Berkeley cook shot, robbed near Ashby BART station

Oscar Castaneda, a cook at Downtown Berkeley restaurant Comal, was attacked, shot and robbed Aug. 11 near the Ashby BART station.

The attack, first reported by Berkeleyside, occurred about 11:42 p.m., according to Berkeley Police Department spokesperson officer Jennifer Coats. Castaneda initially did not believe that he had suffered a gunshot wound, but it was later confirmed that he had, Coats said in an email.

BPD first received a report of a possible gunshot near the intersection of Ashby Avenue and California Street. Castaneda was walking in the area when two unknown suspects approached him from behind and allegedly struck him, possibly with a firearm, according to Coats. Castaneda then fell to the ground and the two suspects allegedly attacked him.

One of the suspects allegedly took Castaneda’s cellphone and two backpacks, according to Coats. The suspects were last seen heading eastbound on Ashby Avenue on foot.

Castaneda was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Berkeley Police Department, Coats said in her email.

Harini Shyamsundar is the university news editor.