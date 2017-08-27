City

Thousands of counterprotesters flood Berkeley streets after canceled ‘alt-right’ rally

protest_xiaoyeyan_staff3
Xiaoye Yan/File

By | Staff

About 7,000 people flooded Downtown Berkeley on Sunday in a confrontation between “alt-right” ralliers and counterprotesters that ended in pepper spray, purple smoke and 13 arrests.

Around 11 a.m., counterprotesters who marched from Ohlone Park in North Berkeley stood face to face with a small group of right-wing and white nationalist marchers at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park. The protesters had gathered as holdovers from the “No to Marxism in America” protest, which was canceled days before because of safety concerns.

Berkeley counterprotesters dwarfed those rallying for the “alt-right,” a demographic similar to a right-wing free speech rally in Boston on Aug 19. This pattern of disparity prompted police to escort ralliers out of dangerously outnumbered situations in both cities.

Several fights began to break out between the opposing sides, leading to arrests for a variety of violations, according to Berkeley Police Department.

“Tensions between protesters and counter-protesters are escalating,” BPD said in a Nixle alert. “If near Civic Center Park, leave immediately.”

About 1:30 p.m., police abandoned the security line at the Center Street and Milvia Street entrance to Civic Center Park, at which point protesters in the area stormed the park. Antifa members climbed over police barriers with flares, spraying plumes of purple smoke into the air.

Some groups also organized demonstrations at other locations in Berkeley, including the UC Berkeley West Crescent Lawn and Ohlone Park, to protest the “alt-right” rally. Protesters at the Crescent Lawn and Ohlone Park started marching toward Civic Center Park about noon.

Barbara Roose, activist and Holocaust survivor, was one of many who went to Civic Center Park to protest the “alt-right” rally.

“Hate speech leads to Holocaust. I’m a Holocaust survivor, and I lost a sister to the Holocaust, and there is Holocaust here in the United States,” Roose said. “I’m concerned because allowing hate speech … has led to … mass murder in other racist countries.”

The park, mixed with “alt-right” supporters and protesters, was surrounded by barricades that BPD had set up before the rally. About 12:15 p.m., counterprotesters in the park were chanting, “We’re here, we’re there, we fight the KKK!”

Approximately 50 police officers were spread out around the four entrances to the park.

“I’m here because we’ve known that there’s racism … around the country forever, but since Trump was elected, it’s emboldened them, and we want to show that racists and white supremacists need to crawl back under the rocks from where they were,” said Oakland resident Adam Gold, who attended the counterprotest in Ohlone Park. “If they plan to protest and be violent, we are going to stop them — just how we are going to stop the white supremacists in the White House.”

One man at Civic Center Park held up a sign that said “God Bless Donald Trump,” while the counterprotesters around him yelled, “Impeach Trump.” Arthur Schaper, a South Bay blogger who also attended the rally, wore a “Make America Great Again” hat as he spoke to the crowd.

“I think that Black lives matter, but I think my life matters too,” Schaper said to the crowd.

Erin Smith, a transgender Trump supporter, was shouted down by the crowd at the rally. She said that she voted for Trump but is “not political.” She added that she went to talk to some protesters and they became aggressive.

About 1:15 p.m., BPD officers on Allston Way and Milvia Street began putting their gas masks on, and around 3:15 p.m., the crowds began to disperse, according to a Nixle alert sent out by BPD.

Mayor Jesse Arreguín issued a press release at about 5 p.m. applauding the large numbers of people who came out to counterprotest, despite having previously asked community members to stay away. Arreguín praised those who peacefully opposed bigotry, but he criticized a small group of protesters who took to violence — “Fighting hate with hate does not work and only makes each side more entrenched in their ideological camps,” Arreguín wrote.

Oakland resident Serena Perez, who came to Civic Center Park to protest the alt-right, emphasized the importance of speaking out against the rise of white supremacy.

“You cannot let this type of disease fester and grow. If we don’t come out here and stop it, it will grow,” Perez said. “I 100 percent recognize that there’s a possibility for violence … (But) if you’re not willing to stand for something … then you’re not living at all.”

Sakura Cannestra, Gibson Chu, Rachael Cornejo, Chantelle Lee, Audrey McNamara, Francesca Munsayac, Malini Ramaiyer, Harini Shyamsundar, Amber Tang, Henry Tolchard and Ashley Wong all contributed to this report. 

  • Leila Blanc

  • FreedomFan

    Too bad the cowardly cops only arrested 13 violent antifa thugs out of thousands.

