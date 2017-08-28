UCPD arrested Todd Sniffen about midnight Monday on suspicion brandishing a weapon, possessing a knife on UC property and violating probation.

Officers found Sniffen near Barrows Hall, and the confrontation led to the officers tackling and arresting Sniffen, according to UCPD Sgt. Nicolas Hernandez. Sniffen sustained minor injuries after UCPD officers tackled him, Hernandez said.

Hernandez added that UCPD recovered the knife and Sniffen will be sent to Santa Rita Jail.

