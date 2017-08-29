Berkeley’s director of library services resigns after less than a year

Heidi Dolamore’s resignation as director of library services for the Berkeley Public Library was announced by the Board of Library Trustees on Monday, less than a year after Dolamore entered the position.

Dolamore’s resignation will go into effect Sept. 22. No reason for Dolamore’s resignation was given in the board’s press release, and board president Diane Davenport stated that city regulations prevent the board from being able to discuss the reason for Dolamore’s leaving.

Dolamore was placed in the position back in September 2016, replacing Beth Pollard, who served 10 months as interim director after former director Jeff Scott resigned following a series of controversies.

Scott had been criticized by librarians and members of the public for the book-weeding process that occurred while he served as director, during which Scott reported the removal of about 2,000 books but later stated the number to be closer to 40,000. Scott faced additional criticism after replacing 34 librarians with two full-time librarians and four support-staff members.

At the time of Dolamore’s appointment, there was backlash among library staff, who claimed the selection process lacked staff involvement, with Dolamore being chosen by the board and a group of community stakeholders. Staff members stated that in previous years, they had a larger role in choosing the candidate, so the decrease in their involvement was viewed by some as evidence of increasing divisions between staff and management.

Dolamore previously worked as the assistant director at San Jose Public Library, in addition to working at the San Mateo County and Contra Costa County libraries.

Councilmember Kriss Worthington said that while Dolamore’s departure is saddening, he remains confident in the library’s ability to continue running smoothly.

“I’m not worried about the library because we have such talented staff,” Worthington said. “Having a deputy director who is ready, willing and able to step in and really keep things moving along — that takes away any of my worries.”

The board are expected to discuss the search for a new director at their meeting Sept. 6. According to Davenport, the board will discuss whether they want to include search firms in the process of determining a new director and will consider which groups in Berkeley may also need to be involved in the process.

Davenport stated she hopes the selection process will last no longer than three or four months.

While the board has not yet met to discuss the particular qualifications they desire in a new director, Davenport said the library will need a director who reflects the library’s own qualities.

“We are a very dynamic library, so we’ll be looking for a dynamic director,” Davenport said. “We’ll be looking for a good communicator and … somebody who’s as vibrant and outgoing and energetic as our library is.”

Sydney Fix is the lead schools and communities reporter. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @sydney_fix.