  • SMH

    .

    HEY!…: HOW’S THAT BERKELEY COLLEGE REPUBLICANS’ **LAWSUIT** GOING FROM LAST SPRING AGAINST UC BERKELEY???…

    YEAH!… THE LAWSUIT THAT I MIGHTILY **LLLAUGHED** AT IN THE COMMENTS SECTION OF THE DAILY CAL UNDER THE ARTICLES ABOUT ANN COULTER!

    AND ANN COULTER WOULDN’T EVEN COME TO BERKELEY *AT ALL* — LIKE SHE SAID SHE WOULD — BECAUSE, LIKE ANY **HO**, SHE INSISTED ON GETTIN’ *PPAAAID* FIRST…

    AND REMEMBER HOW I POINTED OUT HOW **STUPID** THE BERKELEY COLLEGE REPUBLICAN’S LAWYER’S ARGUMENTS WERE, LIKE IN THE VERY FIRST OR SECOND PARAGRAPH? — AND I’M NOT EVEN A LAWYER!

    BUT I STILL SAID THAT I HOPED THAT THE BCR’s LAWYER WOULD TAKE *ALLL* OF — OR AS MUCH OF — THE BERKELEY COLLEGE REPUBLICAN’S **MONEY** AS SHE COULD GET — IN THE BCR’s GOING-*NOWHERE* LAWSUIT.

    WELL, THE BCR’s LAWYER ALSO USED IT TO GET A LOT OF _FREE *PUBLICITY*_ ON LOCAL TV.

    HA-HA-HA—HA-HA-HA!!…

    .

  • FreedomFan

    It’s easy to distinguish the good guys from the bad guys:
    The bad guys use violence to burn books, hurt innocent folks and trample free speech.
    Leftists have become the nazis they claim to hate.

    Berkeley: White communists beat up Mestizo civic nationalists deemed white supremacists in the name of fighting peace through violence. Chillingly Orwellian.

    • SMH

      .

      **SSO**!!?…

      HA-HA-HA…!!

      *RRRUN* RACIST *RRRUN*!!…

      WE ANTI-WHITE-SUPREMACISTS ARE **RRRUNNIN’** YAS **OFF**!!
      .

      • FreedomFan

        Blogging while toking again, comrade SMH?

        • SMH

          I TOKE ON THE SHEER *EUPHORIA* OF RUNNIN’ WHITE-NATIONALIST-SUPREMACISTS *OFF*!!

          AND BERKELEY CIVIC CENTER PARK WAS **FILLED** WITH THE EUPHORIA OF ANTI-RACISTS RUNNIN’ WHITE-NATIONALIST-SUPREMACISTS **OFF**!!
          .

  • Pietro Gambadilegno

    This is the craziest set of comments I have ever seen.

    The right-wingers are delusional.

    The one left-winger is both delusional and vicious.

    • SMH

      “The one left-winger is both delusional and vicious.”

      JUST *REMEMBER* THE “*VICIOUS*” PART THE NEXT TIME THE FASCIST RACISTS COME TO BERKELEY — AND WATCH US ANTI-FASCIST ANTI-RACISTS “VICIOUS[LY]” RUN THEM OFF.

      YA *HEAR* THAT YA WHITE-NATIONALIST-SUPREMACIST FASCIST *SCUM*!!?
      .

    • zzz

      I think I know who you are referring to as being delusional.

  • jimrussell

    What did you expect? After 60 to 70 years White Supremacists, Nazi’s, and the KKK have oozed up and slithered out of their scum pits with faces revealed and racist slogans shouted out in public. What has triggered this putrid volcano of hate and racism to began to spout again after laying dormant for decades? Oh that’s right the Herr Twihitler Presidency and silent enabling Republican Party.

    • SMH

      .

      I BET THAT THE JEWS & ROMA & THE SLAVS, AS WELL AS THE “HANDICAPPED”, & OTHER MINORITIES OF EUROPE WISHED THAT A LOT MORE *ANTIFA* OF THE DAY HAD BEEN AVAILABLE TO KICK THE **NAZIS** & OTHER FASCISTS AZZES OF CONTINENTAL *EUROPE*, BACK WHEN NAZI / FASCIST SICKOS & JACKBOOTS WERE STOMPIN’ IN THE STREETS IN PRE-WWII DAYS.

      MORE ANTIFA OF THE DAY, BACK THEN, WOULD HAVE PREVENTED THE DEATHS OF WELL OVER **50,000,000** PEOPLE!

