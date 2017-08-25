Nearly a year after he was first arrested, Sardar Sikandar Wali Zia Khan was sentenced Friday to three years of state prison for raping two campus students.

Khan, who was a UC Berkeley law student at the time of his arrest, initially claimed he was “innocent, 100 percent,” but he chose July 10 to plead no contest to one count of forcible rape and one count of rape by use of drugs. Khan was also ordered to stay away from both victims, identified as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 in court, for at least 10 years, in addition to registering as a sex offender for life.

On Sept. 2016, Khan was arrested for rape and sexual penetration of a student in the campus-affiliated New Sequoia Apartments on Haste Street. In November, a second victim came forward after she recognized his photo as her attacker from a Berkeleyside article on his arrest.

In the police report filed by Jane Doe 2, the second victim, she stated that Khan took her to his apartment while she was heavily intoxicated and forcibly raped her. Each of the felony counts entail a three-year sentence, which Presiding Judge James Cramer ordered Khan to serve concurrently.

During the sentencing, Jane Doe 1 read a statement recounting the events of the night she was raped and her feelings afterwards. She broke down in tears as she described her initial joy at being the first person in her family to go to college when she was first accepted, then her fear of going on campus after being raped for risk of seeing Khan.

“Sometimes I imagine having a conversation with him, because I still have so many unanswered questions,” she said.

Khan must serve at least 85 percent of his three-year sentence before he can be released.

Ashley Wong is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @wongalum.

Correction(s):

A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Jane Doe 2 spoke at the sentencing. In fact, it was Jane Doe 1.