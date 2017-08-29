Letters to the Editor

False and dysfunctional speech should be repressed

letter to the editor
Willow Yang/Senior Staff

By | Special to the Daily Cal

Related Posts

In defending and advocating the precept that “all speech should be heard,” you, the administrative head of a world-renowned institution of higher learning, have fallen victim to the most destructive fallacy which anyone who desires the development of knowledge can believe.

“All speech should be heard” is nothing more than an articulation into the social and political spheres of the same ethos which, in educational discourse, gives us the phrase “there are no wrong answers.”

As anyone who has struggled to impress upon a classroom full of students the need for self-discipline and intellectual honesty will understand, to say that there are no wrong answers is to renounce in an instant all hope of progress.

A society which honors the idea that all speech should be heard will likewise have renounced the only possible foundation for its own betterment. Without the suppression of ideas which are demonstrably false and dysfunctional, no forward movement is possible; no innovation, no creativity is possible in a system which forbids the elimination of outmoded ways of thinking.

Chancellor Christ, your email is deeply disturbing because it rejects the fundamental principle on which not only all learning, but on which all sense of truth and justice is founded on. To say that all ideas must be heard, in reference to an idea racism that has been so thoroughly discredited, is to say to everyone who speaks and has spoken out against racism that their work is useless in that it will never be finished.

For if in a just world all speech must be always be heard, then there can be no society in which racism does not deserve to be heard, apologized for, and its logic of division and inequality made to live on.

Chancellor Christ, racism is a wrong answer. Do not compromise.

Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comment policy
  • Rollie

    You propose repressing “demonstrably false” information, and logically, this would leave only demonstrably true information available to the interested learner. Your method demonstrates a belief that inquiry is the purview of elites—educators and other authorities whose determination of the truth should be accepted, pre-packaged, and without question by students and everyone else.

    The social “betterment” that you write about will not result from the censorship that you advocate.
    The best learning will occur, as it always has, when the inquisitive are allowed to avail themselves of all sources of information that they choose to. Truths are seldom identified in isolation, but instead by fearless comparison with competing ideas. And this does not equate, as you claim, to the notion of “there are no wrong answers”, but in fact is a manifestation of the very healthy concept that there are no wrong questions.

    Despite the free exchange of ideas, some people will still reach the wrong conclusions (“wrong” as we see personally them, that is) and I suspect that this will upset you. Perhaps you’ll feel better if you imagine the alternative: a society in which each new generation is told that it doesn’t have to do its own thinking, that all of the “false” information has been hidden from its view by those who came before, and who’ve been good enough to do the thinking for everyone. The watchword for students will be “Don’t go snooping around for other ideas.”

  • Killer Marmot

    “All speech should be heard” is nothing more than an articulation into the social and political spheres of the same ethos which, in educational discourse, gives us the phrase “there are no wrong answers.”

    How bizarre. First, no one is saying that “all voices must be heard.” Free speech does not guarantee an audience. You have the right so speak, but no one should be forced to listen. The most effective denouncement of a dumb idea is that it be utterly ignored.

    Second, the principle of free speech does not imply that all ideas are equal and true and be treated with respect. The ONLY thing it says is that no ideas are forbidden to be expressed.

  • Killer Marmot

    Without the suppression of ideas which are demonstrably false and dysfunctional, no forward movement is possible

    That is incorrect. “Demonstrably false” ideas do not have to be suppressed to advance knowlege. They need only be ignored, and failing that, rebutted and rejected by most people.

    As an example, there is no need to forbid people from claiming that the world was created in 4004 B.C. Sensible people simply ignore the idea. And while I’m sure some biology professors hear from creationists regularly, they choose not to believe it or teach it. They prefer to follow the evidence.

    In other words, freedom of inquiry is enough to advance knowledge. Suppression of speech is not necessary, and in fact inhibits progress.

  • Dave Doleshal

    I do agree that communications that involve factual errors, inaccurate assumptions, logical flaws, and politically-motivated, self-serving falsehoods should not be allowed to pass unchallenged. However, do not believe the appropriate response is to forbid or “repress” such statements. The appropriate response is to point out the factual errors, refute the logical flaws, and expose the self-serving and political motivations which inspire such claims. The appropriate response is refutation – not suppression.

  • lspanker

    Aaron Capelli is a sick and twisted individual peddling abject lies. He smears all of those disagreeing with him as “racists” as an excuse for inflicting violence upon them.

  • Nunya Beeswax

    And who gets to decide what speech is “false and dysfunctional”–you?

    It is the height of naivete to think that racism will be eradicated by preventing racists from speaking. Chancellor Christ is exactly right; a truly free society does not attempt to silence dissent, even when it’s repulsive. And you will not eradicate what is ugly in yourself by calling out the ugliness you perceive in others. “Thou hypocrite, first cast out the beam out of thine own eye; and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brother’s eye.”

    • lspanker

      It’s quite clear that Capelli, et. al. have NO interest in “eradicating racism”. It’s merely a convenient excuse for them to engage in violent behavior.

    • Killer Marmot

      I think Capelli’s views are false and dysfunctional. Unfortunately, that means I can’t demand they be repressed.

      Crap, this free speech thing is hard.