      –INCLUDING THOSE GERMANS BEGUILED &/OR FORCED TO FIGHT (DRAFTED) &/OR KNUCKLED-UNDER BY — INCLUDING EVEN THOSE *GERMAN* CIVILIANS *ALWAYS* *OPPOSED* TO — HITLER _FOR EVERY MOMENT OF HITLER & THE NAZI’S POLITICAL EXISTENCE_.

      .

      AND WHO WAS THE VERY *1ST* SAVAGELY KILLED MORTAL VICTIM OF THE NAZIS IN CHARLOTTESVILLE?…: AN UNARMED — PEACEFULLY MARCHING — DEFENSELESS WHITE WOMAN RUN OVER & CRUSHED BY SOME NAZI SICKO’S +/-2,000LB VEHICLE.

      IN FACT, THAT NAZI SICKO IN CHARLOTTESVILLE PROBABLY SEVERELY INJURED MORE *WHITE* PEOPLE THAN PEOPLE OF COLOR IN SLAMMING HIS VEHICLE — IN FORWARD *&* THEN *REVERSE* — INTO THE CROWD.

      .

  • Pareto

    I hope conservative and white Americans are taking notice of what is happening here. I hope they’re noticing the narrative being created by the leftist-bureaucratic-media alliance, which is that “Nazis” and “racists” have no rights in America. They can be lawfully physically assaulted by the state and by other citizens without repercussions. In America, it is OK to use violence to silence the political speech of “white supremacists.” The other half of the narrative, of course, is, “Nazis=white supremacists=racists=TRUMP VOTERS=white people”. If you doubt the validity of that equation, you will learn. Today the media, bureaucracy and left are advocating for violence against Nazis, tomorrow its Trump supporters and the day after it is white people. Wake up America. Before its too late.

    • SMH

      .

      How soon you white-nationalists white-supremacists fascist **HYPOCRITES** — OF COURSE — FORGET!…:

      IT WAS *TRUMP* HIMSELF WHO *REPEATEDLY* CALLED FOR *VIOLENCE* & PHYSICAL *ATTACKS* ON ON PEACEFUL PROTESTERS MERELY HOLDING UP SIGNS AT HIS ‘NUREMBERG’ CAMPAIGN RALLIES.

      REMEMBER?: TRUMP EVEN SAID THAT HE WOULD PAY HIS RACIST SUPPORTERS’ LEGAL BILLS IF THEY WERE ARRESTED &/OR SUED!

      TRUMP THUS GRANTING AN *IMPUNITY* OF WHITE-NATIONALIST WHITE-SUPREMACIST FASCIST VIOLENCE AT HIS RALLLIES.

      THEN RECENTLY, TRUMP HIMSELF ALSO CALLED FOR *MORE* PHYSICAL ABUSE BY THE HANDS OF THE COPS/PIGS! — THUS TRUMP HIMSELF FURTHER TRYING TO UNLEASH THE PIGS’ VIOLENCE ON PEOPLE OF COLOR!

      SO _F*CK YOU_ WHITE-SUPREMACISTS.

      YOU COME TO PURPOSELY, RACISTLY *INFLAME* — WELL THEN YOU *GET* WHAT YOU *GOT*.

      AND WE ANTI-RACISTS & ANTI-FASCISTS *WON’T* BE POLITE ABOUT IT.

      .

      • Killer Marmot

        Your dosage needs adjusting.

        • SMH

          Yeah, I’m gonna adjust it on you & your white-supremacist chums — *again* — the next time we see you out in Civic Center Park or on campus.

          .

          • lspanker

            Your threats are duly noted. You’re apparently not bright enough to realize that your real name is known to several posters here…

          • SMH

            IF **SSO**, lspanker, WHACHA GONNA **DO** ABOUT IT…???

            YOU CERTAINLY DIDN’T DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT ON SUNDAY IN BERKELEY CIVIC CENTER PARK!
            .

  • SMH

    Once again we greatly multicultural anti-racists ran the actually *COWARDLY* white-nationalists/white-supremacists off — the few that showed up!

    YOU WHITE-SUPREMACISTS/FASCISTS/NAZIS DON’T WANNA MAKE THE COUNTRY/WORLD SAFE FOR *US* — WE WON’T MAKE IT SAFE FOR *YOU*.

    –WITH THE CALL, “REMEMBER CHARLOTTESVILLE!” — “REMEMBER HEATHER HEYER!!”

