environments, because of moral and liability issues. So, if these cats decide they want to throw their support behind Islamophobic speakers, for instance, companies should know that they’re putting their Muslim employees at risk by hiring them.

            Further, there are lots of student social clubs that might not want racist xenophobes attending events or gatherings in which students of color, Jewish students, or undocumented students might attend. Same thing for queers. Also, many far-right and white nationalist groups are very misogynist and have a history of punishing women with rape; so as a woman, I would want to know if those people were in my community.

            Basically, if you’re going to associate with and enable people and ideologies that put other people at risk, then for many, you are a dangerous person and wouldn’t be welcome at a party, club, or company in which the people you threaten participate.”