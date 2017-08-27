Kyle “Based Stickman” Chapman was arraigned at Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse on Friday on charges of possession of an illegal weapon in the form of a leaded stick.

The Alameda County District Attorney filed the felony charge against Chapman on Aug. 16. Chapman, a prominent member of the “alt-right” movement, was previously filmed hitting the heads of protesters during a “March 4 Trump” rally at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park. Judge Mark McCannon, who oversaw the arraignment, set Chapman’s bail at $135,000, as first reported by the East Bay Express.

At the arraignment, McCannon said Chapman was not permitted to have any weapons — such as sticks, knives and pepper spray — in his possession until the case is concluded, according to the East Bay Express.

McCannon also issued a stay away order on Chapman prohibiting him from being within 300 yards of Civic Center Park, according to the East Bay Express. On Sunday, Chapman repeatedly tweeted about the “alt-right” rally that took place in the park, although he was not spotted on the scene.

The East Bay Express reported that another condition of Chapman’s bail is that he could be subjected to searches of his person and vehicle by an officer at any point in time.

Chapman, who has been connected to several controversies in the past, also partnered with Amber Cummings, the organizer of the “No to Marxism in America” rally that was scheduled for Sunday, to sell signed sticks and shields back in July. In a Facebook post, Cummings described Chapman as a “legend.”