    ONCE AGAIN — ALL ACROSS THE COUNTRY — WE SHOWED THAT THERE ARE A *LLLOTT* MORE OF *US*, THAN THERE ARE OF *YOU*.

    F*CK YOUR ‘FREE SPEECH’…

    NO POLITE DEBATES WITH WHITE-SUPREMACISTS/FASCISTS/NAZIS!

    AT THE LEAST, WE’RE GONNA DRIVE YOU WHITE-SUPREMACISTS BACK UNDER YOUR WHITE *DUNCE* HOODS!

    WE’RE GONNA … *RESIST* LIKE IT’S 1933 — AND AFTER THE LAST TIME WE WHOOPED YOUR NAZI AZZES WITH A LITERAL RAIN OF BOMBS.

    .

    • RU_Serious

      Except there weren’t any white supremacists there yesterday. You and your ilk assaulted peaceful demonstrators, including children, merely for exercising their rights. You are a despicable excuse of a human being.

      • SMH

        Well then don’t bring your budding _white-supremacist fascist_ “children” to your white-supremacist white-nationalist fascist demos and we multicultural anti-racist activists won’t KICK *THEIR* LITTLE MUTHUF*CKIN’ AZZES **TOO**!!

        IF ONLY HITLER HAD BEEN *KILLED* AS A TEEN.

        .

        • lspanker

          You are clearly mentally ill. You should seek professional help.

          • SMH

            .
            I work out my mental “ill[ness]” runnin’ white-supremacists outta Berkeley’s Civic Center Park or off the Berkeley campus!!
            .

      • SMH

        .

        **SSO**!!?…

        YOU WHITE-NATIONALIST *RACISTS* — AND WHATEVER ELSE YOU CALL YOURSELVES & TRY TO HIDE BEHIND — COME BACK TO BERKELEY AND GET IT **AGAIN**!?

        (I don’t politely *debate* white-nationalists. I don’t *indulge* white-nationalist racists and their trying to play with words, or whatever their WHITE-NATIONALIST PUBLIC RELATIONS word-game disguises are. I make *fun* o’ them…, expose them for what they *are*…, and rrrun ’em *off*! — JUST LIKE WE ANTI-RACIST ANTI-FASCISTS DID ON SUNDAY IN CIVIC CENTER PARK!! — OR BACK LAST SPRING ON THE BERKELEY CAMPUS! Come back & get SOME *MORE*!!)

        .

    • Killer Marmot

      You talk about white hoods. Do you also include red baseball caps?

      • SMH

        .

        You mean your MAWA — “MAKE AMERICA *WHITE*, errr, ‘Great’, AGAIN” — caps?

        Yyyepp…

        You *ALLLL* get a complimentary can o’ **WHHOOOP AZZ** in Berkeley to take back home with ya.

        HA-HA-HA…!!

        .

        • Killer Marmot

          Pretty sure you did. I’m not one of them, but you do know they sometimes fight back, right?

          • SMH

            Yeah, like you white-nationalist racists ‘did’ on Sunday in Civic Center Park? — Or last spring on & around the UC Berkeley campus?

            (Hey! Where on Sunday was white-supremacist NATHAN DAMIGO — who likes to sucker-punch **white** women in the face?… We would have let just the antifa *women* kick *his* azz on Sunday.)
            .

  • Jon Smith

    Why does the city have a police department if they let these leftist thugs beat people. The Chief of Police should be fired after his admission they let thugs in because they did not want to confront them. So you have a “pajama boy” police department. Hope you do not need help in that city.

  • RU_Serious

    The only problem is that there were no Nazis at this rally, just Trump supporters. And the violent, fascist, totalitarian left violently attacked them – including attacking children – to prevent them from exercising their Constitutional rights. This is absolutely sickening, and anyone with a shred of human decency should be appalled at this. The “peaceful protesters” cheered when armed antifa showed up to attack not Nazis, not white supremacists, nor fascists but ordinary people whose “crime” was supporting Trump.

    What a disgusting display by the left today, have you no shame? Even more troubling was Democrats at the very top helped to incite this, Nancy Pelosi herself declared the demonstrators to be “white supremacists” despite their vehment denials and no evidence whatsoever that they were, just the say-so of the nice people wearing masks, black clothing, and carrying clubs, shields, and other weapons. Can there be any doubt that antifa is the de facto militant wing of the Democratic Party? Do they really want a civil war? Will no one in Democratic leadership condemn this and disavow antifa and their totalitarian, fascist ilk?

