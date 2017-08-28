Berkeley Police Department arrested 13 people in a confrontation between “alt-right” ralliers and counterprotesters Sunday for various charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, felony assault and violations of the Berkeley Municipal Code.

About 7,000 people gathered in Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park on Sunday — some for the planned “alt-right” rally, although it was canceled Friday, while many others attended in protest. The confrontation between the “alt-right” ralliers and counterprotesters soon became aggressive — according to a BPD Nixle alert issued Sunday night, six people were injured and treated by paramedics, and two of those injured individuals were later transported to local hospitals for further treatment.

The alert added that one officer was injured during an arrest and several officers were hit with paint at the rally.

Berkeley City Council issued administrative rules for Civic Center Park and the surrounding area in light of the scheduled rally Sunday. One such rule was that access to the park will be restricted via controlled access points Sunday, and to enter or exit the park anywhere other than these access points will be a violation of this rule. Several individuals were arrested Sunday on suspicion of violating this municipal code.

According to the alert, the 13 people arrested were:

Seth Vasquez, 25, of Berkeley, on suspicion of violating the Berkeley Municipal Code by entering or exiting Civic Center Park other than at a controlled access point

Mark Misohink, 23, of Berkeley, on suspicion of violating the Berkeley Municipal Code by entering or exiting Civic Center Park other than at a controlled access point

James Dominic, 23, of Oakland, on suspicion of conspiracy

Kristopher Wyrick, 39, of Alpine, on suspicion of disturbing the peace by unlawfully fighting, or challenging another person to fight in a public place

Harlan Pankau, 38, of Jamul, on suspicion of public intoxication

Levi Smith, 32, of Sparks, Nevada, on suspicion of violating the Berkeley Municipal Code by entering or exiting Civic Center Park other than at a controlled access point

Sean Hines, 20, of Santa Rosa, on suspicion of resisting arrest and violating the Berkeley Municipal Code by entering or exiting Civic Center Park other than at a controlled access point

Brittany Moorman, 26, of Oakland, on suspicion of violating the Berkeley Municipal Code by entering or exiting Civic Center Park other than at a controlled access point

Yesenia Mendez, 22, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, resisting arrest and wearing a mask or disguise to evade police

Emily Gillespie, 24, of Berkeley, on suspicion of battery

Sean Dougan, 47, of Portland, Oregon, on suspicion of battery, vandalism and inciting a riot

Rachel Moore, 40, of Oakland, on suspicion of battery causing serious bodily injury

Joshua Phillips, 36, of Oakland, on suspicion of resisting arrest and participating in a riot

