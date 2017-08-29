Former Cal athlete, Olympic runner found dead in swimming pool

Former Cal athlete and Olympic middle-distance runner David Torrence was found dead at the bottom of a swimming pool in Arizona on Monday.

Torrence, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene in the Scottsdale, Arizona apartment complex where he was staying. A cause of death has not been reported, and police said there are currently no signs of foul play.

Torrence, who was born in Okinawa, Japan and raised in southern California, had landed in Arizona a few weeks earlier for training. In 2007, Torrence set the current Cal record for the mile, and in 2014, he set the current American indoor track record for the 1000 meter race.

In 2016, Torrence competed in the Rio Olympics representing Peru, his mother’s native country.

Friends and athletes who trained alongside Torrence took to social media to mourn his death, with American middle-distance runner Kyle Merber tweeting, “Today we lost an amazing athlete and an even greater friend.” Merber went on to announce that the Hoka One One Long Island Mile men’s race, which Torrence won last year, will be renamed in Torrence’s honor.

Today we lost an amazing athlete and an even greater friend pic.twitter.com/TDrD0mLkUn — Kyle Merber (@TheRealMerb) August 29, 2017

Contact Malini Ramaiyer and Ashley Wong at [email protected].