    One thing you can bet on – footage from this will be shown in 2018 GOP campaign ads to illustrate the kind of country the Democrats want.

    • Emilia M.

      The whole thing was a disgrace for Berkeley. Mayor Jesse Arreguin is obviously a sympathizer of the anti-American Antifa terrorists, and the police department is the most cowardly and disgraceful in the country. The Mayor and the Police Chief need to be removed from office immediately for their roles in aiding and abetting terrorists, or the situation will get a lot worse before it gets better.

    • SMH

      .

      WE ANTI-RACIST ANTI-FASCIST ACTIVISTS WON’T LET YOU WHITE-NATIONALIST-SUPREMACISTS ‘NORMALIZE’ YOUR RACIST FASCISM.

      WE ANTI-RACIST ANTI-FASCIST ACTIVISTS WON’T LET YOU WHITE-NATIONALIST-SUPREMACISTS WON’T LET YOU MAKE YOUR RACIST FASCISM “RESPECTABLE”, & “CIVILIZED”.

      WE ANTI-RACIST ANTI-FASCIST ACTIVISTS WON’T LET YOU WHITE-NATIONALIST-SUPREMACISTS *DISGUISE* & OTHERWISE *SUGAR-COAT* YOUR RACIST FASCISM.

      WE ANTI-RACIST ANTI-FASCIST ACTIVISTS WON’T LET YOU WHITE-NATIONALIST-SUPREMACISTS WON’T LET YOU RACIST FASCISTS CO-OPT THE LANGUAGE OF HUMAN RIGHTS TO *END* HUMAN RIGHTS FOR THE ALREADY OPPRESSED.

      AND THE OPPRESSED ARE NOT *RICH* WHITE MEN LIKE TRUMP & HIS BILLIONAIRE BUDDIES — OR WHITE MEN IN GENERAL, EXCEPT BY THEIR *OWN*: THE WHITE ELITE CAPITALIST CLASS EXPLOITERS, NOT ONLY BUT ESPECIALLY THE 1%.

      .

      • lspanker

        Boy, screaming in ALL CAPS will CERTAINLY win people over to your point of view, won’t it? :O|

        • SMH

          YO, lspanker…, YOU *GREATLY* OVERRATE YOUR ‘IMPORTANCE’ TO ME:

          I AIN’T EVEN TRYIN’ TO *CONVINCE* YOU WHITE-NATIONALIST-RACISTS…

          ALL I’M DOIN’ IS TO BE PART OF RUNNIN’ YOUR KIND *OFF*!!

          .

          BTW, WE ANTI-RACIST ANTI-FASCISTS _**ALREADY HAVE**_ THOUSANDS ON OUR SIDE…: IN CHARLOTTESVILLE…, IN BOSTON…, IN NEW YORK…, IN SAN FRANCISCO…, IN BERKELEY…, IN PORTLAND…, IN SEATTLE…, AND ALL THE OTHER CITIES WE MARCHED / DEMO’D AGAINST YOUR KIND THIS PAST WEEK.

          IT’S YOU SUPPOSEDLY ‘BRAVE’ WHITE-NATIONALIST-RACISTS WHO HAD TO RUN OFF, OR FAILED TO EVEN SHOW UP — OR OUTRIGHT CANCELLED — JUST LIKE *MILO* & *HOROWITZ* & *COULTER* DID LAST SPRING AT BERKELEY — OR SHOWED UP IN JUST IN PALTRY *PPATHETIC* NUMBERS LIKE LAST WEEK IN ALL THOSE CITIES & BERKELEY.

          YOU WHITE-NATIONALIST RACISTS DON’T EVEN HAVE THE MAJORITY OF **WHITE** PEOPLE ON YOUR SIDE IN THESE CITIES — AND CERTAINLY NOT HERE IN THE BAY AREA.

          SO KISS MY AZZ…

          .

  • iamdink

    Your not standing for anything. You are a weekend warrior marching with a bunch of similarly minded people to actively suppress speech.

    If you disagree with someone, organize and vote. God knows you are going to need it because DJT is one of the most skilled politicians since FDR.

  • Killer Marmot

    I don’t have a program. Were the people with the black masks and pipes the good guys or the bad guys?

    • C Bierbauer78

      Either way, you are a loser K M!

      • Killer Marmot

        Come now, you couldn’t think of anything clever or witty? Let’s try that again.

        • lspanker

          Come on, this is Bierbauer you’re dealing with. Did you really expect any more from him?