Berkeley City Councilmember Ben Bartlett files intent to run for California State Assembly District 15

Berkeley City Councilmember Ben Bartlett has filed his intent to run for the California 15th State Assembly District election in 2018, joining an increasingly competitive list of candidates.

Bartlett, who represents District 3 on the council, was elected to the council in last year’s election, replacing former councilmember Max Anderson. He has proposed several initiatives, including the Step Up Housing Initiative, which strives to help the city’s low-income and homeless population. Mayor Jesse Arreguin also appointed Bartlett to serve on the Zero Waste Commission.

Bartlett could not be reached for comment as of press time.

Assemblymember Tony Thurmond, who currently holds the seat for District 15, has also filed his intent to run for the seat, but announced his intent in April to run for state superintendent for public instruction in 2018. Several other individuals have filed their intent to run for the District 15 seat, including BUSD board member Judy Appel, former Obama Administration adviser Buffy Wicks and Richmond City Councilmember Jovanka Beckles.

Chantelle Lee is the city news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @ChantelleHLee.